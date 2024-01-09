KEYCORP NAMES DARRIN BENHART AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER

CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that Darrin Benhart, Deputy Chief Risk Officer, has been named the bank's Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2024.  Darrin succeeds Mark Midkiff, whose long-planned retirement was announced in November and who will remain at the bank through a transition period.

"I want to once again thank Mark Midkiff for his significant contribution to our company and our risk management culture and to congratulate Darrin on his appointment as Chief Risk Officer," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp.  "During Darrin's extensive career, he has worked with top management teams in the financial services industry across a wide range of risk disciplines, including credit and market risk, commercial credit policy, and climate change."

Darrin joined Key in July 2022, after a 30-year career at the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he held a series of increasingly senior roles, including serving as Deputy Comptroller of the Currency. 

Darrin will join KeyCorp's executive leadership team and will report directly to Chris Gorman. As Chief Risk Officer, Darrin will oversee all aspects of KeyCorp's risk management program.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.8 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. 

KeyBank announces Foundation grants in Hudson Valley and Metro New York

$400,000 Investment by the KeyBank Foundation to Help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region Expand Food Justice and Family Equity Efforts

