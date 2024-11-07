KEYCORP PRESENTATION AT THE BANCANALYSTS ASSOCIATION OF BOSTON CONFERENCE CANCELED

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today the cancellation of its presentation and webcast at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference, originally scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 8, 2024, at 10:35 a.m. ET, due to a contagious illness (walking pneumonia).

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

