KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent

News provided by

KeyCorp

16:05 ET

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 5.00 percent from 4.75 percent, effective tomorrow, June 14, 2018.

About KeyCorp 
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018.  Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-raises-its-prime-lending-rate-to-5-00-percent-300666019.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

www.key.com

Also from this source

Jun 08, 2018, 12:00 ET KeyCorp Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date And Conference...

May 24, 2018, 16:05 ET Craig Buffie, KeyCorp's Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent

News provided by

KeyCorp

16:05 ET