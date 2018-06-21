KeyCorp Reports 2018 Company-Run Stress Test Results

KeyCorp's Company-run stress test results are not necessarily indicative of Key's performance as part of CCAR, and no positive or negative inference about KeyCorp's CCAR results (including any potential capital actions) should be drawn from these Company-run stress test results. The Federal Reserve plans to publicly release the results of CCAR on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

