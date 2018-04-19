KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

"First quarter was a good start to the year, with continuing momentum in our core businesses, as we grew and expanded relationships with our targeted clients. Revenue increased over 3% from the same period last year, driven by a higher net interest income, solid loan growth and stronger fee income. The growth in average loans this quarter was broad-based and primarily in commercial and industrial balances, which were up in excess of 3% linked quarter, as we continue to grow and expand our middle-market relationships.

Our fee-based businesses continue to demonstrate our ability to offer a full range of solutions to our clients, including off-balance sheet financing alternatives that helped drive our investment banking and debt placement business to a record first quarter level. Expenses this quarter reflect expected seasonality, the acceleration of certain technology costs, and investments. Given our outlook for revenue growth and lower expenses for the rest of this year, we expect to make meaningful progress toward our long term efficiency ratio target of 54% to 56%."

- Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 1Q18 vs.



1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 402

$ 181

$ 296



122.1 % 35.8 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .38

.17

.27



123.5

40.7

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 14.89 % 6.35 % 10.98 %

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.25

.57

.99



N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 10.03

10.16

9.91



N/A

N/A

Book value at period end $ 13.07

$ 13.09

$ 12.71



(.2) % 2.8 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.13 %

N/A

N/A



















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 3/31/2018 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Net interest income (TE) $ 952

$ 952

$ 929



—

2.5 % Noninterest income 601

656

577



(8.4) % 4.2

Total revenue $ 1,553

$ 1,608

$ 1,506



(3.4) % 3.1 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the first quarter of 2018, and the net interest margin was 3.15%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $929 million and a net interest margin of 3.13% for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas. First quarter 2018 net interest income included $33 million of purchase accounting accretion, a decline of $20 million from the first quarter of 2017.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income was stable, and the net interest margin increased by six basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and Key's asset sensitive balance sheet position, as well as an expected reduction from elevated liquidity levels in the fourth quarter. These benefits were offset by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2018, a lower taxable-equivalent adjustment resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and a decline in purchase accounting accretion.

Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $43 million from the first quarter of 2017 and increased $5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Trust and investment services income $ 133

$ 131

$ 135



1.5 % (1.5) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 143

200

127



(28.5)

12.6

Service charges on deposit accounts 89

89

87



—

2.3

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 32

27

23



18.5

39.1

Corporate services income 62

56

54



10.7

14.8

Cards and payments income 62

77

65



(19.5)

(4.6)

Corporate-owned life insurance income 32

37

30



(13.5)

6.7

Consumer mortgage income 7

7

6



—

16.7

Mortgage servicing fees 20

17

18



17.6

11.1

Other income 21

15

32



40.0

(34.4)

Total noninterest income $ 601

$ 656

$ 577



(8.4) % 4.2 %















N/M = Not meaningful

Key's noninterest income was $601 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $577 million for the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, Key benefited from investments in several fee-based businesses. The largest driver year-over-year was an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to the Cain Brothers acquisition, as well as strength across the company's capital markets platform. In the first quarter of 2018, commercial mortgage banking and mergers and acquisitions advisory fees contributed to the strong performance. Operating lease income and other leasing gains also contributed to the increase, up $9 million from the year-ago period, driven by higher originations, and corporate services income grew $8 million related to higher loan and derivative trading income. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $55 million. The decline was largely due to seasonal impacts in several fee income categories, including investment banking and debt placement fees, cards and payments income, and corporate-owned life insurance. Investment banking and debt placement fees declined from record results in the fourth quarter of 2017, though still reported a record first quarter for the business. These declines were partially offset by increases in other income, as well as operating lease income and other leasing gains related to higher originations.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Personnel expense $ 594

$ 608

$ 556



(2.3) % 6.8 % Nonpersonnel expense 412

490

457



(15.9)

(9.8)

Total noninterest expense $ 1,006

$ 1,098

$ 1,013



(8.4)

(.7)















Notable items (a) —

85

81



N/M N/M Total noninterest expense excluding notable items $ 1,006

$ 1,013

$ 932



(.7) % 7.9 %















N/M = Not meaningful (a) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."

Key's noninterest expense was $1 billion for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $932 million, excluding notable items in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to higher personnel costs, largely due to recent acquisitions, as well as accelerated technology investments and higher performance-based compensation. Higher marketing expense, operating lease expense, and intangible amortization expense drove the increase in nonpersonnel expense, but was partially offset by lower occupancy and other expense.

Noninterest expense decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding notable items in the prior period. Personnel expense reflected seasonally high employee benefits expense, as well as the aforementioned accelerated technology investments. These increases were more than offset by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior quarter, as well as lower nonpersonnel expense related to lower business services and professional fees, a seasonal decline in marketing expense, and a continued reduction in net occupancy expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 42,733

$ 41,289

$ 40,002



3.5 % 6.8 % Other commercial loans 20,705

21,040

22,175



(1.6)

(6.6)

Home equity loans 11,877

12,128

12,611



(2.1)

(5.8)

Other consumer loans 11,612

11,549

11,345



.5

2.4

Total loans $ 86,927

$ 86,006

$ 86,133



1.1 % .9 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Average loans were $86.9 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $794 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans with middle-market clients, as well as strength in auto lending, as the company expands into existing geographies and dealer relationships. In addition, reductions in commercial real estate loans over the past year reflect significantly higher debt placements and paydowns.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, average loans increased by $921 million, largely the result of growth in commercial and industrial loans. Key realized growth across commercial client segments, with commercial and industrial loans up 2% in the Community Bank and 5% in the Corporate Bank, unannualized.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Non-time deposits $ 90,719

$ 92,251

$ 91,745



(1.7) % (1.1) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,972

6,776

5,627



2.9

23.9

Other time deposits 4,865

4,771

4,706



2.0

3.4

Total deposits $ 102,556

$ 103,798

$ 102,078



(1.2) % .5 %













Cost of total deposits .36 % .31 % .23 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $102.6 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $478 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $1.5 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and growth from commercial relationships. Additionally, consumer noninterest-bearing balances grew 10% from the prior year. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $792 million, partially driven by a shift to higher-yielding deposit products and the managed exit of certain higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, average deposits decreased by $1.2 billion, driven by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits, which were elevated during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to short-term escrows and seasonal deposit inflows. This decline was partially offset by growth in consumer noninterest-bearing deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Net loan charge-offs $ 54

$ 52

$ 58



3.8 % (6.9) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .25 % .24 % .27 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end (a) $ 541

$ 503

$ 573



7.6

(5.6)

Nonperforming assets at period end (a) 569

534

623



6.6

(8.7)

Allowance for loan and lease losses 881

877

870



.5

1.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a) 162.8 % 174.4 % 151.8 %

N/A N/A Provision for credit losses $ 61

$ 49

$ 63



24.5 % (3.2) %















(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $61 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $63 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $881 million, or 1.00% of total period-end loans, at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2017, and 1.01% at December 31, 2017.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $54 million, or .25% of average total loans. These results compare to $58 million, or .27%, for the first quarter of 2017, and $52 million, or .24%, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At March 31, 2018, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $541 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .67% at March 31, 2017, and .58% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018, totaled $569 million, and represented .65% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .72% at March 31, 2017, and .62% at December 31, 2017.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2018.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 10.03 % 10.16 % 9.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.84

11.01

10.74

Total risk based capital (a) 12.75

12.92

12.69

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.22

8.23

8.51

Leverage (a) 9.84

9.73

9.81











(a) 3/31/2018 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2018, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.03% and 10.84%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.22% at March 31, 2018.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.88% at March 31, 2018. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 1Q18 vs.



1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,069,084

1,079,039

1,079,314



(.9) % (.9) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (9,399)

(10,617)

(8,673)



(11.5)

8.4

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 5,254

662

6,270



693.7

(16.2)

Common Shares exchanged for Series A Preferred Stock —

—

20,568



N/M

N/M



Shares outstanding at end of period 1,064,939

1,069,084

1,097,479



(.4) % (3.0) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the first quarter of 2018, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, and completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter. These repurchases included $156 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $43 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.



1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Key Community Bank $ 973

$ 972

$ 905



.1 % 7.5 % Key Corporate Bank 559

605

578



(7.6)

(3.3)

Other Segments 22

30

29



(26.7)

(24.1)



Total segments 1,554

1,607

1,512



(3.3)

2.8

Reconciling Items (1)

1

(6)



N/M

N/M



Total $ 1,553

$ 1,608

$ 1,506



(3.4) % 3.1 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Key Community Bank $ 196

$ 151

$ 147



29.8 % 33.3 % Key Corporate Bank 207

222

180



(6.8)

15.0

Other Segments 19

50

21



(62.0)

(9.5)



Total segments 422

423

348



(.2)

21.3

Reconciling Items (a) (6)

(228)

(24)



N/M

N/M



Total $ 416

$ 195

$ 324



113.3 % 28.4 %

















(a) Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Community Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 688

$ 674

$ 628



2.1 % 9.6 % Noninterest income 285

298

277



(4.4)

2.9

Total revenue (TE) 973

972

905



.1

7.5

Provision for credit losses 48

57

46



(15.8)

4.3

Noninterest expense 668

677

625



(1.3)

6.9

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 257

238

234



8.0

9.8

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 61

87

87



(29.9)

(29.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 196

$ 151

$ 147



29.8 % 33.3 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 47,680

$ 47,405

$ 47,085



.6 % 1.3 % Total assets 51,681

51,471

51,063



.4

1.2

Deposits 79,945

80,352

79,148



(.5)

1.0















Assets under management at period end $ 39,003

$ 39,588

$ 37,417



(1.5) % 4.2 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Key Community Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 104

$ 98

$ 98



6.1 % 6.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 76

76

75



—

1.3

Cards and payments income 51

67

55



(23.9)

(7.3)

Other noninterest income 54

57

49



(5.3)

10.2

Total noninterest income $ 285

$ 298

$ 277



(4.4) % 2.9 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 44,291

$ 44,415

$ 44,780



(.3) % (1.1) % Savings deposits 5,056

5,090

5,268



(.7)

(4.0)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,961

4,628

3,879



7.2

27.9

Other time deposits 4,856

4,765

4,692



1.9

3.5

Noninterest-bearing deposits 20,781

21,454

20,529



(3.1)

1.2

Total deposits $ 79,945

$ 80,352

$ 79,148



(.5) % 1.0 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 11,763

$ 12,005

$ 12,456







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 60

60

60





















Other data











Branches 1,192

1,197

1,216







Automated teller machines 1,569

1,572

1,594























Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)

Positive operating leverage compared to prior year

Net income increased $49 million , or 33.3%, from prior year

, or 33.3%, from prior year Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.1 billion , or 6.1%, from the prior year

Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $196 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $147 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, First Niagara related synergies, and a lower tax rate as a result of tax reform.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $60 million, or 9.6%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and growth in loans. Average loans and leases increased $595 million, or 1.3%, largely driven by a $1.1 billion, or 6.1%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $797 million, or 1.0%, from one year ago.

Noninterest income increased $8 million, or 2.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher assets under management from market growth, as well as increases across several fee categories.

The provision for credit losses increased by $2 million, or 4.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs were flat from the first quarter of 2017, as overall credit quality was stable.

Noninterest expense increased $43 million, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $17 million, primarily driven by recent acquisitions and ongoing investments, including residential mortgage and HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense increased by $26 million, driven by technology development costs, marketing expenses, higher volume-related expenses, and the impact of recent acquisitions, including HelloWallet and merchant services.

Key Corporate Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 272

$ 284

$ 304



(4.2) % (10.5) % Noninterest income 287

321

274



(10.6)

4.7

Total revenue (TE) 559

605

578



(7.6)

(3.3)

Provision for credit losses 14

(6)

18



N/M (22.2)

Noninterest expense 314

354

304



(11.3)

3.3

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 231

257

256



(10.1)

(9.8)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 24

35

76



(31.4)

(68.4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 207

$ 222

$ 180



(6.8) % 15.0 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 38,260

$ 37,460

$ 37,688



2.1 % 1.5 % Loans held for sale 1,118

1,345

1,097



(16.9)

1.9

Total assets 45,549

44,504

44,124



2.3

3.2

Deposits 20,815

21,558

21,002



(3.4)

(.9)

















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Key Corporate Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 29

$ 33

$ 37



(12.1) % (21.6) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 141

195

124



(27.7)

13.7

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 27

25

21



8.0

28.6















Corporate services income 43

40

38



7.5

13.2

Service charges on deposit accounts 13

13

12



—

8.3

Cards and payments income 11

10

9



10.0

22.2

Payments and services income 67

63

59



6.3

13.6















Mortgage servicing fees 17

14

16



21.4

6.3

Other noninterest income 6

(9)

17



N/M

(64.7)

Total noninterest income $ 287

$ 321

$ 274



(10.6) % 4.7 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)

Commercial and industrial loans up $1.7 billion , or 7.9%, from prior year

, or 7.9%, from prior year Investment banking and debt placement fees up $17 million , or 14%, from prior year

, or 14%, from prior year Net income up $27 million , or 15.0%, from prior year

Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $207 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $180 million for the same period one year ago.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $32 million, or 10.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2017, $7 million of which was related to lower purchase accounting accretion, with the remaining due to lower spreads on earning assets. Average loan and lease balances increased $572 million, or 1.5%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $187 million, or .9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Noninterest income was up $13 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $17 million, related to the acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $6 million due higher originations, and corporate services income increased $5 million, mostly due to higher derivatives revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $11 million, related to lower gains from certain real estate investments.

During the first quarter of 2018, the provision for credit losses decreased $4 million, or 22.2%, and net loan charge-offs declined $3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.

Noninterest expense increased by $10 million, or 3.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by higher operating lease expense and intangible asset amortization.

Other Segments

Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $19 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $21 million for the same period last year.

*****

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, April 19, 2018. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 29, 2018.

*****

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 952

$ 952

$ 929



Noninterest income 601

656

577





Total revenue (TE) 1,553

1,608

1,506



Provision for credit losses 61

49

63



Noninterest expense 1,006

1,098

1,013



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 416

195

324



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 2

1

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 418

196

324















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 402

181

296



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 2

1

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 404

182

296













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38

$ .17

$ .28



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .38

.17

.28















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .38

.17

.27



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution (a) —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (b) .38

.17

.27















Cash dividends declared .105

.105

.085



Book value at period end 13.07

13.09

12.71



Tangible book value at period end 10.35

10.35

10.21



Market price at period end 19.55

20.17

17.78













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.25 % .57 % .99 %

Return on average common equity 11.76

5.04

8.76



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 14.89

6.35

10.98



Net interest margin (TE) 3.15

3.09

3.13



Cash efficiency ratio (c) 62.9

66.7

65.8















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.24 % .57 % .98 %

Return on average common equity 11.82

5.07

8.76



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 14.97

6.39

10.98



Net interest margin (TE) 3.13

3.07

3.11



Loan to deposit (d) 86.9

84.4

85.6













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.90 % 10.91 % 11.14 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 10.16

10.17

10.37



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c) 8.22

8.23

8.51



Common Equity Tier 1 (e) 10.03

10.16

9.91



Tier 1 risk-based capital (e) 10.84

11.01

10.74



Total risk-based capital (e) 12.75

12.92

12.69



Leverage (e) 9.84

9.73

9.81



























Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions)





Three months ended





3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 54

$ 52

$ 58

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .25 % .24 % .27 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 881

$ 877

$ 870

Allowance for credit losses 941

934

918

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.07

1.08

1.07

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f) 162.8

174.4

151.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f) 173.9

185.7

160.2

Nonperforming loans at period end (f) $ 541

$ 503

$ 573

Nonperforming assets at period end (f) 569

534

623

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f) .61 % .58 % .67 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f) .65

.62

.72













Trust assets





Assets under management $ 39,003

$ 39,588

$ 37,417













Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 18,540

18,379

18,386

Branches 1,192

1,197

1,216













Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8

$ 14

$ 11







(a) In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association. (b) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (c) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release. (d) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (e) March 31, 2018, ratio is estimated. (f) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

As previously disclosed, we no longer recognize merger-related charges beginning in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to that, Key recognized merger-related charges as a result of its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key had recognized merger-related charges. For the first and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges were included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,944

$ 15,023

$ 14,976

Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,902

2,928

2,751

Preferred Stock (b) 1,009

1,009

1,009

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 11,033

$ 11,086

$ 11,216

Total assets (GAAP) $ 137,049

$ 137,698

$ 134,476

Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,902

2,928

2,751

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 134,147

$ 134,770

$ 131,725

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.22 % 8.23 % 8.51 % Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items





EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution $ .38

$ .17

$ .27

Plus: EPS impact of notable items —

.19

.05

EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable items (non-

GAAP) $ .38

$ .36

$ .32

Notable items





Merger-related charges —

$ (56)

$ (81)

Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions —

(30)

—

Total notable items —

$ (86)

$ (81)

Income taxes —

(26)

(30)

Reevaluation of certain tax related assets —

147

—

Total notable items, after tax —

$ (207)

$ (51)



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)





Three months ended





3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 944

$ 938

$ 918



Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

14

11





Noninterest income 601

656

577



Less: Noninterest expense 1,006

1,098

1,013





Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 547

$ 510

$ 493



Plus: Notable items —

86

81





Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 547

$ 596

$ 574

Average tangible common equity







Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,889

$ 15,268

$ 15,184



Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,916

2,939

2,772





Preferred Stock (average) 1,025

1,025

1,480





Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 10,948

$ 11,304

$ 10,932

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations







Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 402

$ 181

$ 296



Plus: Notable items, after tax —

207

51



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable

items (non-GAAP) $ 402

$ 388

$ 347



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10,948

11,304

10,932















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 14.89 % 6.35 % 10.98 %

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 14.89

13.62

12.87

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated







Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 404

$ 182

$ 296



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10,948

11,304

10,932















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 14.97 % 6.39 % 10.98 % Cash efficiency ratio







Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,006

$ 1,098

$ 1,013



Less: Intangible asset amortization 29

26

22





Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 977

1,072

991



Less: Notable items —

85

81





Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 977

$ 987

$ 910



Net interest income (GAAP) $ 944

$ 938

$ 918



Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

14

11





Noninterest income 601

656

577





Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) 1,553

1,608

1,506



Plus: Notable items —

1

—





Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 1,553

$ 1,609

$ 1,506















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.9 % 66.7 % 65.8 %

Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 62.9

61.3

60.4

Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items







Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP) $ 416

$ 195

$ 324



Plus: Notable items, after tax —

207

51





Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding notable items, after tax (non-

GAAP) $ 416

$ 402

$ 375















Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 134,915

$ 135,255

$ 132,741















Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.15 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)









Three

months

ended









3/31/2018 Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)



Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR



$ 12,165



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:









Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (d)



(78)





Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)

$ 12,087















Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR



$ 121,343



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:









Mortgage servicing assets (f)



700





Deferred tax assets



318





All other assets



(77)





Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)

$ 122,284















Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (e)



9.88 %



(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, intangible assets exclude $23 million, $26 million, and $38 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, average intangible assets exclude $24 million, $28 million, and $40 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. (d) Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule. (e) The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach." (f) Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Assets







Loans $ 88,089

$ 86,405

$ 86,125



Loans held for sale 1,667

1,107

1,384



Securities available for sale 17,888

18,139

18,431



Held-to-maturity securities 12,189

11,830

10,186



Trading account assets 769

836

921



Short-term investments 1,644

4,447

2,525



Other investments 715

726

689





Total earning assets 122,961

123,490

120,261



Allowance for loan and lease losses (881)

(877)

(870)



Cash and due from banks 643

671

549



Premises and equipment 916

930

935



Operating lease assets 838

821

563



Goodwill 2,538

2,538

2,427



Other intangible assets 387

416

362



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,142

4,132

4,087



Accrued income and other assets 4,216

4,237

4,642



Discontinued assets 1,289

1,340

1,520





Total assets $ 137,049

$ 137,698

$ 134,476













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 54,606

$ 53,627

$ 55,095





Savings deposits 6,321

6,296

6,306





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 7,295

6,849

5,859





Other time deposits 4,928

4,798

4,694





Total interest-bearing deposits 73,150

71,570

71,954





Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,601

33,665

32,028





Total deposits 104,751

105,235

103,982



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 616

377

442



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,133

634

943



Accrued expense and other liabilities 1,854

2,094

1,807



Long-term debt 13,749

14,333

12,324





Total liabilities 122,103

122,673

119,498













Equity







Preferred stock 1,025

1,025

1,025



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,289

6,335

6,287



Retained earnings 10,624

10,335

9,584



Treasury stock, at cost (3,260)

(3,150)

(2,623)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (991)

(779)

(554)





Key shareholders' equity 14,944

15,023

14,976



Noncontrolling interests 2

2

2





Total equity 14,946

15,025

14,978

Total liabilities and equity $ 137,049

$ 137,698

$ 134,476













Common shares outstanding (000) 1,064,939

1,069,084

1,097,479



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Interest income







Loans $ 940

$ 924

$ 877



Loans held for sale 12

13

13



Securities available for sale 95

93

95



Held-to-maturity securities 69

61

51



Trading account assets 7

6

7



Short-term investments 8

12

3



Other investments 6

5

4





Total interest income 1,137

1,114

1,050

Interest expense







Deposits 91

82

58



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 4

—

1



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 6

3

5



Long-term debt 92

91

68





Total interest expense 193

176

132

Net interest income 944

938

918

Provision for credit losses 61

49

63

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 883

889

855

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 133

131

135



Investment banking and debt placement fees 143

200

127



Service charges on deposit accounts 89

89

87



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 32

27

23



Corporate services income 62

56

54



Cards and payments income 62

77

65



Corporate-owned life insurance income 32

37

30



Consumer mortgage income 7

7

6



Mortgage servicing fees 20

17

18



Other income (a) 21

15

32





Total noninterest income 601

656

577

Noninterest expense







Personnel 594

608

556



Net occupancy 78

92

87



Computer processing 52

54

60



Business services and professional fees 41

52

46



Equipment 26

31

27



Operating lease expense 27

28

19



Marketing 25

35

21



FDIC assessment 21

20

20



Intangible asset amortization 29

26

22



OREO expense, net 2

3

2



Other expense 111

149

153





Total noninterest expense 1,006

1,098

1,013

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 478

447

419



Income taxes 62

251

94

Income (loss) from continuing operations 416

196

325



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

1

—

Net income (loss) 418

197

325



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

1

1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 418

$ 196

$ 324













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 402

$ 181

$ 296

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 404

182

296

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38

$ .17

$ .28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .38

.17

.28

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .38

$ .17

$ .27

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .38

.17

.27













Cash dividends declared per common share $ .105

$ .105

$ .085













Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

1,056,037



1,062,348



1,068,609



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 15,749

16,982

17,931

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c) 1,071,786

1,079,330

1,086,540













(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net securities gains totaled $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities. (b) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (c) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)





























First Quarter 2018

Fourth Quarter 2017

First Quarter 2017



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 42,733

$ 434

4.11 %

$ 41,289

$ 417

4.01 %

$ 40,002

$ 373

3.77 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 14,085

165

4.76



14,386

167

4.60



15,187

164

4.39



Real estate — construction 1,957

22

4.64



1,967

23

4.55



2,353

26

4.54



Commercial lease financing 4,663

41

3.53



4,687

45

3.86



4,635

44

3.76



Total commercial loans 63,438

662

4.23



62,329

652

4.15



62,177

607

3.95



Real estate — residential mortgage 5,479

54

3.95



5,474

54

3.95



5,520

54

3.94



Home equity loans 11,877

134

4.56



12,128

134

4.39



12,611

131

4.22



Consumer direct loans 1,766

33

7.53



1,782

32

7.15



1,762

30

6.97



Credit cards 1,080

30

11.32



1,061

30

11.14



1,067

29

11.06



Consumer indirect loans 3,287

35

4.29



3,232

36

4.42



2,996

37

4.91



Total consumer loans 23,489

286

4.91



23,677

286

4.80



23,956

281

4.75



Total loans 86,927

948

4.41



86,006

938

4.33



86,133

888

4.17



Loans held for sale 1,187

12

4.10



1,420

13

3.81



1,188

13

4.28



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 17,889

95

2.06



18,447

93

1.97



19,181

95

1.95



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 12,041

69

2.30



11,121

61

2.20



9,988

51

2.04



Trading account assets 907

7

2.99



898

6

2.72



968

7

2.75



Short-term investments 2,048

8

1.51



3,684

12

1.29



1,610

3

.79



Other investments (e) 723

6

2.96



725

5

2.80



709

4

2.26



Total earning assets 121,722

1,145

3.78



122,301

1,128

3.66



119,777

1,061

3.57



Allowance for loan and lease losses (875)







(871)







(855)







Accrued income and other assets 14,068







13,825







13,819







Discontinued assets 1,304







1,358







1,540







Total assets $ 136,219







$ 136,613







$ 134,281





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 53,503

46

.34



$ 53,601

40

.29



$ 54,295

32

.24



Savings deposits 6,232

5

.29



6,372

3

.24



6,351

1

.10



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,972

27

1.58



6,776

26

1.50



5,627

16

1.16



Other time deposits 4,865

13

1.12



4,771

13

1.05



4,706

9

.76



Total interest-bearing deposits 71,572

91

.51



71,520

82

.45



70,979

58

.33



Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under repurchase agreements 1,421

4

1.11



360

—

.08



795

1

.32



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,342

6

1.87



693

3

1.72



1,802

5

1.06



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,465

92

2.95



13,140

91

2.76



10,833

68

2.54



Total interest-bearing liabilities 86,800

193

.90



85,713

176

.81



84,409

132

.63



Noninterest-bearing deposits 30,984







32,278







31,099







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,241







1,994







2,048







Discontinued liabilities (g) 1,304







1,359







1,540







Total liabilities 121,329







121,344







119,096





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 14,889







15,268







15,184







Noncontrolling interests 1







1







1







Total equity 14,890







15,269







15,185







Total liabilities and equity $ 136,219







$ 136,613







$ 134,281





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.88 %





2.85 %





2.94 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

952

3.15 %



952

3.09 %



929

3.13 % TE adjustment (b)

8







14







11





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 944







$ 938







$ 918







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for that period. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles









Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Personnel (a) $ 594

$ 608

$ 556

Net occupancy 78

92

87

Computer processing 52

54

60

Business services and professional fees 41

52

46

Equipment 26

31

27

Operating lease expense 27

28

19

Marketing 25

35

21

FDIC assessment 21

20

20

Intangible asset amortization 29

26

22

OREO expense, net 2

3

2

Other expense 111

149

153

Total noninterest expense $ 1,006

$ 1,098

$ 1,013

Notable items (b) —

85

81

Total noninterest expense excluding notable items $ 1,006

$ 1,013

$ 932

Average full-time equivalent employees (c) 18,540

18,379

18,386







(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items." (c) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Salaries and contract labor $ 339

$ 346

$ 324

Incentive and stock-based compensation 145

168

127

Employee benefits 105

90

96

Severance 5

4

9

Total personnel expense $ 594

$ 608

$ 556

Notable items (a) —

42

30

Total personnel expense excluding notable items $ 594

$ 566

$ 526







(a) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $30 million of merger-related charges.

Merger-Related Charges (in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Personnel —

$ 26

$ 30

Net occupancy —

12

5

Business services and professional fees —

3

5

Computer processing —

1

5

Marketing —

5

6

Other nonpersonnel expense —

9

30

Total merger-related charges —

$ 56

$ 81





















Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017

12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 44,313

$ 41,859

$ 40,112



5.9 % 10.5 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,997

14,088

15,260



(.6)

(8.3)

Construction 1,871

1,960

2,270



(4.5)

(17.6)

Total commercial real estate loans 15,868

16,048

17,530



(1.1)

(9.5)

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,598

4,826

4,665



(4.7)

(1.4)

Total commercial loans 64,779

62,733

62,307



3.3

4.0

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 5,473

5,483

5,507



(.2)

(.6)

Home equity loans 11,720

12,028

12,541



(2.6)

(6.5)

Total residential — prime loans 17,193

17,511

18,048



(1.8)

(4.7)

Consumer direct loans 1,758

1,794

1,735



(2.0)

1.3

Credit cards 1,068

1,106

1,037



(3.4)

3.0

Consumer indirect loans 3,291

3,261

2,998



.9

9.8

Total consumer loans 23,310

23,672

23,818



(1.5)

(2.1)

Total loans (c) $ 88,089

$ 86,405

$ 86,125



1.9 % 2.3 %





(a) Loan balances include $121 million, $119 million, and $114 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $24 million, and $55 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2018, $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2017, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017

12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Commercial and industrial $ 194

$ 139

$ 171



39.6 % 13.5 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,426

897

1,150



59.0

24.0

Commercial lease financing —

—

1



N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 47

71

62



(33.8)

(24.2)

Total loans held for sale (a) $ 1,667

$ 1,107

$ 1,384



50.6 % 20.4 %





(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017. N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,107

$ 1,341

$ 1,743

$ 1,384

$ 1,104

New originations 3,280

3,566

2,855

2,876

2,563

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (14)

(10)

(63)

(7)

17

Loan sales (2,705)

(3,783)

(3,191)

(2,507)

(2,299)

Loan draws (payments), net (1)

(7)

(3)

(3)

(1)

Balance at end of period (a) $ 1,667

$ 1,107

$ 1,341

$ 1,743

$ 1,384







(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 3/31/2017 Average loans outstanding $ 86,927

$ 86,006

$ 86,133

Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 877

$ 880

$ 858

Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 37

32

32









Real estate — commercial mortgage 1

2

—

Real estate — construction —

—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 1

2

—

Commercial lease financing 1

5

7

Total commercial loans 39

39

39

Real estate — residential mortgage 1

1

(2)

Home equity loans 4

7

8

Consumer direct loans 8

8

10

Credit cards 12

10

11

Consumer indirect loans 8

7

11

Total consumer loans 33

33

38

Total loans charged off 72

72

77

Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 6

8

5









Real estate — commercial mortgage —

1

—

Real estate — construction 1

—

1

Total commercial real estate loans 1

1

1

Commercial lease financing 1

1

2

Total commercial loans 8

10

8

Real estate — residential mortgage —

—

2

Home equity loans 3

3

3

Consumer direct loans 2

2

1

Credit cards 1

1

1

Consumer indirect loans 4

4

4

Total consumer loans 10

10

11

Total recoveries 18

20

19

Net loan charge-offs (54)

(52)

(58)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 58

49

70

Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 881

$ 877

$ 870









Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 57

$ 57

$ 55

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 3

—

(7)

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 60

$ 57

$ 48









Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 941

$ 934

$ 918









Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .25 % .24 % .27 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.00

1.01

1.01

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.07

1.08

1.07

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 162.8

174.4

151.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 173.9

185.7

160.2









Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 4

$ 6

$ 6

Recoveries 2

2

2

Net loan charge-offs $ (2)

$ (4)

$ (4)





(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 Net loan charge-offs $ 54

$ 52

$ 32

$ 66

$ 58

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .25 % .24 % .15 % .31 % .27 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 881

$ 877

$ 880

$ 870

$ 870

Allowance for credit losses (a) 941

934

937

918

918

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.07

1.08

1.08

1.06

1.07

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b) 162.8

174.4

170.2

171.6

151.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b) 173.9

185.7

181.2

181.1

160.2

Nonperforming loans at period end (b) $ 541

$ 503

$ 517

$ 507

$ 573

Nonperforming assets at period end (b) 569

534

556

556

623

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b) .61 % .58 % .60 % .59 % .67 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming

assets (b) .65

.62

.64

.64

.72







(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments. (b) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 Commercial and industrial $ 189

$ 153

$ 169

$ 178

$ 258













Real estate — commercial mortgage 33

30

30

34

32

Real estate — construction 2

2

2

4

2

Total commercial real estate loans 35

32

32

38

34

Commercial lease financing 5

6

11

11

5

Total commercial loans 229

191

212

227

297

Real estate — residential mortgage 59

58

57

58

54

Home equity loans 229

229

227

208

207

Consumer direct loans 4

4

3

2

3

Credit cards 2

2

2

2

3

Consumer indirect loans 18

19

16

10

9

Total consumer loans 312

312

305

280

276

Total nonperforming loans (a) 541

503

517

507

573

OREO 28

31

39

48

49

Other nonperforming assets —

—

—

1

1

Total nonperforming assets (a) $ 569

$ 534

$ 556

$ 556

$ 623

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 82

$ 89

$ 86

$ 85

$ 79

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 305

359

329

340

312

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (b) 317

317

315

333

302

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b) 179

189

187

193

161

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 6

7

8

5

4

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a) .61 % .58 % .60 % .59 % .67 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets (a) .65

.62

.64

.64

.72







(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. (b) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 Balance at beginning of period $ 503

$ 517

$ 507

$ 573

$ 625

Loans placed on nonaccrual status 182

137

181

143

218

Charge-offs (70)

(67)

(71)

(82)

(77)

Loans sold —

—

(1)

—

(8)

Payments (29)

(52)

(32)

(84)

(59)

Transfers to OREO (4)

(8)

(10)

(8)

(11)

Loans returned to accrual status (41)

(24)

(57)

(35)

(115)

Balance at end of period (a) $ 541

$ 503

$ 517

$ 507

$ 573







(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percent change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17

4Q17 1Q17 Key Community Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 973

$ 972

$ 961

$ 1,012

$ 905



.1 % 7.5 % Provision for credit losses 48

57

59

47

46



(15.8)

4.3

Noninterest expense 668

677

641

654

625



(1.3)

6.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 196

151

164

195

147



29.8

33.3

Average loans and leases 47,680

47,405

47,611

47,477

47,085



.6

1.3

Average deposits 79,945

80,352

79,563

79,601

79,148



(.5)

1.0

Net loan charge-offs 42

35

41

47

43



20.0

(2.3)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .36 % .29 % .34 % .40 % .37 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 425

$ 405

$ 427

$ 406

$ 395



4.9

7.6

Return on average allocated equity 16.48 % 12.35 % 13.44 % 16.30 % 12.56 %

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees 10,988

10,957

11,032

10,899

10,804



.3

1.7



















Key Corporate Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 559

$ 605

$ 561

$ 597

$ 578



(7.6) % (3.3) % Provision for credit losses 14

(6)

(11)

19

18



N/M

(22.2)

Noninterest expense 314

354

304

297

304



(11.3)

3.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 207

222

189

224

180



(6.8)

15.0

Average loans and leases 38,260

37,460

38,024

37,704

37,688



2.1

1.5

Average loans held for sale 1,118

1,345

1,521

1,000

1,097



(16.9)

1.9

Average deposits 20,815

21,558

21,559

21,145

21,002



(3.4)

(.9)

Net loan charge-offs 11

16

(9)

19

14



(31.3)

(21.4)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .12 % .17 % (.09) % .20 % .15 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 127

$ 109

$ 106

$ 119

$ 197



16.5

(35.5)

Return on average allocated equity 29.46 % 31.33 % 26.90 % 31.66 % 24.94 %

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees 2,543

2,418

2,460

2,364

2,384



5.2

6.7

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful































View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-reports-first-quarter-2018-net-income-of-402-million-or-38-per-common-share-300632883.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

www.key.com

