KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

First quarter results reflect solid underlying trends in core businesses and ongoing benefits from recent investments

KeyCorp

06:30 ET

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced first quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $402 million, or $.38 per common share, compared to $181 million, or $.17 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $296 million, or $.27 per common share, for the first quarter of 2017. Key's reported results in the fourth quarter of 2017 included merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions, resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share. Key's results in the first quarter of 2017 included merger-related charges, resulting in an impact of $.05 per common share.

"First quarter was a good start to the year, with continuing momentum in our core businesses, as we grew and expanded relationships with our targeted clients. Revenue increased over 3% from the same period last year, driven by a higher net interest income, solid loan growth and stronger fee income. The growth in average loans this quarter was broad-based and primarily in commercial and industrial balances, which were up in excess of 3% linked quarter, as we continue to grow and expand our middle-market relationships. 

Our fee-based businesses continue to demonstrate our ability to offer a full range of solutions to our clients, including off-balance sheet financing alternatives that helped drive our investment banking and debt placement business to a record first quarter level. Expenses this quarter reflect expected seasonality, the acceleration of certain technology costs, and investments. Given our outlook for revenue growth and lower expenses for the rest of this year, we expect to make meaningful progress toward our long term efficiency ratio target of 54% to 56%."       

-       Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights













dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 1Q18 vs.


1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

402

$

181

$

296

122.1

%

35.8

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per 
     common share — assuming dilution

.38

.17

.27

123.5

40.7

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

14.89

%

6.35

%

10.98

%

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.25

.57

.99

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

10.03

10.16

9.91

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

13.07

$

13.09

$

12.71

(.2)

%

2.8

%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

3.15

%

3.09

%

3.13

%

N/A

N/A








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

3/31/2018 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Net interest income (TE)

$

952

$

952

$

929


2.5

%

Noninterest income

601

656

577

(8.4)

%

4.2

Total revenue

$

1,553

$

1,608

$

1,506

(3.4)

%

3.1

%







 TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the first quarter of 2018, and the net interest margin was 3.15%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $929 million and a net interest margin of 3.13% for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas. First quarter 2018 net interest income included $33 million of purchase accounting accretion, a decline of $20 million from the first quarter of 2017. 

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income was stable, and the net interest margin increased by six basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and Key's asset sensitive balance sheet position, as well as an expected reduction from elevated liquidity levels in the fourth quarter. These benefits were offset by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2018, a lower taxable-equivalent adjustment resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and a decline in purchase accounting accretion.

Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $43 million from the first quarter of 2017 and increased $5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Trust and investment services income

$

133

$

131

$

135

1.5

%

(1.5)

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

143

200

127

(28.5)

12.6

Service charges on deposit accounts

89

89

87


2.3

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

32

27

23

18.5

39.1

Corporate services income

62

56

54

10.7

14.8

Cards and payments income

62

77

65

(19.5)

(4.6)

Corporate-owned life insurance income

32

37

30

(13.5)

6.7

Consumer mortgage income

7

7

6


16.7

Mortgage servicing fees

20

17

18

17.6

11.1

Other income

21

15

32

40.0

(34.4)

Total noninterest income

$

601

$

656

$

577

(8.4)

%

4.2

%







N/M = Not meaningful

Key's noninterest income was $601 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $577 million for the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, Key benefited from investments in several fee-based businesses. The largest driver year-over-year was an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to the Cain Brothers acquisition, as well as strength across the company's capital markets platform. In the first quarter of 2018, commercial mortgage banking and mergers and acquisitions advisory fees contributed to the strong performance. Operating lease income and other leasing gains also contributed to the increase, up $9 million from the year-ago period, driven by higher originations, and corporate services income grew $8 million related to higher loan and derivative trading income. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $55 million. The decline was largely due to seasonal impacts in several fee income categories, including investment banking and debt placement fees, cards and payments income, and corporate-owned life insurance. Investment banking and debt placement fees declined from record results in the fourth quarter of 2017, though still reported a record first quarter for the business. These declines were partially offset by increases in other income, as well as operating lease income and other leasing gains related to higher originations.

Noninterest Expense












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Personnel expense

$

594

$

608

$

556

(2.3)

%

6.8

%

Nonpersonnel expense

412

490

457

(15.9)

(9.8)

Total noninterest expense

$

1,006

$

1,098

$

1,013

(8.4)

(.7)







Notable items (a)


85

81

N/M

N/M

Total noninterest expense excluding notable items

$

1,006

$

1,013

$

932

(.7)

%

7.9

%







N/M = Not meaningful

(a)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."

Key's noninterest expense was $1 billion for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $932 million, excluding notable items in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to higher personnel costs, largely due to recent acquisitions, as well as accelerated technology investments and higher performance-based compensation. Higher marketing expense, operating lease expense, and intangible amortization expense drove the increase in nonpersonnel expense, but was partially offset by lower occupancy and other expense.

Noninterest expense decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding notable items in the prior period. Personnel expense reflected seasonally high employee benefits expense, as well as the aforementioned accelerated technology investments. These increases were more than offset by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior quarter, as well as lower nonpersonnel expense related to lower business services and professional fees, a seasonal decline in marketing expense, and a continued reduction in net occupancy expense.

 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Average Loans












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

42,733

$

41,289

$

40,002

3.5

%

6.8

%

Other commercial loans

20,705

21,040

22,175

(1.6)

(6.6)

Home equity loans

11,877

12,128

12,611

(2.1)

(5.8)

Other consumer loans

11,612

11,549

11,345

.5

2.4

Total loans

$

86,927

$

86,006

$

86,133

1.1

%

.9

%







(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Average loans were $86.9 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $794 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans with middle-market clients, as well as strength in auto lending, as the company expands into existing geographies and dealer relationships. In addition, reductions in commercial real estate loans over the past year reflect significantly higher debt placements and paydowns.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, average loans increased by $921 million, largely the result of growth in commercial and industrial loans. Key realized growth across commercial client segments, with commercial and industrial loans up 2% in the Community Bank and 5% in the Corporate Bank, unannualized.

Average Deposits












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Non-time deposits

$

90,719

$

92,251

$

91,745

(1.7)

%

(1.1)

%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,972

6,776

5,627

2.9

23.9

Other time deposits

4,865

4,771

4,706

2.0

3.4

Total deposits

$

102,556

$

103,798

$

102,078

(1.2)

%

.5

%







Cost of total deposits

.36

%

.31

%

.23

%

N/A

N/A







N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $102.6 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $478 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $1.5 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and growth from commercial relationships. Additionally, consumer noninterest-bearing balances grew 10% from the prior year. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $792 million, partially driven by a shift to higher-yielding deposit products and the managed exit of certain higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, average deposits decreased by $1.2 billion, driven by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits, which were elevated during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to short-term escrows and seasonal deposit inflows. This decline was partially offset by growth in consumer noninterest-bearing deposits.

ASSET QUALITY












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Net loan charge-offs

$

54

$

52

$

58

3.8

%

(6.9)

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.25

%

.24

%

.27

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a)

$

541

$

503

$

573

7.6

(5.6)

Nonperforming assets at period end (a)

569

534

623

6.6

(8.7)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

881

877

870

.5

1.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a)

162.8

%

174.4

%

151.8

%

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

61

$

49

$

63

24.5

%

(3.2)

%







(a)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $61 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $63 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $881 million, or 1.00% of total period-end loans, at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2017, and 1.01% at December 31, 2017.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $54 million, or .25% of average total loans. These results compare to $58 million, or .27%, for the first quarter of 2017, and $52 million, or .24%, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At March 31, 2018, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $541 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .67% at March 31, 2017, and .58% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018, totaled $569 million, and represented .65% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .72% at March 31, 2017, and .62% at December 31, 2017.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2018.

Capital Ratios







3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

10.03

%

10.16

%

9.91

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.84

11.01

10.74

Total risk based capital (a)

12.75

12.92

12.69

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

8.22

8.23

8.51

Leverage (a)

9.84

9.73

9.81




(a)

3/31/2018 ratio is estimated.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2018, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.03% and 10.84%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.22% at March 31, 2018.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.88% at March 31, 2018.  This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











in thousands



Change 1Q18 vs.


1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

1,069,084

1,079,039

1,079,314

(.9)

%

(.9)

%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee 
     compensation plans

(9,399)

(10,617)

(8,673)

(11.5)

8.4

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

5,254

662

6,270

693.7

(16.2)

Common Shares exchanged for Series A Preferred Stock



20,568

N/M

N/M

Shares outstanding at end of period

1,064,939

1,069,084

1,097,479

(.4)

%

(3.0)

%








N/M = Not Meaningful

Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the first quarter of 2018, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, and completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter. These repurchases included $156 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $43 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.


1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Key Community Bank

$

973

$

972

$

905

.1

%

7.5

%

Key Corporate Bank

559

605

578

(7.6)

(3.3)

Other Segments

22

30

29

(26.7)

(24.1)

Total segments

1,554

1,607

1,512

(3.3)

2.8

Reconciling Items

(1)

1

(6)

N/M

N/M

Total

$

1,553

$

1,608

$

1,506

(3.4)

%

3.1

%








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Key Community Bank

$

196

$

151

$

147

29.8

%

33.3

%

Key Corporate Bank

207

222

180

(6.8)

15.0

Other Segments

19

50

21

(62.0)

(9.5)

Total segments

422

423

348

(.2)

21.3

Reconciling Items (a)

(6)

(228)

(24)

N/M

N/M

Total

$

416

$

195

$

324

113.3

%

28.4

%








(a)

Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Community Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

688

$

674

$

628

2.1

%

9.6

%

Noninterest income

285

298

277

(4.4)

2.9

Total revenue (TE)

973

972

905

.1

7.5

Provision for credit losses

48

57

46

(15.8)

4.3

Noninterest expense

668

677

625

(1.3)

6.9

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

257

238

234

8.0

9.8

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

61

87

87

(29.9)

(29.9)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

196

$

151

$

147

29.8

%

33.3

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

47,680

$

47,405

$

47,085

.6

%

1.3

%

Total assets

51,681

51,471

51,063

.4

1.2

Deposits

79,945

80,352

79,148

(.5)

1.0







Assets under management at period end

$

39,003

$

39,588

$

37,417

(1.5)

%

4.2

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Key Community Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

104

$

98

$

98

6.1

%

6.1

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

76

76

75


1.3

Cards and payments income

51

67

55

(23.9)

(7.3)

Other noninterest income

54

57

49

(5.3)

10.2

Total noninterest income

$

285

$

298

$

277

(4.4)

%

2.9

%







Average deposit balances





NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

44,291

$

44,415

$

44,780

(.3)

%

(1.1)

%

Savings deposits

5,056

5,090

5,268

(.7)

(4.0)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,961

4,628

3,879

7.2

27.9

Other time deposits

4,856

4,765

4,692

1.9

3.5

Noninterest-bearing deposits

20,781

21,454

20,529

(3.1)

1.2

Total deposits

$

79,945

$

80,352

$

79,148

(.5)

%

1.0

%







Home equity loans





Average balance

$

11,763

$

12,005

$

12,456



Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

70

%

70

%

70

%


Percent first lien positions

60

60

60










Other data





Branches

1,192

1,197

1,216



Automated teller machines

1,569

1,572

1,594










Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)

  • Positive operating leverage compared to prior year
  • Net income increased $49 million, or 33.3%, from prior year
  • Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.1 billion, or 6.1%, from the prior year

Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $196 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $147 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, First Niagara related synergies, and a lower tax rate as a result of tax reform.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $60 million, or 9.6%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and growth in loans. Average loans and leases increased $595 million, or 1.3%, largely driven by a $1.1 billion, or 6.1%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $797 million, or 1.0%, from one year ago.

Noninterest income increased $8 million, or 2.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher assets under management from market growth, as well as increases across several fee categories.

The provision for credit losses increased by $2 million, or 4.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs were flat from the first quarter of 2017, as overall credit quality was stable.

Noninterest expense increased $43 million, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $17 million, primarily driven by recent acquisitions and ongoing investments, including residential mortgage and HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense increased by $26 million, driven by technology development costs, marketing expenses, higher volume-related expenses, and the impact of recent acquisitions, including HelloWallet and merchant services.

Key Corporate Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

272

$

284

$

304

(4.2)

%

(10.5)

%

Noninterest income

287

321

274

(10.6)

4.7

Total revenue (TE)

559

605

578

(7.6)

(3.3)

Provision for credit losses

14

(6)

18

N/M

(22.2)

Noninterest expense

314

354

304

(11.3)

3.3

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

231

257

256

(10.1)

(9.8)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

24

35

76

(31.4)

(68.4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

207

$

222

$

180

(6.8)

%

15.0

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

38,260

$

37,460

$

37,688

2.1

%

1.5

%

Loans held for sale

1,118

1,345

1,097

(16.9)

1.9

Total assets

45,549

44,504

44,124

2.3

3.2

Deposits

20,815

21,558

21,002

(3.4)

(.9)







TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Key Corporate Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

29

$

33

$

37

(12.1)

%

(21.6)

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

141

195

124

(27.7)

13.7

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

27

25

21

8.0

28.6







Corporate services income

43

40

38

7.5

13.2

Service charges on deposit accounts

13

13

12


8.3

Cards and payments income

11

10

9

10.0

22.2

Payments and services income

67

63

59

6.3

13.6







Mortgage servicing fees

17

14

16

21.4

6.3

Other noninterest income

6

(9)

17

N/M

(64.7)

Total noninterest income

$

287

$

321

$

274

(10.6)

%

4.7

%







N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)

  • Commercial and industrial loans up $1.7 billion, or 7.9%, from prior year
  • Investment banking and debt placement fees up $17 million, or 14%, from prior year
  • Net income up $27 million, or 15.0%, from prior year

Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $207 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $180 million for the same period one year ago.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $32 million, or 10.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2017, $7 million of which was related to lower purchase accounting accretion, with the remaining due to lower spreads on earning assets. Average loan and lease balances increased $572 million, or 1.5%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $187 million, or .9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Noninterest income was up $13 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $17 million, related to the acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $6 million due higher originations, and corporate services income increased $5 million, mostly due to higher derivatives revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $11 million, related to lower gains from certain real estate investments.

During the first quarter of 2018, the provision for credit losses decreased $4 million, or 22.2%, and net loan charge-offs declined $3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.

Noninterest expense increased by $10 million, or 3.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by higher operating lease expense and intangible asset amortization.

Other Segments

Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $19 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $21 million for the same period last year.

*****

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete.  Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).  These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, April 19, 2018.  An audio replay of the call will be available through April 29, 2018.

*****

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$

952

$

952

$

929

Noninterest income

601

656

577


Total revenue (TE)

1,553

1,608

1,506

Provision for credit losses

61

49

63

Noninterest expense

1,006

1,098

1,013

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

416

195

324

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

2

1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key

418

196

324







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

402

181

296

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

2

1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

404

182

296






Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.38

$

.17

$

.28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.38

.17

.28







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.38

.17

.27

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution (a)





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (b)

.38

.17

.27







Cash dividends declared

.105

.105

.085

Book value at period end

13.07

13.09

12.71

Tangible book value at period end

10.35

10.35

10.21

Market price at period end

19.55

20.17

17.78






Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

1.25

%

.57

%

.99

%

Return on average common equity

11.76

5.04

8.76

Return on average tangible common equity (c)

14.89

6.35

10.98

Net interest margin (TE)

3.15

3.09

3.13

Cash efficiency ratio (c)

62.9

66.7

65.8







From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

1.24

%

.57

%

.98

%

Return on average common equity

11.82

5.07

8.76

Return on average tangible common equity (c)

14.97

6.39

10.98

Net interest margin (TE)

3.13

3.07

3.11

Loan to deposit (d)

86.9

84.4

85.6






Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

10.90

%

10.91

%

11.14

%

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

10.16

10.17

10.37

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c)

8.22

8.23

8.51

Common Equity Tier 1 (e)

10.03

10.16

9.91

Tier 1 risk-based capital (e)

10.84

11.01

10.74

Total risk-based capital (e)

12.75

12.92

12.69

Leverage (e)

9.84

9.73

9.81












Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions)



Three months ended



3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Asset quality — from continuing operations


     Net loan charge-offs

$

54

$

52

$

58

     Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.25

%

.24

%

.27

%

     Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

881

$

877

$

870

     Allowance for credit losses

941

934

918

     Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.00

%

1.01

%

1.01

%

     Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.07

1.08

1.07

     Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f)

162.8

174.4

151.8

     Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f)

173.9

185.7

160.2

     Nonperforming loans at period end (f)

$

541

$

503

$

573

     Nonperforming assets at period end (f)

569

534

623

     Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f)

.61

%

.58

%

.67

%

     Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f)

.65

.62

.72






Trust assets


     Assets under management

$

39,003

$

39,588

$

37,417






Other data


     Average full-time equivalent employees

18,540

18,379

18,386

     Branches

1,192

1,197

1,216






Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

8

$

14

$

11



(a)

In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association.

(b)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(c)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release.

(d)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(e)

March 31, 2018, ratio is estimated.

(f)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

As previously disclosed, we no longer recognize merger-related charges beginning in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to that, Key recognized merger-related charges as a result of its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key had recognized merger-related charges. For the first and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges were included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end


Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

14,944

$

15,023

$

14,976

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,902

2,928

2,751

Preferred Stock (b)

1,009

1,009

1,009

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

11,033

$

11,086

$

11,216

Total assets (GAAP)

$

137,049

$

137,698

$

134,476

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,902

2,928

2,751

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

134,147

$

134,770

$

131,725

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

8.22

%

8.23

%

8.51

%

Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items


EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders  — assuming dilution

$

.38

$

.17

$

.27

Plus: EPS impact of notable items


.19

.05

EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable items (non-
     GAAP)

$

.38

$

.36

$

.32

Notable items


Merger-related charges


$

(56)

$

(81)

Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions


(30)


   Total notable items


$

(86)

$

(81)

Income taxes


(26)

(30)

Reevaluation of certain tax related assets


147


  Total notable items, after tax


$

(207)

$

(51)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)



Three months ended



3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Pre-provision net revenue


Net interest income (GAAP)

$

944

$

938

$

918

Plus:

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

14

11


Noninterest income

601

656

577

Less:

Noninterest expense

1,006

1,098

1,013


Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

547

$

510

$

493

Plus:

Notable items


86

81


Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

547

$

596

$

574

Average tangible common equity



Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

14,889

$

15,268

$

15,184

Less:

Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,916

2,939

2,772


Preferred Stock (average)

1,025

1,025

1,480


Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

10,948

$

11,304

$

10,932

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

402

$

181

$

296

Plus:

Notable items, after tax


207

51

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable 
     items (non-GAAP)

$

402

$

388

$

347

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

10,948

11,304

10,932







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

14.89

%

6.35

%

10.98

%

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

14.89

13.62

12.87

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

404

$

182

$

296

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

10,948

11,304

10,932







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

14.97

%

6.39

%

10.98

%

Cash efficiency ratio



Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

1,006

$

1,098

$

1,013

Less:

Intangible asset amortization

29

26

22


Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

977

1,072

991

Less:

Notable items


85

81


Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

977

$

987

$

910

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

944

$

938

$

918

Plus:

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

14

11


Noninterest income

601

656

577


Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

1,553

1,608

1,506

Plus:

Notable items


1




Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

1,553

$

1,609

$

1,506







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.9

%

66.7

%

65.8

%

Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

62.9

61.3

60.4

Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items



Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP)

$

416

$

195

$

324

Plus:

Notable items, after tax


207

51


Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding notable items, after tax (non-
     GAAP)

$

416

$

402

$

375







Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

134,915

$

135,255

$

132,741







Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

1.25

%

1.18

%

1.15

%

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)





Three
months
ended





3/31/2018

Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)

Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR

$

12,165

Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:




Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (d)

(78)


Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)

$

12,087







Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR

$

121,343

Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:




Mortgage servicing assets (f)

700


Deferred tax assets

318


All other assets

(77)


Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)

$

122,284







Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (e)

9.88

%


(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, intangible assets exclude $23 million, $26 million, and $38 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, average intangible assets exclude $24 million, $28 million, and $40 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.

(d)

Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule.

(e)

The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach."

(f)

Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

 


Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)









3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Assets



Loans

$

88,089

$

86,405

$

86,125

Loans held for sale

1,667

1,107

1,384

Securities available for sale

17,888

18,139

18,431

Held-to-maturity securities

12,189

11,830

10,186

Trading account assets

769

836

921

Short-term investments

1,644

4,447

2,525

Other investments

715

726

689


Total earning assets

122,961

123,490

120,261

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(881)

(877)

(870)

Cash and due from banks

643

671

549

Premises and equipment

916

930

935

Operating lease assets

838

821

563

Goodwill

2,538

2,538

2,427

Other intangible assets

387

416

362

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,142

4,132

4,087

Accrued income and other assets

4,216

4,237

4,642

Discontinued assets

1,289

1,340

1,520


Total assets

$

137,049

$

137,698

$

134,476






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

54,606

$

53,627

$

55,095


Savings deposits

6,321

6,296

6,306


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

7,295

6,849

5,859


Other time deposits

4,928

4,798

4,694


  Total interest-bearing deposits

73,150

71,570

71,954


Noninterest-bearing deposits

31,601

33,665

32,028


  Total deposits

104,751

105,235

103,982

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

616

377

442

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,133

634

943

Accrued expense and other liabilities

1,854

2,094

1,807

Long-term debt

13,749

14,333

12,324


Total liabilities

122,103

122,673

119,498






Equity



Preferred stock

1,025

1,025

1,025

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,289

6,335

6,287

Retained earnings

10,624

10,335

9,584

Treasury stock, at cost

(3,260)

(3,150)

(2,623)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(991)

(779)

(554)


Key shareholders' equity

14,944

15,023

14,976

Noncontrolling interests

2

2

2


Total equity

14,946

15,025

14,978

Total liabilities and equity

$

137,049

$

137,698

$

134,476






Common shares outstanding (000)

1,064,939

1,069,084

1,097,479

 


Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Interest income



Loans

$

940

$

924

$

877

Loans held for sale

12

13

13

Securities available for sale

95

93

95

Held-to-maturity securities

69

61

51

Trading account assets

7

6

7

Short-term investments

8

12

3

Other investments

6

5

4


Total interest income

1,137

1,114

1,050

Interest expense



Deposits

91

82

58

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

4


1

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

6

3

5

Long-term debt

92

91

68


Total interest expense

193

176

132

Net interest income

944

938

918

Provision for credit losses

61

49

63

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

883

889

855

Noninterest income



Trust and investment services income

133

131

135

Investment banking and debt placement fees

143

200

127

Service charges on deposit accounts

89

89

87

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

32

27

23

Corporate services income

62

56

54

Cards and payments income

62

77

65

Corporate-owned life insurance income

32

37

30

Consumer mortgage income

7

7

6

Mortgage servicing fees

20

17

18

Other income (a)

21

15

32


Total noninterest income

601

656

577

Noninterest expense



Personnel

594

608

556

Net occupancy

78

92

87

Computer processing

52

54

60

Business services and professional fees

41

52

46

Equipment

26

31

27

Operating lease expense

27

28

19

Marketing

25

35

21

FDIC assessment

21

20

20

Intangible asset amortization

29

26

22

OREO expense, net

2

3

2

Other expense

111

149

153


Total noninterest expense

1,006

1,098

1,013

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

478

447

419

Income taxes

62

251

94

Income (loss) from continuing operations

416

196

325

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

1


Net income (loss)

418

197

325

Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


1

1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

418

$

196

$

324






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

402

$

181

$

296

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

404

182

296

Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.38

$

.17

$

.28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes




Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.38

.17

.28

Per common share — assuming dilution


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.38

$

.17

$

.27

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes




Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.38

.17

.27






Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.105

$

.105

$

.085






Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

1,056,037

1,062,348

1,068,609

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

15,749

16,982

17,931

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)

1,071,786

1,079,330

1,086,540






(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net securities gains totaled $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities.

(b)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(c)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

 


Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)















First Quarter 2018

Fourth Quarter 2017

First Quarter 2017


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$

42,733

$

434

4.11

%

$

41,289

$

417

4.01

%

$

40,002

$

373

3.77

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

14,085

165

4.76

14,386

167

4.60

15,187

164

4.39

Real estate — construction

1,957

22

4.64

1,967

23

4.55

2,353

26

4.54

Commercial lease financing

4,663

41

3.53

4,687

45

3.86

4,635

44

3.76

Total commercial loans

63,438

662

4.23

62,329

652

4.15

62,177

607

3.95

Real estate — residential mortgage

5,479

54

3.95

5,474

54

3.95

5,520

54

3.94

Home equity loans

11,877

134

4.56

12,128

134

4.39

12,611

131

4.22

Consumer direct loans

1,766

33

7.53

1,782

32

7.15

1,762

30

6.97

Credit cards

1,080

30

11.32

1,061

30

11.14

1,067

29

11.06

Consumer indirect loans

3,287

35

4.29

3,232

36

4.42

2,996

37

4.91

 Total consumer loans

23,489

286

4.91

23,677

286

4.80

23,956

281

4.75

  Total loans

86,927

948

4.41

86,006

938

4.33

86,133

888

4.17

Loans held for sale

1,187

12

4.10

1,420

13

3.81

1,188

13

4.28

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

17,889

95

2.06

18,447

93

1.97

19,181

95

1.95

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

12,041

69

2.30

11,121

61

2.20

9,988

51

2.04

Trading account assets

907

7

2.99

898

6

2.72

968

7

2.75

Short-term investments

2,048

8

1.51

3,684

12

1.29

1,610

3

.79

Other investments (e)

723

6

2.96

725

5

2.80

709

4

2.26

Total earning assets

121,722

1,145

3.78

122,301

1,128

3.66

119,777

1,061

3.57

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(875)



(871)



(855)



Accrued income and other assets

14,068



13,825



13,819



Discontinued assets

1,304



1,358



1,540



Total assets

$

136,219



$

136,613



$

134,281


Liabilities











NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

53,503

46

.34

$

53,601

40

.29

$

54,295

32

.24

Savings deposits

6,232

5

.29

6,372

3

.24

6,351

1

.10

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,972

27

1.58

6,776

26

1.50

5,627

16

1.16

Other time deposits

4,865

13

1.12

4,771

13

1.05

4,706

9

.76

Total interest-bearing deposits

71,572

91

.51

71,520

82

.45

70,979

58

.33

Federal funds purchased and securities
        sold under repurchase agreements

1,421

4

1.11

360


.08

795

1

.32

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,342

6

1.87

693

3

1.72

1,802

5

1.06

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,465

92

2.95

13,140

91

2.76

10,833

68

2.54

Total interest-bearing liabilities

86,800

193

.90

85,713

176

.81

84,409

132

.63

Noninterest-bearing deposits

30,984



32,278



31,099



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,241



1,994



2,048



Discontinued liabilities (g)

1,304



1,359



1,540



Total liabilities

121,329



121,344



119,096


Equity











Key shareholders' equity

14,889



15,268



15,184



Noncontrolling interests

1



1



1



Total equity

14,890



15,269



15,185



Total liabilities and equity

$

136,219



$

136,613



$

134,281


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.88

%


2.85

%


2.94

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

952

3.15

%

952

3.09

%

929

3.13

%

TE adjustment (b)

8



14



11


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

944



$

938



$

918



(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for that period.  

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles   

 


Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Personnel (a)

$

594

$

608

$

556

Net occupancy

78

92

87

Computer processing

52

54

60

Business services and professional fees

41

52

46

Equipment

26

31

27

Operating lease expense

27

28

19

Marketing

25

35

21

FDIC assessment

21

20

20

Intangible asset amortization

29

26

22

OREO expense, net

2

3

2

Other expense

111

149

153

 Total noninterest expense

$

1,006

$

1,098

$

1,013

Notable items (b)


85

81

 Total noninterest expense excluding notable items

$

1,006

$

1,013

$

932

Average full-time equivalent employees (c)

18,540

18,379

18,386



(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."

(c)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

 


Personnel Expense

(in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Salaries and contract labor

$

339

$

346

$

324

Incentive and stock-based compensation

145

168

127

Employee benefits

105

90

96

Severance

5

4

9

 Total personnel expense

$

594

$

608

$

556

Notable items (a)


42

30

 Total personnel expense excluding notable items

$

594

$

566

$

526



(a)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $30 million of merger-related charges.

Merger-Related Charges

(in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Personnel


$

26

$

30

Net occupancy


12

5

Business services and professional fees


3

5

Computer processing


1

5

Marketing


5

6

Other nonpersonnel expense


9

30

  Total merger-related charges


$

56

$

81









 


Loan Composition

(dollars in millions)










Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

44,313

$

41,859

$

40,112

5.9

%

10.5

%

Commercial real estate:





Commercial mortgage

13,997

14,088

15,260

(.6)

(8.3)

Construction

1,871

1,960

2,270

(4.5)

(17.6)

  Total commercial real estate loans

15,868

16,048

17,530

(1.1)

(9.5)

Commercial lease financing (b)

4,598

4,826

4,665

(4.7)

(1.4)

  Total commercial loans

64,779

62,733

62,307

3.3

4.0

Residential — prime loans:





Real estate — residential mortgage

5,473

5,483

5,507

(.2)

(.6)

Home equity loans

11,720

12,028

12,541

(2.6)

(6.5)

  Total residential — prime loans

17,193

17,511

18,048

(1.8)

(4.7)

Consumer direct loans

1,758

1,794

1,735

(2.0)

1.3

Credit cards

1,068

1,106

1,037

(3.4)

3.0

Consumer indirect loans

3,291

3,261

2,998

.9

9.8

  Total consumer loans

23,310

23,672

23,818

(1.5)

(2.1)

  Total loans (c)

$

88,089

$

86,405

$

86,125

1.9

%

2.3

%



(a)

Loan balances include $121 million, $119 million, and $114 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

(b)

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $24 million, and $55 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2018, $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2017, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

 


Loans Held for Sale Composition

(dollars in millions)












Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Commercial and industrial

$

194

$

139

$

171

39.6

%

13.5

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

1,426

897

1,150

59.0

24.0

Commercial lease financing



1

N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage

47

71

62

(33.8)

(24.2)

 Total loans held for sale (a)

$

1,667

$

1,107

$

1,384

50.6

%

20.4

%



(a)

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017.

N/M = Not Meaningful

 


Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(in millions)







1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

Balance at beginning of period

$

1,107

$

1,341

$

1,743

$

1,384

$

1,104

 New originations

3,280

3,566

2,855

2,876

2,563

 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(14)

(10)

(63)

(7)

17

 Loan sales

(2,705)

(3,783)

(3,191)

(2,507)

(2,299)

 Loan draws (payments), net

(1)

(7)

(3)

(3)

(1)

Balance at end of period (a)

$

1,667

$

1,107

$

1,341

$

1,743

$

1,384



(a)

Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017.

 


Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017

Average loans outstanding

$

86,927

$

86,006

$

86,133

Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period

$

877

$

880

$

858

Loans charged off:


Commercial and industrial

37

32

32




Real estate — commercial mortgage

1

2


Real estate — construction




  Total commercial real estate loans

1

2


Commercial lease financing

1

5

7

  Total commercial loans

39

39

39

Real estate — residential mortgage

1

1

(2)

Home equity loans

4

7

8

Consumer direct loans

8

8

10

Credit cards

12

10

11

Consumer indirect loans

8

7

11

  Total consumer loans

33

33

38

  Total loans charged off

72

72

77

Recoveries:


Commercial and industrial

6

8

5




Real estate — commercial mortgage


1


Real estate — construction

1


1

  Total commercial real estate loans

1

1

1

Commercial lease financing

1

1

2

  Total commercial loans

8

10

8

Real estate — residential mortgage



2

Home equity loans

3

3

3

Consumer direct loans

2

2

1

Credit cards

1

1

1

Consumer indirect loans

4

4

4

  Total consumer loans

10

10

11

  Total recoveries

18

20

19

Net loan charge-offs

(54)

(52)

(58)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

58

49

70

Foreign currency translation adjustment




Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

881

$

877

$

870




Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

$

57

$

57

$

55

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

3


(7)

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$

60

$

57

$

48




Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

941

$

934

$

918




Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.25

%

.24

%

.27

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.00

1.01

1.01

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.07

1.08

1.07

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

162.8

174.4

151.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

173.9

185.7

160.2




Discontinued operations — education lending business:


Loans charged off

$

4

$

6

$

6

Recoveries

2

2

2

  Net loan charge-offs

$

(2)

$

(4)

$

(4)


(a)     Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

 


Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

Net loan charge-offs

$

54

$

52

$

32

$

66

$

58

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.25

%

.24

%

.15

%

.31

%

.27

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

881

$

877

$

880

$

870

$

870

Allowance for credit losses (a)

941

934

937

918

918

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.00

%

1.01

%

1.02

%

1.01

%

1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.07

1.08

1.08

1.06

1.07

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b)

162.8

174.4

170.2

171.6

151.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b)

173.9

185.7

181.2

181.1

160.2

Nonperforming loans at period end (b)

$

541

$

503

$

517

$

507

$

573

Nonperforming assets at period end (b)

569

534

556

556

623

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b)

.61

%

.58

%

.60

%

.59

%

.67

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming 
     assets (b)

.65

.62

.64

.64

.72



(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments.

(b)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

 


Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

Commercial and industrial

$

189

$

153

$

169

$

178

$

258






Real estate — commercial mortgage

33

30

30

34

32

Real estate — construction

2

2

2

4

2

Total commercial real estate loans

35

32

32

38

34

Commercial lease financing

5

6

11

11

5

Total commercial loans

229

191

212

227

297

Real estate — residential mortgage

59

58

57

58

54

Home equity loans

229

229

227

208

207

Consumer direct loans

4

4

3

2

3

Credit cards

2

2

2

2

3

Consumer indirect loans

18

19

16

10

9

Total consumer loans

312

312

305

280

276

Total nonperforming loans (a)

541

503

517

507

573

OREO

28

31

39

48

49

Other nonperforming assets




1

1

Total nonperforming assets (a)

$

569

$

534

$

556

$

556

$

623

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$

82

$

89

$

86

$

85

$

79

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

305

359

329

340

312

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (b)

317

317

315

333

302

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b)

179

189

187

193

161

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business

6

7

8

5

4

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a)

.61

%

.58

%

.60

%

.59

%

.67

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other 
     nonperforming assets (a)

.65

.62

.64

.64

.72



(a)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.                

(b)

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider.  These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

 


Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(in millions)

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

Balance at beginning of period

$

503

$

517

$

507

$

573

$

625

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

182

137

181

143

218

Charge-offs

(70)

(67)

(71)

(82)

(77)

Loans sold



(1)


(8)

Payments

(29)

(52)

(32)

(84)

(59)

Transfers to OREO

(4)

(8)

(10)

(8)

(11)

Loans returned to accrual status

(41)

(24)

(57)

(35)

(115)

Balance at end of period (a)

$

541

$

503

$

517

$

507

$

573



(a)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Line of Business Results

(dollars in millions)
















Percent change 1Q18 vs.

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

4Q17

1Q17

Key Community Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

973

$

972

$

961

$

1,012

$

905

.1

%

7.5

%

Provision for credit losses

48

57

59

47

46

(15.8)

4.3

Noninterest expense

668

677

641

654

625

(1.3)

6.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

196

151

164

195

147

29.8

33.3

Average loans and leases

47,680

47,405

47,611

47,477

47,085

.6

1.3

Average deposits

79,945

80,352

79,563

79,601

79,148

(.5)

1.0

Net loan charge-offs

42

35

41

47

43

20.0

(2.3)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.36

%

.29

%

.34

%

.40

%

.37

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

425

$

405

$

427

$

406

$

395

4.9

7.6

Return on average allocated equity

16.48

%

12.35

%

13.44

%

16.30

%

12.56

%

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees

10,988

10,957

11,032

10,899

10,804

.3

1.7









Key Corporate Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$

559

$

605

$

561

$

597

$

578

(7.6)

%

(3.3)

%

Provision for credit losses

14

(6)

(11)

19

18

N/M

(22.2)

Noninterest expense

314

354

304

297

304

(11.3)

3.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

207

222

189

224

180

(6.8)

15.0

Average loans and leases

38,260

37,460

38,024

37,704

37,688

2.1

1.5

Average loans held for sale

1,118

1,345

1,521

1,000

1,097

(16.9)

1.9

Average deposits

20,815

21,558

21,559

21,145

21,002

(3.4)

(.9)

Net loan charge-offs

11

16

(9)

19

14

(31.3)

(21.4)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.12

%

.17

%

(.09)

%

.20

%

.15

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end

$

127

$

109

$

106

$

119

$

197

16.5

(35.5)

Return on average allocated equity

29.46

%

31.33

%

26.90

%

31.66

%

24.94

%

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees

2,543

2,418

2,460

2,364

2,384

5.2

6.7

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful














 

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

www.key.com

www.key.com

