KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced first quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $402 million, or $.38 per common share, compared to $181 million, or $.17 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $296 million, or $.27 per common share, for the first quarter of 2017. Key's reported results in the fourth quarter of 2017 included merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions, resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share. Key's results in the first quarter of 2017 included merger-related charges, resulting in an impact of $.05 per common share.
"First quarter was a good start to the year, with continuing momentum in our core businesses, as we grew and expanded relationships with our targeted clients. Revenue increased over 3% from the same period last year, driven by a higher net interest income, solid loan growth and stronger fee income. The growth in average loans this quarter was broad-based and primarily in commercial and industrial balances, which were up in excess of 3% linked quarter, as we continue to grow and expand our middle-market relationships.
Our fee-based businesses continue to demonstrate our ability to offer a full range of solutions to our clients, including off-balance sheet financing alternatives that helped drive our investment banking and debt placement business to a record first quarter level. Expenses this quarter reflect expected seasonality, the acceleration of certain technology costs, and investments. Given our outlook for revenue growth and lower expenses for the rest of this year, we expect to make meaningful progress toward our long term efficiency ratio target of 54% to 56%."
- Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
dollars in millions, except per share data
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
402
|
$
|
181
|
$
|
296
|
122.1
|
%
|
35.8
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
|
.38
|
.17
|
.27
|
123.5
|
40.7
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
|
14.89
|
%
|
6.35
|
%
|
10.98
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
|
1.25
|
.57
|
.99
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
|
10.03
|
10.16
|
9.91
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Book value at period end
|
$
|
13.07
|
$
|
13.09
|
$
|
12.71
|
(.2)
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
3.13
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(a)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
(b)
|
3/31/2018 ratio is estimated.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
|
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
|
Revenue
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
929
|
—
|
2.5
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
601
|
656
|
577
|
(8.4)
|
%
|
4.2
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
1,553
|
$
|
1,608
|
$
|
1,506
|
(3.4)
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the first quarter of 2018, and the net interest margin was 3.15%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $929 million and a net interest margin of 3.13% for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas. First quarter 2018 net interest income included $33 million of purchase accounting accretion, a decline of $20 million from the first quarter of 2017.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income was stable, and the net interest margin increased by six basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and Key's asset sensitive balance sheet position, as well as an expected reduction from elevated liquidity levels in the fourth quarter. These benefits were offset by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2018, a lower taxable-equivalent adjustment resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and a decline in purchase accounting accretion.
Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $43 million from the first quarter of 2017 and increased $5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
|
Noninterest Income
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
133
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
135
|
1.5
|
%
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
143
|
200
|
127
|
(28.5)
|
12.6
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
89
|
89
|
87
|
—
|
2.3
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
32
|
27
|
23
|
18.5
|
39.1
|
Corporate services income
|
62
|
56
|
54
|
10.7
|
14.8
|
Cards and payments income
|
62
|
77
|
65
|
(19.5)
|
(4.6)
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
32
|
37
|
30
|
(13.5)
|
6.7
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
—
|
16.7
|
Mortgage servicing fees
|
20
|
17
|
18
|
17.6
|
11.1
|
Other income
|
21
|
15
|
32
|
40.0
|
(34.4)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
601
|
$
|
656
|
$
|
577
|
(8.4)
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
N/M = Not meaningful
Key's noninterest income was $601 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $577 million for the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, Key benefited from investments in several fee-based businesses. The largest driver year-over-year was an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to the Cain Brothers acquisition, as well as strength across the company's capital markets platform. In the first quarter of 2018, commercial mortgage banking and mergers and acquisitions advisory fees contributed to the strong performance. Operating lease income and other leasing gains also contributed to the increase, up $9 million from the year-ago period, driven by higher originations, and corporate services income grew $8 million related to higher loan and derivative trading income. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest income decreased by $55 million. The decline was largely due to seasonal impacts in several fee income categories, including investment banking and debt placement fees, cards and payments income, and corporate-owned life insurance. Investment banking and debt placement fees declined from record results in the fourth quarter of 2017, though still reported a record first quarter for the business. These declines were partially offset by increases in other income, as well as operating lease income and other leasing gains related to higher originations.
|
Noninterest Expense
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Personnel expense
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
608
|
$
|
556
|
(2.3)
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
Nonpersonnel expense
|
412
|
490
|
457
|
(15.9)
|
(9.8)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,098
|
$
|
1,013
|
(8.4)
|
(.7)
|
Notable items (a)
|
—
|
85
|
81
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total noninterest expense excluding notable items
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,013
|
$
|
932
|
(.7)
|
%
|
7.9
|
%
|
N/M = Not meaningful
|
(a)
|
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."
Key's noninterest expense was $1 billion for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $932 million, excluding notable items in the year-ago period. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to higher personnel costs, largely due to recent acquisitions, as well as accelerated technology investments and higher performance-based compensation. Higher marketing expense, operating lease expense, and intangible amortization expense drove the increase in nonpersonnel expense, but was partially offset by lower occupancy and other expense.
Noninterest expense decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding notable items in the prior period. Personnel expense reflected seasonally high employee benefits expense, as well as the aforementioned accelerated technology investments. These increases were more than offset by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior quarter, as well as lower nonpersonnel expense related to lower business services and professional fees, a seasonal decline in marketing expense, and a continued reduction in net occupancy expense.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
Average Loans
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$
|
42,733
|
$
|
41,289
|
$
|
40,002
|
3.5
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
Other commercial loans
|
20,705
|
21,040
|
22,175
|
(1.6)
|
(6.6)
|
Home equity loans
|
11,877
|
12,128
|
12,611
|
(2.1)
|
(5.8)
|
Other consumer loans
|
11,612
|
11,549
|
11,345
|
.5
|
2.4
|
Total loans
|
$
|
86,927
|
$
|
86,006
|
$
|
86,133
|
1.1
|
%
|
.9
|
%
|
(a)
|
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
Average loans were $86.9 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $794 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans with middle-market clients, as well as strength in auto lending, as the company expands into existing geographies and dealer relationships. In addition, reductions in commercial real estate loans over the past year reflect significantly higher debt placements and paydowns.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, average loans increased by $921 million, largely the result of growth in commercial and industrial loans. Key realized growth across commercial client segments, with commercial and industrial loans up 2% in the Community Bank and 5% in the Corporate Bank, unannualized.
|
Average Deposits
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Non-time deposits
|
$
|
90,719
|
$
|
92,251
|
$
|
91,745
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
6,972
|
6,776
|
5,627
|
2.9
|
23.9
|
Other time deposits
|
4,865
|
4,771
|
4,706
|
2.0
|
3.4
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
102,556
|
$
|
103,798
|
$
|
102,078
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
.5
|
%
|
Cost of total deposits
|
.36
|
%
|
.31
|
%
|
.23
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $102.6 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $478 million compared to the year-ago quarter. Certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $1.5 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and growth from commercial relationships. Additionally, consumer noninterest-bearing balances grew 10% from the prior year. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $792 million, partially driven by a shift to higher-yielding deposit products and the managed exit of certain higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, average deposits decreased by $1.2 billion, driven by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits, which were elevated during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to short-term escrows and seasonal deposit inflows. This decline was partially offset by growth in consumer noninterest-bearing deposits.
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
52
|
$
|
58
|
3.8
|
%
|
(6.9)
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.25
|
%
|
.24
|
%
|
.27
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nonperforming loans at period end (a)
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
573
|
7.6
|
(5.6)
|
Nonperforming assets at period end (a)
|
569
|
534
|
623
|
6.6
|
(8.7)
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
881
|
877
|
870
|
.5
|
1.3
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a)
|
162.8
|
%
|
174.4
|
%
|
151.8
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
61
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
63
|
24.5
|
%
|
(3.2)
|
%
|
(a)
|
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $61 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $63 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $881 million, or 1.00% of total period-end loans, at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2017, and 1.01% at December 31, 2017.
Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $54 million, or .25% of average total loans. These results compare to $58 million, or .27%, for the first quarter of 2017, and $52 million, or .24%, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
At March 31, 2018, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $541 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .67% at March 31, 2017, and .58% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018, totaled $569 million, and represented .65% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .72% at March 31, 2017, and .62% at December 31, 2017.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2018.
|
Capital Ratios
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
|
10.03
|
%
|
10.16
|
%
|
9.91
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
10.84
|
11.01
|
10.74
|
Total risk based capital (a)
|
12.75
|
12.92
|
12.69
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
|
8.22
|
8.23
|
8.51
|
Leverage (a)
|
9.84
|
9.73
|
9.81
|
(a)
|
3/31/2018 ratio is estimated.
|
(b)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.
Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2018, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.03% and 10.84%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.22% at March 31, 2018.
As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.88% at March 31, 2018. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.
|
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
|
in thousands
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
|
1,069,084
|
1,079,039
|
1,079,314
|
(.9)
|
%
|
(.9)
|
%
|
Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
|
(9,399)
|
(10,617)
|
(8,673)
|
(11.5)
|
8.4
|
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
|
5,254
|
662
|
6,270
|
693.7
|
(16.2)
|
Common Shares exchanged for Series A Preferred Stock
|
—
|
—
|
20,568
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
1,064,939
|
1,069,084
|
1,097,479
|
(.4)
|
%
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the first quarter of 2018, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, and completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter. These repurchases included $156 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $43 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
|
Major Business Segments
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
|
Key Community Bank
|
$
|
973
|
$
|
972
|
$
|
905
|
.1
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
Key Corporate Bank
|
559
|
605
|
578
|
(7.6)
|
(3.3)
|
Other Segments
|
22
|
30
|
29
|
(26.7)
|
(24.1)
|
Total segments
|
1,554
|
1,607
|
1,512
|
(3.3)
|
2.8
|
Reconciling Items
|
(1)
|
1
|
(6)
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
1,553
|
$
|
1,608
|
$
|
1,506
|
(3.4)
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
Key Community Bank
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
151
|
$
|
147
|
29.8
|
%
|
33.3
|
%
|
Key Corporate Bank
|
207
|
222
|
180
|
(6.8)
|
15.0
|
Other Segments
|
19
|
50
|
21
|
(62.0)
|
(9.5)
|
Total segments
|
422
|
423
|
348
|
(.2)
|
21.3
|
Reconciling Items (a)
|
(6)
|
(228)
|
(24)
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
416
|
$
|
195
|
$
|
324
|
113.3
|
%
|
28.4
|
%
|
(a)
|
Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Key Community Bank
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
674
|
$
|
628
|
2.1
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
285
|
298
|
277
|
(4.4)
|
2.9
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
973
|
972
|
905
|
.1
|
7.5
|
Provision for credit losses
|
48
|
57
|
46
|
(15.8)
|
4.3
|
Noninterest expense
|
668
|
677
|
625
|
(1.3)
|
6.9
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
257
|
238
|
234
|
8.0
|
9.8
|
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
|
61
|
87
|
87
|
(29.9)
|
(29.9)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
151
|
$
|
147
|
29.8
|
%
|
33.3
|
%
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
47,680
|
$
|
47,405
|
$
|
47,085
|
.6
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
Total assets
|
51,681
|
51,471
|
51,063
|
.4
|
1.2
|
Deposits
|
79,945
|
80,352
|
79,148
|
(.5)
|
1.0
|
Assets under management at period end
|
$
|
39,003
|
$
|
39,588
|
$
|
37,417
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Additional Key Community Bank Data
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
98
|
$
|
98
|
6.1
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
76
|
76
|
75
|
—
|
1.3
|
Cards and payments income
|
51
|
67
|
55
|
(23.9)
|
(7.3)
|
Other noninterest income
|
54
|
57
|
49
|
(5.3)
|
10.2
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
285
|
$
|
298
|
$
|
277
|
(4.4)
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
Average deposit balances
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
44,291
|
$
|
44,415
|
$
|
44,780
|
(.3)
|
%
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
5,056
|
5,090
|
5,268
|
(.7)
|
(4.0)
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
4,961
|
4,628
|
3,879
|
7.2
|
27.9
|
Other time deposits
|
4,856
|
4,765
|
4,692
|
1.9
|
3.5
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
20,781
|
21,454
|
20,529
|
(3.1)
|
1.2
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
79,945
|
$
|
80,352
|
$
|
79,148
|
(.5)
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
Average balance
|
$
|
11,763
|
$
|
12,005
|
$
|
12,456
|
Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)
|
70
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
Percent first lien positions
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
Other data
|
Branches
|
1,192
|
1,197
|
1,216
|
Automated teller machines
|
1,569
|
1,572
|
1,594
Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)
- Positive operating leverage compared to prior year
- Net income increased $49 million, or 33.3%, from prior year
- Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.1 billion, or 6.1%, from the prior year
Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $196 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $147 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, First Niagara related synergies, and a lower tax rate as a result of tax reform.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $60 million, or 9.6%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and growth in loans. Average loans and leases increased $595 million, or 1.3%, largely driven by a $1.1 billion, or 6.1%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $797 million, or 1.0%, from one year ago.
Noninterest income increased $8 million, or 2.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher assets under management from market growth, as well as increases across several fee categories.
The provision for credit losses increased by $2 million, or 4.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs were flat from the first quarter of 2017, as overall credit quality was stable.
Noninterest expense increased $43 million, or 6.9%, from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $17 million, primarily driven by recent acquisitions and ongoing investments, including residential mortgage and HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense increased by $26 million, driven by technology development costs, marketing expenses, higher volume-related expenses, and the impact of recent acquisitions, including HelloWallet and merchant services.
|
Key Corporate Bank
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
284
|
$
|
304
|
(4.2)
|
%
|
(10.5)
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
287
|
321
|
274
|
(10.6)
|
4.7
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
559
|
605
|
578
|
(7.6)
|
(3.3)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
14
|
(6)
|
18
|
N/M
|
(22.2)
|
Noninterest expense
|
314
|
354
|
304
|
(11.3)
|
3.3
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
231
|
257
|
256
|
(10.1)
|
(9.8)
|
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
|
24
|
35
|
76
|
(31.4)
|
(68.4)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
207
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
180
|
(6.8)
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
38,260
|
$
|
37,460
|
$
|
37,688
|
2.1
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,118
|
1,345
|
1,097
|
(16.9)
|
1.9
|
Total assets
|
45,549
|
44,504
|
44,124
|
2.3
|
3.2
|
Deposits
|
20,815
|
21,558
|
21,002
|
(3.4)
|
(.9)
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Additional Key Corporate Bank Data
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
37
|
(12.1)
|
%
|
(21.6)
|
%
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
141
|
195
|
124
|
(27.7)
|
13.7
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
27
|
25
|
21
|
8.0
|
28.6
|
Corporate services income
|
43
|
40
|
38
|
7.5
|
13.2
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
13
|
13
|
12
|
—
|
8.3
|
Cards and payments income
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
10.0
|
22.2
|
Payments and services income
|
67
|
63
|
59
|
6.3
|
13.6
|
Mortgage servicing fees
|
17
|
14
|
16
|
21.4
|
6.3
|
Other noninterest income
|
6
|
(9)
|
17
|
N/M
|
(64.7)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
287
|
$
|
321
|
$
|
274
|
(10.6)
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (1Q18 vs. 1Q17)
- Commercial and industrial loans up $1.7 billion, or 7.9%, from prior year
- Investment banking and debt placement fees up $17 million, or 14%, from prior year
- Net income up $27 million, or 15.0%, from prior year
Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $207 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $180 million for the same period one year ago.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $32 million, or 10.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2017, $7 million of which was related to lower purchase accounting accretion, with the remaining due to lower spreads on earning assets. Average loan and lease balances increased $572 million, or 1.5%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $187 million, or .9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.
Noninterest income was up $13 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $17 million, related to the acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $6 million due higher originations, and corporate services income increased $5 million, mostly due to higher derivatives revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $11 million, related to lower gains from certain real estate investments.
During the first quarter of 2018, the provision for credit losses decreased $4 million, or 22.2%, and net loan charge-offs declined $3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.
Noninterest expense increased by $10 million, or 3.3%, from the first quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by higher operating lease expense and intangible asset amortization.
Other Segments
Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $19 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $21 million for the same period last year.
*****
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
|
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
Notes to Editors:
*****
|
Financial Highlights
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
929
|
Noninterest income
|
601
|
656
|
577
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
1,553
|
1,608
|
1,506
|
Provision for credit losses
|
61
|
49
|
63
|
Noninterest expense
|
1,006
|
1,098
|
1,013
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
416
|
195
|
324
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
418
|
196
|
324
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
402
|
181
|
296
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
404
|
182
|
296
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.38
|
$
|
.17
|
$
|
.28
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
|
.38
|
.17
|
.28
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
.38
|
.17
|
.27
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution (a)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (b)
|
.38
|
.17
|
.27
|
Cash dividends declared
|
.105
|
.105
|
.085
|
Book value at period end
|
13.07
|
13.09
|
12.71
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
10.35
|
10.35
|
10.21
|
Market price at period end
|
19.55
|
20.17
|
17.78
|
Performance ratios
|
From continuing operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.25
|
%
|
.57
|
%
|
.99
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
11.76
|
5.04
|
8.76
|
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
|
14.89
|
6.35
|
10.98
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.15
|
3.09
|
3.13
|
Cash efficiency ratio (c)
|
62.9
|
66.7
|
65.8
|
From consolidated operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.24
|
%
|
.57
|
%
|
.98
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
11.82
|
5.07
|
8.76
|
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
|
14.97
|
6.39
|
10.98
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.13
|
3.07
|
3.11
|
Loan to deposit (d)
|
86.9
|
84.4
|
85.6
|
Capital ratios at period end
|
Key shareholders' equity to assets
|
10.90
|
%
|
10.91
|
%
|
11.14
|
%
|
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
|
10.16
|
10.17
|
10.37
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c)
|
8.22
|
8.23
|
8.51
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (e)
|
10.03
|
10.16
|
9.91
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (e)
|
10.84
|
11.01
|
10.74
|
Total risk-based capital (e)
|
12.75
|
12.92
|
12.69
|
Leverage (e)
|
9.84
|
9.73
|
9.81
|
Financial Highlights (continued)
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Asset quality — from continuing operations
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
52
|
$
|
58
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|
.25
|
%
|
.24
|
%
|
.27
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
870
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
941
|
934
|
918
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.07
|
1.08
|
1.07
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f)
|
162.8
|
174.4
|
151.8
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f)
|
173.9
|
185.7
|
160.2
|
Nonperforming loans at period end (f)
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
573
|
Nonperforming assets at period end (f)
|
569
|
534
|
623
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f)
|
.61
|
%
|
.58
|
%
|
.67
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f)
|
.65
|
.62
|
.72
|
Trust assets
|
Assets under management
|
$
|
39,003
|
$
|
39,588
|
$
|
37,417
|
Other data
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
18,540
|
18,379
|
18,386
|
Branches
|
1,192
|
1,197
|
1,216
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
11
|
(a)
|
In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association.
|
(b)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(c)
|
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release.
|
(d)
|
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
|
(e)
|
March 31, 2018, ratio is estimated.
|
(f)
|
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."
Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
As previously disclosed, we no longer recognize merger-related charges beginning in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to that, Key recognized merger-related charges as a result of its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key had recognized merger-related charges. For the first and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges were included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
|
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
14,944
|
$
|
15,023
|
$
|
14,976
|
Less: Intangible assets (a)
|
2,902
|
2,928
|
2,751
|
Preferred Stock (b)
|
1,009
|
1,009
|
1,009
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
11,033
|
$
|
11,086
|
$
|
11,216
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
137,049
|
$
|
137,698
|
$
|
134,476
|
Less: Intangible assets (a)
|
2,902
|
2,928
|
2,751
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
134,147
|
$
|
134,770
|
$
|
131,725
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|
8.22
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
$
|
.38
|
$
|
.17
|
$
|
.27
|
Plus: EPS impact of notable items
|
—
|
.19
|
.05
|
EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable items (non-
|
$
|
.38
|
$
|
.36
|
$
|
.32
|
Notable items
|
Merger-related charges
|
—
|
$
|
(56)
|
$
|
(81)
|
Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions
|
—
|
(30)
|
—
|
Total notable items
|
—
|
$
|
(86)
|
$
|
(81)
|
Income taxes
|
—
|
(26)
|
(30)
|
Reevaluation of certain tax related assets
|
—
|
147
|
—
|
Total notable items, after tax
|
—
|
$
|
(207)
|
$
|
(51)
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
938
|
$
|
918
|
Plus:
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
8
|
14
|
11
|
Noninterest income
|
601
|
656
|
577
|
Less:
|
Noninterest expense
|
1,006
|
1,098
|
1,013
|
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
547
|
$
|
510
|
$
|
493
|
Plus:
|
Notable items
|
—
|
86
|
81
|
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
547
|
$
|
596
|
$
|
574
|
Average tangible common equity
|
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
14,889
|
$
|
15,268
|
$
|
15,184
|
Less:
|
Intangible assets (average) (c)
|
2,916
|
2,939
|
2,772
|
Preferred Stock (average)
|
1,025
|
1,025
|
1,480
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
10,948
|
$
|
11,304
|
$
|
10,932
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
402
|
$
|
181
|
$
|
296
|
Plus:
|
Notable items, after tax
|
—
|
207
|
51
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable
|
$
|
402
|
$
|
388
|
$
|
347
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10,948
|
11,304
|
10,932
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
14.89
|
%
|
6.35
|
%
|
10.98
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
14.89
|
13.62
|
12.87
|
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
404
|
$
|
182
|
$
|
296
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10,948
|
11,304
|
10,932
|
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
|
14.97
|
%
|
6.39
|
%
|
10.98
|
%
|
Cash efficiency ratio
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,098
|
$
|
1,013
|
Less:
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
29
|
26
|
22
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
977
|
1,072
|
991
|
Less:
|
Notable items
|
—
|
85
|
81
|
Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
977
|
$
|
987
|
$
|
910
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
938
|
$
|
918
|
Plus:
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
8
|
14
|
11
|
Noninterest income
|
601
|
656
|
577
|
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
|
1,553
|
1,608
|
1,506
|
Plus:
|
Notable items
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,553
|
$
|
1,609
|
$
|
1,506
|
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
62.9
|
%
|
66.7
|
%
|
65.8
|
%
|
Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
62.9
|
61.3
|
60.4
|
Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP)
|
$
|
416
|
$
|
195
|
$
|
324
|
Plus:
|
Notable items, after tax
|
—
|
207
|
51
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding notable items, after tax (non-
|
$
|
416
|
$
|
402
|
$
|
375
|
Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
134,915
|
$
|
135,255
|
$
|
132,741
|
Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three
|
3/31/2018
|
Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR
|
$
|
12,165
|
Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:
|
Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (d)
|
(78)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)
|
$
|
12,087
|
Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR
|
$
|
121,343
|
Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:
|
Mortgage servicing assets (f)
|
700
|
Deferred tax assets
|
318
|
All other assets
|
(77)
|
Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (e)
|
$
|
122,284
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (e)
|
9.88
|
%
|
(a)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, intangible assets exclude $23 million, $26 million, and $38 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
|
(b)
|
Net of capital surplus.
|
(c)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, average intangible assets exclude $24 million, $28 million, and $40 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
|
(d)
|
Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule.
|
(e)
|
The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach."
|
(f)
|
Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%.
|
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in millions)
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
$
|
88,089
|
$
|
86,405
|
$
|
86,125
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,667
|
1,107
|
1,384
|
Securities available for sale
|
17,888
|
18,139
|
18,431
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
12,189
|
11,830
|
10,186
|
Trading account assets
|
769
|
836
|
921
|
Short-term investments
|
1,644
|
4,447
|
2,525
|
Other investments
|
715
|
726
|
689
|
Total earning assets
|
122,961
|
123,490
|
120,261
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(881)
|
(877)
|
(870)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
643
|
671
|
549
|
Premises and equipment
|
916
|
930
|
935
|
Operating lease assets
|
838
|
821
|
563
|
Goodwill
|
2,538
|
2,538
|
2,427
|
Other intangible assets
|
387
|
416
|
362
|
Corporate-owned life insurance
|
4,142
|
4,132
|
4,087
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
4,216
|
4,237
|
4,642
|
Discontinued assets
|
1,289
|
1,340
|
1,520
|
Total assets
|
$
|
137,049
|
$
|
137,698
|
$
|
134,476
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits in domestic offices:
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
54,606
|
$
|
53,627
|
$
|
55,095
|
Savings deposits
|
6,321
|
6,296
|
6,306
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
7,295
|
6,849
|
5,859
|
Other time deposits
|
4,928
|
4,798
|
4,694
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
73,150
|
71,570
|
71,954
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
31,601
|
33,665
|
32,028
|
Total deposits
|
104,751
|
105,235
|
103,982
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
616
|
377
|
442
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
1,133
|
634
|
943
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
1,854
|
2,094
|
1,807
|
Long-term debt
|
13,749
|
14,333
|
12,324
|
Total liabilities
|
122,103
|
122,673
|
119,498
|
Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
1,025
|
1,025
|
1,025
|
Common shares
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
Capital surplus
|
6,289
|
6,335
|
6,287
|
Retained earnings
|
10,624
|
10,335
|
9,584
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(3,260)
|
(3,150)
|
(2,623)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(991)
|
(779)
|
(554)
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
14,944
|
15,023
|
14,976
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Total equity
|
14,946
|
15,025
|
14,978
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
137,049
|
$
|
137,698
|
$
|
134,476
|
Common shares outstanding (000)
|
1,064,939
|
1,069,084
|
1,097,479
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Interest income
|
Loans
|
$
|
940
|
$
|
924
|
$
|
877
|
Loans held for sale
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
Securities available for sale
|
95
|
93
|
95
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
69
|
61
|
51
|
Trading account assets
|
7
|
6
|
7
|
Short-term investments
|
8
|
12
|
3
|
Other investments
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
Total interest income
|
1,137
|
1,114
|
1,050
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
91
|
82
|
58
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
4
|
—
|
1
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
Long-term debt
|
92
|
91
|
68
|
Total interest expense
|
193
|
176
|
132
|
Net interest income
|
944
|
938
|
918
|
Provision for credit losses
|
61
|
49
|
63
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
883
|
889
|
855
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
133
|
131
|
135
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
143
|
200
|
127
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
89
|
89
|
87
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
32
|
27
|
23
|
Corporate services income
|
62
|
56
|
54
|
Cards and payments income
|
62
|
77
|
65
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
32
|
37
|
30
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
Mortgage servicing fees
|
20
|
17
|
18
|
Other income (a)
|
21
|
15
|
32
|
Total noninterest income
|
601
|
656
|
577
|
Noninterest expense
|
Personnel
|
594
|
608
|
556
|
Net occupancy
|
78
|
92
|
87
|
Computer processing
|
52
|
54
|
60
|
Business services and professional fees
|
41
|
52
|
46
|
Equipment
|
26
|
31
|
27
|
Operating lease expense
|
27
|
28
|
19
|
Marketing
|
25
|
35
|
21
|
FDIC assessment
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
29
|
26
|
22
|
OREO expense, net
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Other expense
|
111
|
149
|
153
|
Total noninterest expense
|
1,006
|
1,098
|
1,013
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
478
|
447
|
419
|
Income taxes
|
62
|
251
|
94
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
416
|
196
|
325
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
Net income (loss)
|
418
|
197
|
325
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
418
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
324
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
402
|
$
|
181
|
$
|
296
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
404
|
182
|
296
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.38
|
$
|
.17
|
$
|
.28
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
|
.38
|
.17
|
.28
|
Per common share — assuming dilution
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.38
|
$
|
.17
|
$
|
.27
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
|
.38
|
.17
|
.27
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
.105
|
$
|
.105
|
$
|
.085
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
|
1,056,037
|
1,062,348
|
1,068,609
|
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
|
15,749
|
16,982
|
17,931
|
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)
|
1,071,786
|
1,079,330
|
1,086,540
|
(a)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net securities gains totaled $1 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities.
|
(b)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(c)
|
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
First Quarter 2018
|
Fourth Quarter 2017
|
First Quarter 2017
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Assets
|
Loans: (b), (c)
|
Commercial and industrial (d)
|
$
|
42,733
|
$
|
434
|
4.11
|
%
|
$
|
41,289
|
$
|
417
|
4.01
|
%
|
$
|
40,002
|
$
|
373
|
3.77
|
%
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
14,085
|
165
|
4.76
|
14,386
|
167
|
4.60
|
15,187
|
164
|
4.39
|
Real estate — construction
|
1,957
|
22
|
4.64
|
1,967
|
23
|
4.55
|
2,353
|
26
|
4.54
|
Commercial lease financing
|
4,663
|
41
|
3.53
|
4,687
|
45
|
3.86
|
4,635
|
44
|
3.76
|
Total commercial loans
|
63,438
|
662
|
4.23
|
62,329
|
652
|
4.15
|
62,177
|
607
|
3.95
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
5,479
|
54
|
3.95
|
5,474
|
54
|
3.95
|
5,520
|
54
|
3.94
|
Home equity loans
|
11,877
|
134
|
4.56
|
12,128
|
134
|
4.39
|
12,611
|
131
|
4.22
|
Consumer direct loans
|
1,766
|
33
|
7.53
|
1,782
|
32
|
7.15
|
1,762
|
30
|
6.97
|
Credit cards
|
1,080
|
30
|
11.32
|
1,061
|
30
|
11.14
|
1,067
|
29
|
11.06
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
3,287
|
35
|
4.29
|
3,232
|
36
|
4.42
|
2,996
|
37
|
4.91
|
Total consumer loans
|
23,489
|
286
|
4.91
|
23,677
|
286
|
4.80
|
23,956
|
281
|
4.75
|
Total loans
|
86,927
|
948
|
4.41
|
86,006
|
938
|
4.33
|
86,133
|
888
|
4.17
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,187
|
12
|
4.10
|
1,420
|
13
|
3.81
|
1,188
|
13
|
4.28
|
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
|
17,889
|
95
|
2.06
|
18,447
|
93
|
1.97
|
19,181
|
95
|
1.95
|
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
|
12,041
|
69
|
2.30
|
11,121
|
61
|
2.20
|
9,988
|
51
|
2.04
|
Trading account assets
|
907
|
7
|
2.99
|
898
|
6
|
2.72
|
968
|
7
|
2.75
|
Short-term investments
|
2,048
|
8
|
1.51
|
3,684
|
12
|
1.29
|
1,610
|
3
|
.79
|
Other investments (e)
|
723
|
6
|
2.96
|
725
|
5
|
2.80
|
709
|
4
|
2.26
|
Total earning assets
|
121,722
|
1,145
|
3.78
|
122,301
|
1,128
|
3.66
|
119,777
|
1,061
|
3.57
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(875)
|
(871)
|
(855)
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
14,068
|
13,825
|
13,819
|
Discontinued assets
|
1,304
|
1,358
|
1,540
|
Total assets
|
$
|
136,219
|
$
|
136,613
|
$
|
134,281
|
Liabilities
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
53,503
|
46
|
.34
|
$
|
53,601
|
40
|
.29
|
$
|
54,295
|
32
|
.24
|
Savings deposits
|
6,232
|
5
|
.29
|
6,372
|
3
|
.24
|
6,351
|
1
|
.10
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
6,972
|
27
|
1.58
|
6,776
|
26
|
1.50
|
5,627
|
16
|
1.16
|
Other time deposits
|
4,865
|
13
|
1.12
|
4,771
|
13
|
1.05
|
4,706
|
9
|
.76
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
71,572
|
91
|
.51
|
71,520
|
82
|
.45
|
70,979
|
58
|
.33
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
1,421
|
4
|
1.11
|
360
|
—
|
.08
|
795
|
1
|
.32
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
1,342
|
6
|
1.87
|
693
|
3
|
1.72
|
1,802
|
5
|
1.06
|
Long-term debt (f), (g)
|
12,465
|
92
|
2.95
|
13,140
|
91
|
2.76
|
10,833
|
68
|
2.54
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
86,800
|
193
|
.90
|
85,713
|
176
|
.81
|
84,409
|
132
|
.63
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
30,984
|
32,278
|
31,099
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
2,241
|
1,994
|
2,048
|
Discontinued liabilities (g)
|
1,304
|
1,359
|
1,540
|
Total liabilities
|
121,329
|
121,344
|
119,096
|
Equity
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
14,889
|
15,268
|
15,184
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Total equity
|
14,890
|
15,269
|
15,185
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
136,219
|
$
|
136,613
|
$
|
134,281
|
Interest rate spread (TE)
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.85
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
|
952
|
3.15
|
%
|
952
|
3.09
|
%
|
929
|
3.13
|
%
|
TE adjustment (b)
|
8
|
14
|
11
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
938
|
$
|
918
|
(a)
|
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
|
(b)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for that period.
|
(c)
|
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|
(d)
|
Commercial and industrial average balances include $120 million, $119 million, and $114 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
(e)
|
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
|
(f)
|
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
|
(g)
|
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Noninterest Expense
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Personnel (a)
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
608
|
$
|
556
|
Net occupancy
|
78
|
92
|
87
|
Computer processing
|
52
|
54
|
60
|
Business services and professional fees
|
41
|
52
|
46
|
Equipment
|
26
|
31
|
27
|
Operating lease expense
|
27
|
28
|
19
|
Marketing
|
25
|
35
|
21
|
FDIC assessment
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
29
|
26
|
22
|
OREO expense, net
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Other expense
|
111
|
149
|
153
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,098
|
$
|
1,013
|
Notable items (b)
|
—
|
85
|
81
|
Total noninterest expense excluding notable items
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,013
|
$
|
932
|
Average full-time equivalent employees (c)
|
18,540
|
18,379
|
18,386
|
(a)
|
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
|
(b)
|
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $81 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."
|
(c)
|
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
|
Personnel Expense
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Salaries and contract labor
|
$
|
339
|
$
|
346
|
$
|
324
|
Incentive and stock-based compensation
|
145
|
168
|
127
|
Employee benefits
|
105
|
90
|
96
|
Severance
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
Total personnel expense
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
608
|
$
|
556
|
Notable items (a)
|
—
|
42
|
30
|
Total personnel expense excluding notable items
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
566
|
$
|
526
|
(a)
|
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. Notable items for the first quarter of 2017 includes $30 million of merger-related charges.
|
Merger-Related Charges
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Personnel
|
—
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
30
|
Net occupancy
|
—
|
12
|
5
|
Business services and professional fees
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
Computer processing
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
Marketing
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
Other nonpersonnel expense
|
—
|
9
|
30
|
Total merger-related charges
|
—
|
$
|
56
|
$
|
81
|
Loan Composition
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$
|
44,313
|
$
|
41,859
|
$
|
40,112
|
5.9
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Commercial mortgage
|
13,997
|
14,088
|
15,260
|
(.6)
|
(8.3)
|
Construction
|
1,871
|
1,960
|
2,270
|
(4.5)
|
(17.6)
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
15,868
|
16,048
|
17,530
|
(1.1)
|
(9.5)
|
Commercial lease financing (b)
|
4,598
|
4,826
|
4,665
|
(4.7)
|
(1.4)
|
Total commercial loans
|
64,779
|
62,733
|
62,307
|
3.3
|
4.0
|
Residential — prime loans:
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
5,473
|
5,483
|
5,507
|
(.2)
|
(.6)
|
Home equity loans
|
11,720
|
12,028
|
12,541
|
(2.6)
|
(6.5)
|
Total residential — prime loans
|
17,193
|
17,511
|
18,048
|
(1.8)
|
(4.7)
|
Consumer direct loans
|
1,758
|
1,794
|
1,735
|
(2.0)
|
1.3
|
Credit cards
|
1,068
|
1,106
|
1,037
|
(3.4)
|
3.0
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
3,291
|
3,261
|
2,998
|
.9
|
9.8
|
Total consumer loans
|
23,310
|
23,672
|
23,818
|
(1.5)
|
(2.1)
|
Total loans (c)
|
$
|
88,089
|
$
|
86,405
|
$
|
86,125
|
1.9
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
(a)
|
Loan balances include $121 million, $119 million, and $114 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
(b)
|
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $24 million, and $55 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
|
(c)
|
Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2018, $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2017, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
|
Loans Held for Sale Composition
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percent change 3/31/2018 vs.
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
194
|
$
|
139
|
$
|
171
|
39.6
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
1,426
|
897
|
1,150
|
59.0
|
24.0
|
Commercial lease financing
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
47
|
71
|
62
|
(33.8)
|
(24.2)
|
Total loans held for sale (a)
|
$
|
1,667
|
$
|
1,107
|
$
|
1,384
|
50.6
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
(a)
|
Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017.
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
|
(in millions)
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
3Q17
|
2Q17
|
1Q17
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
1,107
|
$
|
1,341
|
$
|
1,743
|
$
|
1,384
|
$
|
1,104
|
New originations
|
3,280
|
3,566
|
2,855
|
2,876
|
2,563
|
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
|
(14)
|
(10)
|
(63)
|
(7)
|
17
|
Loan sales
|
(2,705)
|
(3,783)
|
(3,191)
|
(2,507)
|
(2,299)
|
Loan draws (payments), net
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Balance at end of period (a)
|
$
|
1,667
|
$
|
1,107
|
$
|
1,341
|
$
|
1,743
|
$
|
1,384
|
(a)
|
Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $47 million at March 31, 2018, $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at March 31, 2017.
|
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Average loans outstanding
|
$
|
86,927
|
$
|
86,006
|
$
|
86,133
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
880
|
$
|
858
|
Loans charged off:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
37
|
32
|
32
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
Commercial lease financing
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
Total commercial loans
|
39
|
39
|
39
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
1
|
1
|
(2)
|
Home equity loans
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
Consumer direct loans
|
8
|
8
|
10
|
Credit cards
|
12
|
10
|
11
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
8
|
7
|
11
|
Total consumer loans
|
33
|
33
|
38
|
Total loans charged off
|
72
|
72
|
77
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
6
|
8
|
5
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Real estate — construction
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Commercial lease financing
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Total commercial loans
|
8
|
10
|
8
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
Home equity loans
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Consumer direct loans
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Credit cards
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Total consumer loans
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
Total recoveries
|
18
|
20
|
19
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
(54)
|
(52)
|
(58)
|
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|
58
|
49
|
70
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
870
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
55
|
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
|
3
|
—
|
(7)
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
48
|
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
|
$
|
941
|
$
|
934
|
$
|
918
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.25
|
%
|
.24
|
%
|
.27
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.00
|
1.01
|
1.01
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.07
|
1.08
|
1.07
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
162.8
|
174.4
|
151.8
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
173.9
|
185.7
|
160.2
|
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
|
Loans charged off
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
6
|
Recoveries
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(4)
|
(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
|
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
3Q17
|
2Q17
|
1Q17
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
52
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
66
|
$
|
58
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.25
|
%
|
.24
|
%
|
.15
|
%
|
.31
|
%
|
.27
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
881
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
880
|
$
|
870
|
$
|
870
|
Allowance for credit losses (a)
|
941
|
934
|
937
|
918
|
918
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.07
|
1.08
|
1.08
|
1.06
|
1.07
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b)
|
162.8
|
174.4
|
170.2
|
171.6
|
151.8
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b)
|
173.9
|
185.7
|
181.2
|
181.1
|
160.2
|
Nonperforming loans at period end (b)
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
507
|
$
|
573
|
Nonperforming assets at period end (b)
|
569
|
534
|
556
|
556
|
623
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b)
|
.61
|
%
|
.58
|
%
|
.60
|
%
|
.59
|
%
|
.67
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming
|
.65
|
.62
|
.64
|
.64
|
.72
|
(a)
|
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments.
|
(b)
|
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
9/30/2017
|
6/30/2017
|
3/31/2017
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
153
|
$
|
169
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
258
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
33
|
30
|
30
|
34
|
32
|
Real estate — construction
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
35
|
32
|
32
|
38
|
34
|
Commercial lease financing
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
11
|
5
|
Total commercial loans
|
229
|
191
|
212
|
227
|
297
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
59
|
58
|
57
|
58
|
54
|
Home equity loans
|
229
|
229
|
227
|
208
|
207
|
Consumer direct loans
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
Credit cards
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
18
|
19
|
16
|
10
|
9
|
Total consumer loans
|
312
|
312
|
305
|
280
|
276
|
Total nonperforming loans (a)
|
541
|
503
|
517
|
507
|
573
|
OREO
|
28
|
31
|
39
|
48
|
49
|
Other nonperforming assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Total nonperforming assets (a)
|
$
|
569
|
$
|
534
|
$
|
556
|
$
|
556
|
$
|
623
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
$
|
82
|
$
|
89
|
$
|
86
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
79
|
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
|
305
|
359
|
329
|
340
|
312
|
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (b)
|
317
|
317
|
315
|
333
|
302
|
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b)
|
179
|
189
|
187
|
193
|
161
|
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a)
|
.61
|
%
|
.58
|
%
|
.60
|
%
|
.59
|
%
|
.67
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
|
.65
|
.62
|
.64
|
.64
|
.72
|
(a)
|
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
(b)
|
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
|
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(in millions)
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
3Q17
|
2Q17
|
1Q17
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
507
|
$
|
573
|
$
|
625
|
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
|
182
|
137
|
181
|
143
|
218
|
Charge-offs
|
(70)
|
(67)
|
(71)
|
(82)
|
(77)
|
Loans sold
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(8)
|
Payments
|
(29)
|
(52)
|
(32)
|
(84)
|
(59)
|
Transfers to OREO
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
Loans returned to accrual status
|
(41)
|
(24)
|
(57)
|
(35)
|
(115)
|
Balance at end of period (a)
|
$
|
541
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
507
|
$
|
573
|
(a)
|
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $690 million, $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, and $812 million of purchased credit impaired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
|
Line of Business Results
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percent change 1Q18 vs.
|
1Q18
|
4Q17
|
3Q17
|
2Q17
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q17
|
Key Community Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$
|
973
|
$
|
972
|
$
|
961
|
$
|
1,012
|
$
|
905
|
.1
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
48
|
57
|
59
|
47
|
46
|
(15.8)
|
4.3
|
Noninterest expense
|
668
|
677
|
641
|
654
|
625
|
(1.3)
|
6.9
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
196
|
151
|
164
|
195
|
147
|
29.8
|
33.3
|
Average loans and leases
|
47,680
|
47,405
|
47,611
|
47,477
|
47,085
|
.6
|
1.3
|
Average deposits
|
79,945
|
80,352
|
79,563
|
79,601
|
79,148
|
(.5)
|
1.0
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
42
|
35
|
41
|
47
|
43
|
20.0
|
(2.3)
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.36
|
%
|
.29
|
%
|
.34
|
%
|
.40
|
%
|
.37
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$
|
425
|
$
|
405
|
$
|
427
|
$
|
406
|
$
|
395
|
4.9
|
7.6
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
16.48
|
%
|
12.35
|
%
|
13.44
|
%
|
16.30
|
%
|
12.56
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
10,988
|
10,957
|
11,032
|
10,899
|
10,804
|
.3
|
1.7
|
Key Corporate Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$
|
559
|
$
|
605
|
$
|
561
|
$
|
597
|
$
|
578
|
(7.6)
|
%
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
14
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
19
|
18
|
N/M
|
(22.2)
|
Noninterest expense
|
314
|
354
|
304
|
297
|
304
|
(11.3)
|
3.3
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
207
|
222
|
189
|
224
|
180
|
(6.8)
|
15.0
|
Average loans and leases
|
38,260
|
37,460
|
38,024
|
37,704
|
37,688
|
2.1
|
1.5
|
Average loans held for sale
|
1,118
|
1,345
|
1,521
|
1,000
|
1,097
|
(16.9)
|
1.9
|
Average deposits
|
20,815
|
21,558
|
21,559
|
21,145
|
21,002
|
(3.4)
|
(.9)
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
11
|
16
|
(9)
|
19
|
14
|
(31.3)
|
(21.4)
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.12
|
%
|
.17
|
%
|
(.09)
|
%
|
.20
|
%
|
.15
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
106
|
$
|
119
|
$
|
197
|
16.5
|
(35.5)
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
29.46
|
%
|
31.33
|
%
|
26.90
|
%
|
31.66
|
%
|
24.94
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
2,543
|
2,418
|
2,460
|
2,364
|
2,384
|
5.2
|
6.7
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
