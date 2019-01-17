KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $459 Million, Or $.45 Per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $459 million, or $.45 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $468 million, or $.45 per common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $181 million, or $.17 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Key's results included notable items resulting in a net impact of $.03 per common share, consisting of a pension settlement charge and efficiency initiative expenses. No notable items were reported in the third quarter of 2018, however, notable items resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share were reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $1.8 billion, or $1.70 per common share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $1.12 per common share, for the same period one year ago.

"Key's fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to a successful year for our company, as we continued to grow, invest for our future, and deliver on our financial commitments. We achieved our sixth consecutive year of positive operating leverage, with a record $6.4 billion of total revenue and all-time highs in several of our fee-based businesses, including investment banking and debt placement fees. Our expenses remain well-managed, as we maintain our focus on efficiency, while continuing to invest in our businesses. We remain committed to reducing expenses in 2019 and achieving our $200 million cost savings target.

"Importantly, our credit quality remains strong, driven by our commitment to maintain a moderate risk profile and disciplined underwriting standards. In the fourth quarter, net charge-offs to average loans were .27%, below our targeted range, and nonperforming loans declined over $100 million from the prior quarter.

"We have also delivered on our capital priorities, including returning capital to our shareholders. Throughout 2018, we increased our common share dividend 62%, and repurchased over $1.1 billion of common shares. Despite the decline in the market and continued volatility, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth and driving improved returns."

- Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 4Q18 vs.



4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 459

$ 468

$ 181



(1.9) % 153.6 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .45

.45

.17



—

164.7

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 16.40 % 16.81 % 6.35 %

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.37

1.40

.57



N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.92

9.95

10.16



N/A

N/A

Book value at period end $ 13.90

$ 13.33

$ 13.09



4.3 % 6.2 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.09 %

N/A

N/A























(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 12/31/18 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,008

$ 993

$ 952



1.5 % 5.9 % Noninterest income 645

609

656



5.9

(1.7)

Total revenue $ 1,653

$ 1,602

$ 1,608



3.2 % 2.8 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, and the net interest margin was 3.16%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $952 million and a net interest margin of 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and higher earning asset balances. Fourth quarter 2018 net interest income included $23 million of purchase accounting accretion, a decline of $15 million from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $15 million, and the net interest margin declined by two basis points. Net interest income benefited from higher earning asset balances, while the overall decline in the net interest margin reflects the impact of lower purchase accounting accretion.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Trust and investment services income $ 121

$ 117

$ 131



3.4 % (7.6) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 186

166

200



12.0

(7.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts 84

85

89



(1.2)

(5.6)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 28

35

27



(20.0)

3.7

Corporate services income 58

52

56



11.5

3.6

Cards and payments income 68

69

77



(1.4)

(11.7)

Corporate-owned life insurance income 39

34

37



14.7

5.4

Consumer mortgage income 7

9

7



(22.2)

—

Mortgage servicing fees 21

19

17



10.5

23.5

Other income 33

23

15



43.5

120.0

Total noninterest income $ 645

$ 609

$ 656



5.9 % (1.7) %















Key's noninterest income was $645 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $656 million for the year-ago quarter. Trust and investment services income declined $10 million, related to the sale of Key Insurance and Benefits Services in the second quarter of 2018. Cards and payments income and service charges on deposit accounts were impacted by the 2018 adoption of the revenue recognition accounting standard. Excluding the revenue recognition changes, both of these line items grew from the prior year. Investment banking and debt placement fees were lower, following a record fourth quarter in 2017. Partially offsetting these declines were increases in other income and mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $36 million, driven by momentum in many of Key's core fee-based businesses. Investment banking and debt placement fees increased $20 million, largely related to strength in commercial mortgage banking and advisory fees. Corporate services income reflected higher derivatives and trading income, and trust and investment services income grew, largely due to stronger brokerage commissions.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Personnel expense $ 576

$ 553

$ 609



4.2 % (5.4) % Nonpersonnel expense 436

411

489



6.1

(10.8)

Total noninterest expense $ 1,012

$ 964

$ 1,098



5.0 % (7.8) %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense declined year-over-year, driven by lower incentive compensation and employee benefits costs, partially offset by increased severance expense related to Key's efficiency initiative. Net occupancy and marketing expenses also declined, largely related to merger-related charges in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Key's FDIC assessment costs decreased, due to the elimination of the FDIC quarterly surcharge.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased by $48 million. The increase was primarily driven by notable items in the quarter - efficiency initiative expenses of $24 million and a $17 million pension settlement charge (reported in other expense). Business services and professional fees and other expense increased, but were partially offset by the benefit from the FDIC surcharge elimination.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 45,129

$ 44,749

$ 41,289



.8 % 9.3 % Other commercial loans 20,899

20,471

21,040



2.1

(.7)

Home equity loans 11,234

11,415

12,128



(1.6)

(7.4)

Other consumer loans 12,026

11,832

11,549



1.6

4.1

Total loans $ 89,288

$ 88,467

$ 86,006



.9 % 3.8 %



















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $132 million, $128 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Average loans were $89.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by higher paydowns in home equity lines of credit.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, average loans increased by $821 million, driven by growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Non-time deposits $ 94,480

$ 92,414

$ 92,251



2.2 % 2.4 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 8,217

8,186

6,776



.4

21.3

Other time deposits 5,255

5,026

4,771



4.6

10.1

Total deposits $ 107,952

$ 105,626

$ 103,798



2.2 % 4.0 %













Cost of total deposits .64 % .53 % .31 %

N/A

N/A



















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $108.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $4.2 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in higher-yielding deposit products, as well as strength in Key's retail banking franchise and growth from commercial relationships.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, average deposits increased by $2.3 billion, driven primarily by the penetration of existing retail and commercial relationships, as well as short-term and seasonal deposit inflows.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Net loan charge-offs $ 60

$ 60

$ 52



—

15.4 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .27 % .27 % .24 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a) $ 542

$ 645

$ 503



(16.0) % 7.8

Nonperforming assets at period end (a) 577

674

534



(14.4)

8.1

Allowance for loan and lease losses 883

887

877



(.5)

.7

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a) 162.9 % 137.5 % 174.4 %

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 59

$ 62

$ 49



(4.8) % 20.4 %



















(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $575 million, $606 million, and $738 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $59 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $62 million for the third quarter of 2018. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $883 million, or .99% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.01% at December 31, 2017, and .99% at September 30, 2018.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $60 million, or .27% of average total loans. These results compare to $52 million, or .24%, for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $60 million, or .27%, for the third quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2018, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $542 million, a decline of $103 million from the prior quarter, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .58% at December 31, 2017, and .72% at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2018, totaled $577 million, and represented .64% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .62% at December 31, 2017, and .75% at September 30, 2018.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2018.

Capital Ratios















12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.92 % 9.95 % 10.16 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.07

11.11

11.01

Total risk based capital (a) 12.88

12.99

12.92

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.30

8.05

8.23

Leverage (a) 9.93

10.03

9.73















(a) 12/31/2018 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2018. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2018, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.92% and 11.07%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.30% at December 31, 2018.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.83% at December 31, 2018. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 4Q18 vs.



4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,034,287

1,058,944

1,079,039



(2.3) % (4.1) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (15,216)

(25,418)

(10,617)



(40.1)

43.3

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 432

761

662



(43.2)

(34.7)



Shares outstanding at end of period 1,019,503

1,034,287

1,069,084



(1.4) % (4.6) %

















Consistent with Key's 2018 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2018, Key declared a dividend of $.17 per common share and completed $278 million of common share repurchases. Key's remaining share repurchase authorization consistent with the 2018 Capital Plan (which continues through the second quarter of 2019) is $405 million.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.



4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Key Community Bank $ 1,022

$ 994

$ 961



2.8 % 6.3 % Key Corporate Bank 581

574

605



1.2

(4.0)

Other Segments 53

24

41



120.8

29.3



Total segments 1,656

1,592

1,607



4.0

3.0

Reconciling Items (3)

10

1



N/M

N/M



Total $ 1,653

$ 1,602

$ 1,608



3.2 % 2.8 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Key Community Bank $ 261

$ 241

$ 152



8.3 % 71.7 % Key Corporate Bank 215

199

223



8.0

(3.6)

Other Segments 45

22

48



104.5

(6.3)



Total segments 521

462

423



12.8 % 23.2

Reconciling Items (39)

20

(228)



N/M

N/M



Total $ 482

$ 482

$ 195



—

147.2 %



















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Community Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 744

$ 726

$ 674



2.5 % 10.4 % Noninterest income 278

268

287



3.7

(3.1)

Total revenue (TE) 1,022

994

961



2.8

6.3

Provision for credit losses 48

43

57



11.6

(15.8)

Noninterest expense 633

635

665



(.3)

(4.8)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 341

316

239



7.9

42.7

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 80

75

87



6.7

(8.0)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 261

$ 241

$ 152



8.3 % 71.7 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 47,976

$ 47,862

$ 47,408



.2 % 1.2 % Total assets 51,881

51,740

51,398



.3

.9

Deposits 84,288

82,259

80,352



2.5

4.9















Assets under management at period end $ 36,775

$ 40,575

$ 39,588



(9.4) % (7.1) %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Key Community Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 90

$ 90

$ 87



—

3.4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 72

72

77



—

(6.5)

Cards and payments income 61

59

67



3.4 % (9.0)

Other noninterest income 55

47

56



17.0

(1.8)

Total noninterest income $ 278

$ 268

$ 287



3.7 % (3.1) %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 47,310

$ 45,967

$ 44,415



2.9 % 6.5 % Savings deposits 4,777

4,923

5,090



(3.0)

(6.1)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,169

5,608

4,628



10.0

33.3

Other time deposits 5,244

5,019

4,765



4.5

10.1

Noninterest-bearing deposits 20,788

20,742

21,454



.2

(3.1)

Total deposits $ 84,288

$ 82,259

$ 80,352



2.5 % 4.9 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 11,144

$ 11,317

$ 12,005







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 60

60

60





















Other data











Branches 1,159

1,166

1,197







Automated teller machines 1,505

1,518

1,572























Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (4Q18 vs. 4Q17)

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior year

Net income increased $109 million , or 71.7%, from the prior year

, or 71.7%, from the prior year Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.0 billion , or 5.6%, from the prior year

Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $261 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $152 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, expense discipline, and a lower tax rate as a result of tax reform.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $70 million, or 10.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by lower purchase accounting accretion. Average loans and leases increased $568 million, or 1.2%, largely driven by a $1.0 billion, or 5.6%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $3.9 billion, or 4.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to strength in our relationship strategy.

Noninterest income decreased $9 million, or 3.1%, from the year-ago quarter driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income, which were impacted by revenue recognition changes. Excluding the impact of the accounting change, both businesses grew from the prior period, related to continued household growth.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $9 million, or 15.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs increased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 driven by a larger balance sheet.

Noninterest expense decreased by $32 million, or 4.8%, from the year-ago quarter. Both personnel and nonpersonnel expense declined, driven by strong expense discipline across the businesses while continuing to invest strategically for growth.

Key Corporate Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q18 vs.

4Q18 3Q18 4Q17

3Q18 4Q17 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 272

$ 273

$ 284



(.4) % (4.2) % Noninterest income 309

301

321



2.7

(3.7)

Total revenue (TE) 581

574

605



1.2

(4.0)

Provision for credit losses 12

20

(6)



(40.0)

N/M

Noninterest expense 329

316

352



4.1

(6.5)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 240

238

259



.8

(7.3)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 25

39

36



(35.9)

(30.6)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 215

$ 199

$ 223



8.0 % (3.6) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 40,438

$ 39,714

$ 37,457



1.8 % 8.0 % Loans held for sale 2,249

1,042

1,345



115.8

67.2

Total assets 48,853

46,860

44,501



4.3

9.8

Deposits 21,793

21,056

21,558



3.5 % 1.1 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful