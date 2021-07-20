KeyCorp Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $698 Million, Or $.72 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. This compared to $591 million, or $.61 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $159 million, or $.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Our results this quarter reflect the success of our productive, client-centric team, strong risk management practices, and momentum from recent investments in both our teammates and digital capabilities.

We generated record second quarter revenue, driven by growth in both our commercial and consumer businesses, as we acquired and deepened relationships across our franchise. Our fee-based businesses reported another strong quarter, with noninterest income up 8% year-over-year. Our investment banking business generated record fees for the second quarter. Furthermore, our investment banking revenue in the second quarter represents the second-highest quarter in our history. With broad-based growth across our targeted industry verticals and continued investments in our teammates, our investment banking business has delivered a decade of consistent growth.

Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of loans of 9 basis points. Our positive credit trends reflect our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices. Our capital position also continues to be one of our strengths, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.9% at the end of the quarter. Earlier this month, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion and will evaluate an increase to the common stock dividend in the fourth quarter 2021.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q21 vs.



2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 698

$ 591

$ 159



18.1 % 339.0 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .72

.61

.16



18.0

350.0

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 22.34 % 18.25 % 4.96 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.63

1.44

.45



N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.9

9.9

9.1



N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 16.75

$ 16.22

$ 16.07



3.3 % 4.2 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.76 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,023

$ 1,012

$ 1,025



1.1 % (.2) % Noninterest income 750

738

692



1.6

8.4

Total revenue $ 1,773

$ 1,750

$ 1,717



1.3 % 3.3 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest income reflects a decrease in the net interest margin, largely offset by higher earning asset balances. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $11 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by higher earning asset balances, including elevated levels of liquidity, lower interest-bearing deposit costs, and higher loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Trust and investment services income $ 133

$ 133

$ 123



— % 8.1 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 217

162

156



34.0

39.1

Service charges on deposit accounts 83

73

68



13.7

22.1

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 36

38

60



(5.3)

(40.0)

Corporate services income 55

64

52



(14.1)

5.8

Cards and payments income 113

105

91



7.6

24.2

Corporate-owned life insurance income 30

31

35



(3.2)

(14.3)

Consumer mortgage income 26

47

62



(44.7)

(58.1)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44

34

12



29.4

266.7

Other income 13

51

33



(74.5)

(60.6)

Total noninterest income $ 750

$ 738

$ 692



1.6 % 8.4 %















Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $58 million, primarily driven by a $61 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees. Commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $32 million. Additionally, cards and payments income increased $22 million, reflecting broad-based growth across credit, debit, and merchant product categories. Partially offsetting these increases were consumer mortgage income and other income, which decreased $36 million and $20 million, respectively.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased by $12 million. The largest driver of the quarter-over-quarter increase was a $55 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting broad-based growth in all areas. Commercial mortgage servicing fees and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $10 million. Partially offsetting these increases were a $38 million decrease in other income, reflecting market-related valuation adjustments, and a $21 million decrease in consumer mortgage income.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Personnel expense $ 623

$ 624

$ 572



(.2) % 8.9 % Nonpersonnel expense 453

447

441



1.3

2.7

Total noninterest expense $ 1,076

$ 1,071

$ 1,013



.5 % 6.2 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $63 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $51 million, reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation, attributed to an increase in revenue and stock performance and an increase in employee benefits. Additionally, other drivers for the year-over-year increase include higher computer processing expense and marketing expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $5 million. Incentive and stock-based compensation increased $14 million, reflecting Key's strong investment banking performance, offset by a $15 million decrease in employee benefits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 51,808

$ 52,581

$ 60,480



(1.5) % (14.3) % Other commercial loans 19,034

18,848

19,850



1.0

(4.1)

Total consumer loans 29,972

29,299

27,611



2.3

8.6

Total loans $ 100,814

$ 100,728

$ 107,941



.1 % (6.6) %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $132 million, $126 million, and $135 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Average loans were $100.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.1 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020. Commercial loans decreased $9.5 billion, reflecting decreased utilization versus the year-ago period, partly offset by growth in PPP loans. Consumer loans increased $2.4 billion, reflecting strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by Key's exit from the indirect auto lending business.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, average loans increased by $86 million. Commercial loans declined due to lower commercial utilization rates, partly offset by growth in PPP loans. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by Key's exit from the indirect auto lending business.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Non-time deposits $ 139,480

$ 132,267

$ 118,694



5.5 % 17.5 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,212

2,571

4,950



(14.0)

(55.3)

Other time deposits 2,630

2,902

4,333



(9.4)

(39.3)

Total deposits $ 144,322

$ 137,740

$ 127,977



4.8 % 12.8 %













Cost of total deposits .05 % .06 % .30 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $144.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $16.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, average deposits increased by $6.6 billion, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth and higher consumer balances.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 22

$ 114

$ 96



(80.7) % (77.1) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .09 % .46 % .36 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 694

$ 728

$ 760



(4.7)

(8.7)

Nonperforming assets at period end 738

790

951



(6.6)

(22.4)

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,220

1,438

1,708



(15.2)

(28.6)

Allowance for credit losses 1,372

1,616

1,906



(15.1)

(28.0)

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 175.8 % 197.5 % 224.7 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 197.7

222.0

250.8



N/A N/A Provision for credit losses $ (222)

$ (93)

$ 482



138.7 % (146.1) %















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $222 million, including a $244 million reserve release for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $482 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $93 million in the first quarter of 2021. The reserve release was largely driven by a continued improvement in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $22 million, or .09% of average total loans. These results compare to $96 million, or .36%, for the second quarter of 2020 and $114 million, or .46%, for the first quarter of 2021. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.4 billion, or 1.36% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.80% at June 30, 2020, and 1.60% at March 31, 2021.

At June 30, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $694 million, which represented .69% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .72% at June 30, 2020, and .72% at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, totaled $738 million, and represented .73% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .89% at June 30, 2020, and .78% at March 31, 2021.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2021.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.9 % 9.9 % 9.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.3

11.3

10.5

Total risk based capital (a) 13.2

13.4

12.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.4

7.5

7.6

Leverage (a) 8.7

8.9

8.8











(a) June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.9% and 11.3%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.4% at June 30, 2021.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 20 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 2Q21 vs.



2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 972,587

975,773

975,319



(.3) % (.3) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation

plans (13,304)

(9,277)

(19)



43.4

N/M

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 993

6,091

647



(83.7)

53.5



Shares outstanding at end of period 960,276

972,587

975,947



(1.3) % (1.6) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the second quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share and completed $300 million of common share repurchases. Capital distributions for the quarter were consistent with the regulatory capital distribution guidelines. In July of 2021, Key's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization program of up to $1.5 billion, applicable for the third quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, that supersedes the remaining capacity under the previous authorization. Additionally, Key will evaluate an increase to the per share common dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to Board approval.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.



2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 854

$ 867

$ 835



(1.5) % 2.3 % Commercial Bank 874

859

879



1.7

(.6)

Other (a) 45

24

3



87.5

1,400.0



Total $ 1,773

$ 1,750

$ 1,717



1.3 % 3.3 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 259

$ 220

$ 98



17.7 % 164.3 % Commercial Bank 434

384

106



13.0

309.4

Other (a) 31

14

(19)



121.4

N/M

Total $ 724

$ 618

$ 185



17.2 % 291.4 %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 600

$ 610

$ 589



(1.6) % 1.9 % Noninterest income 254

257

246



(1.2)

3.3

Total revenue (TE) 854

867

835



(1.5)

2.3

Provision for credit losses (70)

(23)

155



(204.3)

(145.2)

Noninterest expense 584

601

552



(2.8)

5.8

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 340

289

128



17.6

165.6

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 81

69

30



17.4

170.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 259

$ 220

$ 98



17.7 % 164.3 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 40,598

$ 39,249

$ 37,300



3.4 % 8.8 % Total assets 43,991

42,476

42,194



3.6

4.3

Deposits 88,412

85,033

79,235



4.0

11.6















Assets under management at period end $ 47,737

$ 45,218

$ 39,722



5.6 % 20.2 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 104

$ 101

$ 87



3.0 % 19.5 % Service charges on deposit accounts 47

38

36



23.7

30.6

Cards and payments income 62

54

47



14.8

31.9

Consumer mortgage income 26

47

61



(44.7)

(57.4)

Other noninterest income 15

17

15



(11.8)

.0

Total noninterest income $ 254

$ 257

$ 246



(1.2) % 3.3 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 56,038

$ 54,685

$ 49,143



2.5 % 14.0 % Savings deposits 6,523

5,878

4,816



11.0

35.4

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,083

2,424

4,520



(14.1)

(53.9)

Other time deposits 2,615

2,888

4,296



(9.5)

(39.1)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 21,153

19,159

16,460



10.4

28.5

Total deposits $ 88,412

$ 85,033

$ 79,235



4.0

11.6 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 9,081

$ 9,234

$ 9,893







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 68 % 69 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 70

68

63





















Other data











Branches 1,014

1,068

1,077







Automated teller machines 1,329

1,368

1,394























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $259 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $98 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2021, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $11 million , or 1.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment

, or 1.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment Average loans and leases increased $3.3 billion , or 8.8%, driven by growth in consumer mortgage and benefit from the PPP

, or 8.8%, driven by growth in consumer mortgage and benefit from the PPP Average deposits increased $9.2 billion , or 11.6%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth

, or 11.6%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth Provision for credit losses decreased $225 million , compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality

, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality Noninterest income increased $8 million , or 3.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher trust and investment services income and client spend activity, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale volume

, or 3.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher trust and investment services income and client spend activity, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale volume Noninterest expense increased $32 million , or 5.8%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher variable compensation and support expenses related to higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 419

$ 413

$ 458



1.5 % (8.5) % Noninterest income 455

446

421



2.0

8.1

Total revenue (TE) 874

859

879



1.7

(.6)

Provision for credit losses (131)

(67)

326



95.5

(140.2)

Noninterest expense 451

443

441



1.8

2.3

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 554

483

112



14.7

394.6

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 120

99

6



21.2

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 434

$ 384

$ 106



13.0 % 309.4 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 59,953

$ 61,221

$ 70,336



(2.1) % (14.8) % Loans held for sale 1,341

1,237

2,012



8.4

(33.3)

Total assets 69,101

70,448

79,267



(1.9)

(12.8)

Deposits 54,814

51,894

47,954



5.6 % 14.3 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 27

$ 32

$ 37



(15.6) % (27.0)

Investment banking and debt placement fees 215

162

156



32.7

37.8 % Operating lease income and other leasing gains 35

38

59



(7.9)

(40.7)















Corporate services income 47

56

45



(16.1)

4.4

Service charges on deposit accounts 34

33

30



3.0

13.3

Cards and payments income 49

52

45



(5.8)

8.9

Payments and services income 130

141

120



(7.8)

8.3















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44

34

12



29.4

266.7

Other noninterest income 4

39

37



(89.7)

(89.2)

Total noninterest income $ 455

$ 446

$ 421



2.0 % 8.1 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $434 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $106 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2021, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $39 million , compared to the second quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans

, compared to the second quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans Average loan and lease balances decreased $10.4 billion , compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws

, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws Average deposit balances increased $6.9 billion , or 14.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

, or 14.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs Provision for credit losses decreased $457 million , compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions

, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions Noninterest income increased $34 million , from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by favorable market-related adjustments to customer derivatives in the year-ago period

, from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by favorable market-related adjustments to customer derivatives in the year-ago period Noninterest expense increased by $10 million , or 2.3%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven by higher personnel-related costs

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.1 billion at June 30, 2021.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.





INVESTOR RELATIONS: KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM: www.key.com/ir www.key.com/newsroom

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on July 20, 2021. A replay of the call will be available through July 29, 2021.

*****

KeyCorp Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,023

$ 1,012

$ 1,025



Noninterest income 750

738

692





Total revenue (TE) 1,773

1,750

1,717



Provision for credit losses (222)

(93)

482



Noninterest expense 1,076

1,071

1,013



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 724

618

185



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 5

4

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 729

622

187















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 698

591

159



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 5

4

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 703

595

161













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .73

$ .61

$ .16



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .73

.62

.17















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .72

.61

.16



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .73

.61

.17















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.185



Book value at period end 16.75

16.22

16.07



Tangible book value at period end 13.81

13.30

13.12



Market price at period end 20.65

19.98

12.18













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.63 % 1.44 % .45 %

Return on average common equity 18.21

14.98

4.05



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 22.34

18.25

4.96



Net interest margin (TE) 2.52

2.61

2.76



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 59.9

60.3

57.9















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.64 % 1.45 % .46 %

Return on average common equity 18.34

15.08

4.10



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 22.50

18.37

5.02



Net interest margin (TE) 2.55

2.60

2.76



Loan to deposit (c) 70.4

73.1

80.4













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 9.9 % 10.0 % 10.2 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 8.9

9.0

9.2



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.4

7.5

7.6



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.9

9.9

9.1



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 11.3

11.3

10.5



Total risk-based capital (d) 13.2

13.4

12.8



Leverage (d) 8.7

8.9

8.8













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 22

$ 114

$ 96



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .09 % .46 % .36 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,220

$ 1,438

$ 1,708



Allowance for credit losses 1,372

1,616

1,906



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.61 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.36

1.60

1.80



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 175.8

197.5

224.7



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 197.7

222.0

250.8



Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 694

$ 728

$ 760



Nonperforming assets at period-end 738

790

951



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .69 % .72 % .72 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .73

.78

.89













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 47,737

$ 45,218

$ 39,722













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,157

17,086

16,646



Branches 1,014

1,068

1,077



Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 6

$ 7

$ 7











Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 2,035

$ 2,014



Noninterest income 1,488

1,169



Total revenue (TE) 3,523

3,183



Provision for credit losses (315)

841



Noninterest expense 2,147

1,944



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,342

330



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 9

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,351

333











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 1,289

277



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 9

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,298

280









Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.34

$ .29



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.35

.29











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.33

.28



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.34

.29











Cash dividends paid .37

.37









Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.55 % .43 %

Return on average common equity 16.64

3.58



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 20.34

4.40



Net interest margin (TE) 2.56

2.88



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.1

60.0











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.55 % .43 %

Return on average common equity 16.76

3.62



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 20.48

4.45



Net interest margin (TE) 2.57

2.87









Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 136

$ 180



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .27 % .35 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,122

16,587









Taxable-equivalent adjustment 13

15



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions) The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,941

$ 17,634

$ 17,542







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,828

2,842

2,877







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,257

$ 12,936

$ 12,809







Total assets (GAAP) $ 181,115

$ 176,203

$ 171,192







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,828

2,842

2,877







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 178,287

$ 173,361

$ 168,315







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.44 % 7.46 % 7.61 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,017

$ 1,005

$ 1,018



$ 2,022

$ 1,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6

7

7



13

15

Noninterest income 750

738

692



1,488

1,169

Less: Noninterest expense 1,076

1,071

1,013



2,147

1,944

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 697

$ 679

$ 704



$ 1,376

$ 1,239

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,271

$ 17,769

$ 17,688



$ 17,519

$ 17,452

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,840

2,844

2,886



2,840

2,894

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,900



1,900

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,531

$ 13,025

$ 12,902



$ 12,779

$ 12,658

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 698

$ 591

$ 159



$ 1,289

$ 277

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,531

13,025

12,902



12,779

12,658















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-

GAAP) 22.34 % 18.25 % 4.96 %

20.34 % 4.40 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 703

$ 595

$ 161



$ 1,298

$ 280

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,531

13,025

12,902



12,779

12,658















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 22.50 % 18.37 % 5.02 %

20.48 % 4.45 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,076

$ 1,071

$ 1,013



$ 2,147

$ 1,944

Less: Intangible asset amortization 14

15

18



29

35

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,062

$ 1,056

$ 995



$ 2,118

$ 1,909















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,017

$ 1,005

$ 1,018



$ 2,022

$ 1,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6

7

7



13

15

Noninterest income 750

738

692



1,488

1,169

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,773

$ 1,750

$ 1,717



$ 3,523

$ 3,183















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.9 % 60.3 % 57.9 %

60.1 % 60.0 %















(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, intangible assets exclude $4 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million, $4 million, and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Assets







Loans $ 100,730

$ 100,926

$ 106,159



Loans held for sale 1,537

2,296

2,007



Securities available for sale 34,638

33,923

23,600



Held-to-maturity securities 6,175

6,857

9,075



Trading account assets 851

811

645



Short-term investments 20,460

15,376

14,036



Other investments 635

621

655





Total earning assets 165,026

160,810

156,177



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,220)

(1,438)

(1,708)



Cash and due from banks 792

938

1,059



Premises and equipment 785

737

776



Goodwill 2,673

2,673

2,664



Other intangible assets 159

173

218



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,304

4,296

4,251



Accrued income and other assets 7,966

7,347

6,976



Discontinued assets 630

667

779





Total assets $ 181,115

176,203

171,192













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,242

$ 82,777

$ 78,853





Savings deposits 6,993

6,655

5,371





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,064

2,437

4,476





Other time deposits 2,493

2,782

4,011





Total interest-bearing deposits 96,792

94,651

92,711





Noninterest-bearing deposits 49,280

47,532

42,802





Total deposits 146,072

142,183

135,513



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 211

281

267



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 723

744

1,716



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,957

2,862

2,420



Long-term debt 13,211

12,499

13,734





Total liabilities 163,174

158,569

153,650













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,232

6,213

6,240



Retained earnings 13,689

13,166

12,154



Treasury stock, at cost (5,287)

(5,005)

(4,945)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 150

103

936





Key shareholders' equity 17,941

17,634

17,542



Noncontrolling interests —

—

—





Total equity 17,941

17,634

17,542

Total liabilities and equity $ 181,115

$ 176,203

$ 171,192













Common shares outstanding (000) 960,276

972,587

975,947



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income













Loans $ 888

$ 889

$ 980



$ 1,777

$ 2,006



Loans held for sale 11

11

21



22

40



Securities available for sale 133

130

121



263

250



Held-to-maturity securities 45

45

56



90

118



Trading account assets 5

5

5



10

13



Short-term investments 6

5

7



11

13



Other investments 2

2

—



4

1





Total interest income 1,090

1,087

1,190



2,177

2,441

Interest expense













Deposits 16

21

96



37

265



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

—



—

6



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3

1

5



4

10



Long-term debt 54

60

71



114

161





Total interest expense 73

82

172



155

442

Net interest income 1,017

1,005

1,018



2,022

1,999

Provision for credit losses (222)

(93)

482



(315)

841

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,239

1,098

536



2,337

1,158

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 133

133

123



266

256



Investment banking and debt placement fees 217

162

156



379

272



Service charges on deposit accounts 83

73

68



156

152



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 36

38

60



74

90



Corporate services income 55

64

52



119

114



Cards and payments income 113

105

91



218

157



Corporate-owned life insurance income 30

31

35



61

71



Consumer mortgage income 26

47

62



73

82



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44

34

12



78

30



Other income 13

51

33



64

(55)





Total noninterest income 750

738

692



1,488

1,169

Noninterest expense













Personnel 623

624

572



1,247

1,087



Net occupancy 75

76

71



151

147



Computer processing 71

73

56



144

111



Business services and professional fees 51

50

49



101

93



Equipment 25

25

25



50

49



Operating lease expense 31

34

34



65

70



Marketing 31

26

24



57

45



Intangible asset amortization 14

15

18



29

35



Other expense 155

148

164



303

307





Total noninterest expense 1,076

1,071

1,013



2,147

1,944

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 913

765

215



1,678

383



Income taxes 189

147

30



336

53

Income (loss) from continuing operations 724

618

185



1,342

330



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 5

4

2



9

3

Net income (loss) 729

622

187



1,351

333



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 729

$ 622

$ 187



$ 1,351

$ 333



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 698

$ 591

$ 159



$ 1,289

$ 277

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 703

595

161



1,298

280

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .73

$ .61

$ .16



$ 1.34

$ .29

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .73

.62

.17



1.35

.29

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .72

$ .61

$ .16



$ 1.33

$ .28

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .73

.61

.17



1.34

.29



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .185



$ .370

$ .370



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 961,292

964,878

967,147



957,423

967,380



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 9,514

9,419

4,994



9,740

6,892

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 970,806

974,297

972,141



967,163

974,272



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2020



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 51,808

$ 450

3.52



$ 52,581

$ 453

3.48



$ 60,480

$ 518

3.44



Real estate — commercial mortgage 12,825

117

3.67



12,658

114

3.67



13,510

128

3.80



Real estate — construction $ 2,149

$ 20

3.68



$ 2,048

$ 19

3.75



$ 1,756

$ 17

3.97



Commercial lease financing 4,060

30

2.98



4,142

31

2.99



4,584

33

2.96



Total commercial loans $ 70,842

$ 617

3.53



$ 71,429

$ 617

3.50



$ 80,330

$ 696

3.49



Real estate — residential mortgage 11,055

81

2.92



9,699

76

3.12



7,783

69

3.57



Home equity loans $ 9,089

$ 85

3.76



$ 9,282

$ 85

3.73



$ 9,949

$ 97

3.89



Consumer direct loans 4,910

57

4.69



4,817

56

4.72



4,152

55

5.24



Credit cards $ 908

$ 22

9.79



$ 933

$ 24

10.45



$ 983

$ 25

10.22



Consumer indirect loans 4,010

32

3.23



4,568

37

3.30



4,744

45

3.82



Total consumer loans $ 29,972

$ 277

3.74



$ 29,299

$ 278

3.84



$ 27,611

$ 291

4.22



Total loans 100,814

894

3.59



100,728

895

3.60



107,941

987

3.67



Loans held for sale $ 1,616

$ 11

2.60



$ 1,531

$ 11

2.89



$ 2,463

$ 21

3.50



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 33,623

133

3.13



30,039

130

1.76



20,749

121

2.43



Held-to-maturity securities (b) $ 6,452

$ 45

2.75



$ 7,188

$ 46

2.53



$ 9,331

$ 56

2.43



Trading account assets 837

5

2.56



848

5

2.15



760

5

2.43



Short-term investments $ 18,817

$ 6

0.13



$ 16,510

$ 5

0.13



$ 7,892

$ 7

0.31



Other investments (e) 622

2

1.02



614

2

1.40



672

—

0.29



Total earning assets $ 162,781

$ 1,096

2.72



$ 157,458

$ 1,094

2.81



$ 149,808

$ 1,197

3.22



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,442)







(1,623)







(1,413)







Accrued income and other assets $ 16,531







$ 16,398







$ 15,704







Discontinued assets 650







686







793







Total assets $ 178,520







$ 172,919







$ 164,892





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 83,981

$ 9

.05



$ 81,439

$ 10

.05



$ 75,297

$ 56

.30



Savings deposits 6,859

1

.03



6,203

1

.03



5,130

—

.04



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) $ 2,212

$ 4

.72



$ 2,571

$ 6

.96



$ 4,950

$ 24

1.93



Other time deposits 2,630

2

.38



2,902

4

.57



4,333

16

1.52



Total interest-bearing deposits $ 95,682

$ 16

.07



$ 93,115

$ 21

.09



$ 89,710

$ 96

.43



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 251

—

.02



243

—

.04



242

—

.03



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings $ 744

$ 3

1.19



$ 878

$ 1

.64



$ 2,869

$ 5

.57



Long-term debt (f), (g) 11,978

54

1.83



12,831

60

1.93



12,954

71

2.30



Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 108,655

$ 73

.27



$ 107,067

$ 82

.31



$ 105,775

$ 172

.66



Noninterest-bearing deposits 48,640







44,625







38,267







Accrued expense and other liabilities $ 3,304







$ 2,772







$ 2,369







Discontinued liabilities (g) 650







686







793







Total liabilities $ 161,249







$ 155,150







$ 147,204





Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 17,271







$ 17,769







$ 17,688







Noncontrolling interests —







—







—







Total equity $ 17,271







$ 17,769







$ 17,688







Total liabilities and equity $ 178,520







$ 172,919







$ 164,892





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.45 %





2.50 %





2.56 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,023

2.52 %



1,012

2.61 %



1,025

2.76 % TE adjustment (b)

6





7





7



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,017







$ 1,005







$ 1,018





(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $132 million, $126 million, and $135 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Six months ended June 30, 2021



Six months ended June 30, 2020



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 52,194

$ 902

3.48 %



$ 54,973

$ 1,026

3.75 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 12,742

232 3.67





13,529

283 4.20



Real estate — construction 2,099

39

3.71





1,711

37

4.35



Commercial lease financing 4,101

61

2.99





4,575

72

3.17



Total commercial loans 71,136

1,234

3.49





74,788

1,418

3.81



Real estate — residential mortgage 10,380

154

2.97





7,500

137

3.66



Home equity loans 9,189

173

3.79





10,052

210

4.19



Consumer direct loans 4,864

113

4.70





3,930

109

5.56



Credit cards 920

46

10.12





1,032

56

10.89



Consumer indirect loans 4,288

69

3.25





4,756

91

3.84



Total consumer loans 29,641

555

3.77





27,270

603

4.44



Total loans 100,777

1,789

3.58





102,058

2,021

3.98



Loans held for sale 1,574

22

2.74





2,174

40

3.71



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 31,841

263

1.66





20,960

250

2.46



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 6,818

90

2.63





9,575

118

2.47



Trading account assets 842

10

2.35





913

13

2.73



Short-term investments 17,670

11

0.13





4,828

13

0.52



Other investments (e) 618

4

1.21





643

1

0.34



Total earning assets 160,140

2,189

2.75





141,151

2,456

3.51



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1532)









(1255)







Accrued income and other assets 16,463









15,268







Discontinued assets 668









815







Total assets $ 175,739









$ 155,979





Liabilities

















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 82,717

20

.05





$ 71,009

168

.47



Savings deposits 6,533

1

.03





4,893

1

.04



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,390

10

.85





5,630

58

2.08



Other time deposits 2,766

6

.48





4,617

38

1.67



Total interest-bearing deposits 94,406

37

.08





86,149

265

.62



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 247

—

.03





1,122

6

1.05



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 811

4

.89





2,135

10

.90



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,402

114

1.87





12,698

161

2.62



Total interest-bearing liabilities 107,866

155

.29





102,104

442

.87



Noninterest-bearing deposits 46,638









33,004







Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,048









2,604







Discontinued liabilities (g) 668









815







Total liabilities 158,220









138,527





Equity

















Key shareholders' equity 17,519









17,452







Noncontrolling interests —









—







Total equity 17,519









17,452







Total liabilities and equity $ 175,739









$ 155,979





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.46 %







2.64 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

2,035 2.56 %





2,014

2.88 % TE adjustment (b)

13







15





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,022









$ 1,999

























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $129 million and $140 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Personnel (a) $ 623

$ 624

$ 572



$ 1,247

$ 1,087

Net occupancy 75

76

71



151

147

Computer processing 71

73

56



144

111

Business services and professional fees 51

50

49



101

93

Equipment 25

25

25



50

49

Operating lease expense 31

34

34



65

70

Marketing 31

26

24



57

45

Intangible asset amortization 14

15

18



29

35

Other expense 155

148

164



303

307

Total noninterest expense $ 1,076

$ 1,071

$ 1,013



$ 2,147

$ 1,944

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,157

17,086

16,646



17,122

16,587



(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Salaries and contract labor $ 321

$ 320

$ 332



$ 641

$ 648

Incentive and stock-based compensation 210

196

162



406

264

Employee benefits 92

107

76



199

168

Severance —

1

2



1

7

Total personnel expense $ 623

$ 624

$ 572



$ 1,247

$ 1,087



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 6/30/2021 vs

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 50,672

$ 52,486

$ 58,297



(3.5) % (13.1) % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 12,965

12,702

13,465



2.1

(3.7)

Construction 2,132

2,122

1,919



.5

11.1

Total commercial real estate loans 15,097

14,824

15,384



1.8

(1.9)

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,061

4,104

4,524



(1.0)

(10.2)

Total commercial loans 69,830

71,414

78,205



(2.2)

(10.7)

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 12,131

10,300

8,149



17.8

48.9

Home equity loans 9,047

9,158

9,782



(1.2)

(7.5)

Total residential — prime loans 21,178

19,458

17,931



8.8

18.1

Consumer direct loans 5,049

4,862

4,327



3.8

16.7

Credit cards 923

909

974



1.5

(5.2)

Consumer indirect loans 3,750

4,283

4,722



(12.4)

(20.6)

Total consumer loans 30,900

29,512

27,954



4.7

10.5

Total loans (c), (d) $ 100,730

$ 100,926

$ 106,159



(.2) % (5.1) %

(a) Loan balances include $135 million, $126 million, and $132 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $19 million, $21 million, and $18 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $636 million at June 30, 2021, $675 million at March 31, 2021, and $780 million at June 30, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $225 million, $241 million, and $225 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 6/30/2021 vs

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 233

$ 1,175

$ 419



(80.2) % (44.4) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,073

837

1,107



28.2

(3.1)

Commercial lease financing —

—

—



N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 231

236

250



(2.1)

(7.6)

Consumer direct loans —

48

231



N/M N/M Total loans held for sale $ 1,537

$ 2,296

$ 2,007



(33.1) % (23.4) %

N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143

New originations 3,573

4,010

3,835

3,282

3,621

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (71)

83

(24)

75

(15)

Loan sales (4,195)

(3,303)

(3,932)

(3,583)

(3,679)

Loan draws (payments), net (27)

(73)

(19)

(57)

(61)

Valuation and other adjustments (39)

(4)

—

—

(2)

Balance at end of period $ 1,537

$ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007



Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Average loans outstanding $ 100,814

$ 100,728

$ 107,941



$ 100,777

$ 102,058

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1359



$ 1,626

$ 900

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

—

—



—

204

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,438

1,626

1,359



1,626

1,104

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 41

73

71



114

351















Real estate — commercial mortgage 4

35

2



39

19

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 4

35

2



39

19

Commercial lease financing —

4

4



4

35

Total commercial loans 45

112

77



157

405

Real estate — residential mortgage 1

—

2



1

2

Home equity loans 4

2

2



6

11

Consumer direct loans 7

8

10



15

37

Credit cards 9

6

12



15

39

Consumer indirect loans 5

7

7



12

28

Total consumer loans 26

23

33



49

117

Total loans charged off 71

135

110



206

522

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 32

8

5



40

34















Real estate — commercial mortgage 6

1

—



7

3

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 6

1

—



7

3

Commercial lease financing —

1

1



1

1

Total commercial loans 38

10

6



48

38

Real estate — residential mortgage —

1

—



1

1

Home equity loans 1

1

1



2

7

Consumer direct loans 2

2

2



4

7

Credit cards 3

2

2



5

8

Consumer indirect loans 5

5

3



10

18

Total consumer loans 11

11

8



22

41

Total recoveries 49

21

14



70

78

Net loan charge-offs (22)

(114)

(96)



(136)

(443)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses (196)

(74)

445



(270)

965

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,220

$ 1,438

$ 1,708



$ 1,220

$ 1,626















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior

period $ 178

$ 197

$ 161



$ 197

$ 68

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

—

—



—

7

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

—

—



—

66

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 178

197

161



197

141

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (26)

(19)

37



(45)

56

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 152

$ 178

$ 198



$ 152

$ 197















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,372

$ 1,616

$ 1,906



$ 1,372

$ 1,823















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .09 % .46 % .36 %

.27 % .35 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.21

1.42

1.61



1.21

1.61

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.36

1.60

1.80



1.36

1.80

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 175.8

197.5

224.7



175.8

224.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 197.7

222.0

250.8



197.7

250.8















Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1

1

$ 2



$ 2

$ 5

Recoveries —

1

2



1

5

Net loan charge-offs $ (1)

—

$ —



(1)

$ (1)



(a) The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13. (b) Six months ended June 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle. (c) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 22

$ 114

$ 135

$ 128

$ 96

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .09 % .46 % .53 % .49 % .36 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,220

$ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 1,708

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,372

1,616

1,823

1,938

1,906

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.68 % 1.61 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.36

1.60

1.80

1.88

1.80

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 175.8

197.5

207.1

207.4

224.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 197.7

222.0

232.2

232.4

250.8

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 694

$ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760

Nonperforming assets at period end 738

790

937

1,003

951

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .69 % .72 % .78 % .81 % .72 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .73

.78

.92

.97

.89



(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 355

$ 387

$ 385

$ 459

$ 404













Real estate — commercial mortgage 66

66

104

104

91

Real estate — construction —

—

—

1

1

Total commercial real estate loans 66

66

104

105

92

Commercial lease financing 7

8

8

6

9

Total commercial loans 428

461

497

570

505

Real estate — residential mortgage 99

95

110

96

89

Home equity loans 146

148

154

146

141

Consumer direct loans 4

5

5

3

3

Credit cards 3

3

2

2

2

Consumer indirect loans 14

16

17

17

20

Total consumer loans 266

267

288

264

255

Total nonperforming loans 694

728

785

834

760

OREO 9

12

100

105

112

Nonperforming loans held for sale 32

47

49

61

75

Other nonperforming assets 3

3

3

3

4

Total nonperforming assets $ 738

$ 790

$ 937

$ 1,003

$ 951

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 74

92

86

73

87

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 190

191

241

336

419

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 334

376

363

306

310

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 177

192

229

168

166

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 5

5

5

6

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .69 % .72 % .78 % .81 % .72 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .73

.78

.92

.97

.89



(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632

Loans placed on nonaccrual status 186

196

300

387

293

Charge-offs (74)

(135)

(160)

(150)

(111)

Loans sold (10)

(13)

(9)

(6)

(5)

Payments (92)

(37)

(83)

(83)

(29)

Transfers to OREO —

(3)

(3)

—

—

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

—

—

—

Loans returned to accrual status (44)

(65)

(94)

(74)

(20)

Balance at end of period $ 694

$ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760



Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percentage change 2Q21 vs.

2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20

1Q21 2Q20 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 854

$ 867

$ 899

$ 866

$ 835



(1.5) % 2.3 % Provision for credit losses (70)

(23)

(5)

(3)

155



(204.3)

145.2

Noninterest expense 584

601

606

567

552



(2.8)

5.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 259

220

228

231

98



17.7

164.3

Average loans and leases 40,598

39,249

39,455

38,476

37,300



3.4

8.8

Average deposits 88,412

85,033

82,854

82,836

79,235



4.0

11.6

Net loan charge-offs 34

36

28

23

40



(5.6)

(15.0)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .37 % .28 % .24 % .43 %

(8.1)

(20.9)

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 274

$ 345

$ 374

$ 353

$ 332



(20.6)

(17.5)

Return on average allocated equity 28.74 % 26.10 % 25.95 % 26.44 % 11.50 %

10.1

149.9



















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 874

$ 859

$ 923

$ 813

$ 879



1.7 % (.6) % Provision for credit losses (131)

(67)

44

150

326



95.5

(120.6)

Noninterest expense 451

443

498

447

441



1.8

2.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 434

384

311

174

106



13.0

309.4

Average loans and leases 59,953

61,221

62,016

66,264

70,336



(2.1)

(14.8)

Average loans held for sale 1,341

1,237

1,285

1,383

2,012



8.4

(33.3)

Average deposits 54,814

51,894

52,489

51,585

47,954



5.6

14.3

Net loan charge-offs 9

78

108

103

57



(88.5)

(84.2)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .06 % .52 % .69 % .62 % .33 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 464

$ 441

$ 558

$ 645

$ 616



5.2

(24.7)

Return on average allocated equity 20.79 % 17.45 % 23.87 % 13.43 % 8.66 %

N/A

N/A



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

SOURCE KeyCorp

Related Links

https://www.key.com/

