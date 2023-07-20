KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $250 MILLION, OR $.27 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Strong, core funded balance sheet: period-end deposits up $1.0 billion compared to the prior quarter

Solid credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 17 basis points

Built capital: Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.2%(a)

Disciplined expense management: expenses down 9% from prior quarter and relatively stable versus the year-ago period

Net income includes $87 million, or $.09 per share from allowance build

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $250 million, or $.27 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. This compared to $275 million, or $.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Key's second quarter results reflect our durable relationship-based business model, sound risk management, and strong balance sheet. Our longstanding commitment to primacy continues to serve us well, resulting in period-end deposit growth of $1 billion from the prior quarter.

Additionally, our results demonstrate our ongoing commitment to expense discipline. Expenses were down nearly 9% from the prior quarter, and stable compared to last year. We remain focused on improving productivity and efficiency across our businesses.

Credit quality continues to be a strength for Key, with net charge-offs to average loans of 17 basis points. In the second quarter, we added to our allowance, which represents over 7 years of annualized net charge-offs.

We continue to manage capital consistent with our capital priorities, which include supporting our relationship clients and dividends. At the end of the second quarter, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.2%, up over 10 basis points from the prior quarter.

I am confident in the long-term outlook for Key and in our ability to deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

(a) June 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q23 vs.



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 250 $ 275 $ 504

(9.1) % (50.4) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .27 .30 .54

(10.0) (50.0) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 11.04 % 13.16 % 20.90 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .58 .66 1.16

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.2 9.1 9.2

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 12.18 $ 12.70 $ 13.48

(4.1) (9.6) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.12 % 2.47 % 2.61 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) June 30, 2023 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Net interest income (TE) $ 986 $ 1,106 $ 1,104

(10.8) % (10.7) % Noninterest income 609 608 688

.2 (11.5) Total revenue $ 1,595 $ 1,714 $ 1,792

(6.9) % (11.0) %













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $986 million for the second quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.12%. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $118 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 49 basis points. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher cost deposits and borrowings.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $120 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 35 basis points. The decline in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits and borrowings.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Trust and investment services income $ 126 $ 128 $ 137

(1.6) % (8.0) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 120 145 149

(17.2) (19.5) Cards and payments income 85 81 85

4.9 — Service charges on deposit accounts 69 67 96

3.0 (28.1) Corporate services income 86 76 96

13.2 (10.4) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 50 46 45

8.7 11.1 Corporate-owned life insurance income 32 29 35

10.3 (8.6) Consumer mortgage income 14 11 14

27.3 — Operating lease income and other leasing gains 23 25 28

(8.0) (17.9) Other income 4 — 3

N/M (33.3) Total noninterest income $ 609 $ 608 $ 688

.2 % (11.5) %















Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $79 million. The decrease was driven by a $29 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees, reflecting lower merger and acquisition advisory fees and lower syndication fees. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $27 million, reflecting a reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees and lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment. Additionally, trust and investment services declined $11 million, reflecting a decline in fixed income and equity trading, and corporate services income decreased $10 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $1 million. The increase was driven by broad-based growth across most fee categories, including a $10 million increase in corporate services income, reflecting an increase in income associated with customer derivatives trading. These increases were mostly offset by a $25 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees due to lower merger and acquisition advisory fees and lower syndication fees.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Personnel expense $ 622 $ 701 $ 607

(11.3) % 2.5 % Net occupancy 65 70 78

(7.1) (16.7) Computer processing 95 92 78

3.3 21.8 Business services and professional fees 41 45 52

(8.9) (21.2) Equipment 22 22 26

— (15.4) Operating lease expense 21 20 27

5.0 (22.2) Marketing 29 21 34

38.1 (14.7) Other expense 181 205 176

(11.7) 2.8 Total noninterest expense $ 1,076 $ 1,176 $ 1,078

(8.5) % (.2) %















Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased by $2 million. The decline was driven by a $13 million decrease in net occupancy expense as we exit corporate facilities and a $11 million decline in business services and professional fees. Partly offsetting the decline was an increase in computer processing expense of $17 million, due to technology investments, and a $15 million increase in personnel expense, due to an increase in salaries as a result of higher merit increases and employee benefits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased $100 million. The decline was primarily driven by a $79 million decrease in personnel expense, reflective of lower incentive and stock-based compensation and a decline in severance expense. Additionally, other expense declined by $24 million, reflecting higher expenses related to corporate real estate rationalization in the prior quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 61,426 $ 60,281 $ 53,858

1.9 % 14.1 % Other commercial loans 22,623 22,778 21,173

(.7) 6.8 Total consumer loans 36,623 36,778 34,107

(.4) 7.4 Total loans $ 120,672 $ 119,837 $ 109,138

.7 % 10.6 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $194 million, $178 million, and $153 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Average loans were $120.7 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.5 billion compared to the second quarter of 2022. Commercial loans increased by $9.0 billion, largely reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans of $7.6 billion, as well as an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans of $1.5 billion. Consumer loans increased $2.5 billion, largely driven by Key's residential mortgage business.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, average loans increased by $835 million. The increase was driven by commercial loans, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Non-time deposits $ 127,687 $ 132,907 $ 144,012

(3.9) % (11.3) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,851 2,392 1,487

61.0 159.0 Other time deposits 11,365 8,106 1,972

40.2 476.3 Total deposits $ 142,903 $ 143,405 $ 147,471

(.4) % (3.1) %













Cost of total deposits 1.49 % .99 % .06 %

N/A N/A













N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $142.9 billion for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.6 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects elevated inflation-related spend, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, average deposits decreased by $502 million. The decline was driven by changing client behavior due to higher interest rates and normal seasonal deposit outflows in commercial deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 52 $ 45 $ 44

15.6 % 18.2 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .17 % .15 % .16 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 431 $ 416 $ 429

3.6 0.5 Nonperforming assets at period end 462 447 463

3.4 (0.2) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,480 1,380 1,099

7.2 34.7 Allowance for credit losses 1,771 1,656 1,272

6.9 39.2 Provision for credit losses 167 139 45

20.1 271.1













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 343 % 332 % 256 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 411 398 297

N/A N/A













N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $167 million, compared to $45 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $139 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the year-ago period and prior quarter reflects changes in the economic outlook and portfolio activity.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $52 million, or 0.17% of average total loans. These results compare to $44 million, or 0.16%, for the second quarter of 2022 and $45 million, or 0.15%, for the first quarter of 2023. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.49% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2022, and 1.38% at March 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $431 million, which represented 0.36% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.38% at June 30, 2022, and 0.35% at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, totaled $462 million, and represented 0.39% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.41% at June 30, 2022, and 0.37% at March 31, 2023.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2023.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.2 % 9.1 % 9.2 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.7 10.6 10.4 Total risk-based capital (a) 13.0 12.8 12.0 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.5 4.6 5.3 Leverage (a) 8.7 8.8 8.6









(a) June 30, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.2% and 10.7%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.5% at June 30, 2023.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by eight basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 2Q23 vs.



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 935,229 933,325 932,398

.2 % .3 % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (38) (4,333) (24)

(99.1) 58.3 Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 542 6,237 269

(91.3) 101.5

Shares outstanding at end of period 935,733 935,229 932,643

.1 % .3 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the second quarter of 2023, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. Additionally, we have $752 million remaining in our share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.



2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 803 $ 840 $ 858

(4.4) % (6.4) % Commercial Bank 805 844 874

(4.6) (7.9) Other (a) (13) 30 60

(143.3) (121.7)

Total $ 1,595 $ 1,714 $ 1,792

(6.9) % (11.0) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 82 $ 89 $ 128

(7.9) % (35.9) % Commercial Bank 214 255 340

(16.1) (37.1) Other (a) (10) (33) 62

69.7 (116.1)

Total $ 286 $ 311 $ 530

(8.0) % (46.0) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 558 $ 612 $ 604

(8.8) % (7.6) % Noninterest income 245 228 254

7.5 (3.5) Total revenue (TE) 803 840 858

(4.4) (6.4) Provision for credit losses 32 60 8

(46.7) 300.0 Noninterest expense 663 663 681

— (2.6) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 108 117 169

(7.7) (36.1) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 26 28 41

(7.1) (36.6) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 82 $ 89 $ 128

(7.9) % (35.9) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 42,934 $ 43,086 $ 40,827

(.4) % 5.2 % Total assets 45,761 45,935 43,897

(.4) 4.2 Deposits 82,498 84,637 91,394

(2.5) (9.7)













Assets under management at period end $ 53,952 $ 53,689 $ 49,003

.5 % 10.1 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 101 $ 101 $ 104

— % (2.9) % Service charges on deposit accounts 41 38 59

7.9 (30.5) Cards and payments income 66 61 62

8.2 6.5 Consumer mortgage income 14 11 14

27.3 — Other noninterest income 23 17 15

35.3 53.3 Total noninterest income $ 245 $ 228 $ 254

7.5 % (3.5) %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 27,340 $ 28,128 $ 31,986

(2.8) % (14.5) % Demand deposits 23,845 24,849 25,905

(4.0) (8.0) Savings deposits 6,298 7,025 7,515

(10.3) (16.2) Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,550 2,182 1,375

62.7 158.2 Other time deposits 2,864 2,169 1,966

32.0 45.7 Noninterest-bearing deposits 18,601 20,284 22,647

(8.3) (17.9) Total deposits $ 82,498 $ 84,637 $ 91,394

(2.5) % (9.7) %













Other data











Branches 965 972 993





Automated teller machines 1,255 1,265 1,308





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $82 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $128 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $46 million , or 7.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix

, or 7.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix Average loans and leases increased $2.1 billion , or 5.2%, from the second quarter of 2022, driven by growth in consumer mortgage loans

, or 5.2%, from the second quarter of 2022, driven by growth in consumer mortgage loans Average deposits decreased $8.9 billion , or 9.7%, from the second quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits

, or 9.7%, from the second quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and a normalization of pandemic-related deposits Provision for credit losses increased $24 million compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by increases in both the allowance for credit losses and net loan charge-offs

compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by increases in both the allowance for credit losses and net loan charge-offs Noninterest income decreased $9 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts due to a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees

from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower service charges on deposit accounts due to a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees Noninterest expense decreased $18 million from the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower incentive compensation and employee benefits from the prior period, partly offset by an increase in salaries

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 459 $ 478 $ 470

(4.0) % (2.3) % Noninterest income 346 366 404

(5.5) (14.4) Total revenue (TE) 805 844 874

(4.6) (7.9) Provision for credit losses 134 80 37

67.5 262.2 Noninterest expense 405 442 411

(8.4) (1.5) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 266 322 426

(17.4) (37.6) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 52 67 86

(22.4) (39.5) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 214 $ 255 $ 340

(16.1) % (37.1) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 77,277 $ 76,306 $ 67,825

1.3 % 13.9 % Loans held for sale 1,014 876 1,016

15.8 (0.2) Total assets 87,106 85,852 78,816

1.5 10.5 Deposits 51,420 52,219 54,846

(1.5) % (6.2) %













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 25 $ 27 $ 33

(7.4) % (24.2) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 120 145 150

(17.2) (20.0) Cards and payments income 22 20 23

10.0 (4.3) Service charges on deposit accounts 27 27 36

— (25.0) Corporate services income 77 69 87

11.6 (11.5) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 50 46 45

8.7 11.1 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 24 27

— (11.1) Other noninterest income 1 8 3

(87.5) (66.7) Total noninterest income $ 346 $ 366 $ 404

(5.5) % (14.4) %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q23 vs. 2Q22)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $214 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $340 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2023 compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $11 million , or 2.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits

, or 2.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits Average loan and lease balances increased $9.5 billion , or 13.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans

, or 13.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans Average deposit balances decreased $3.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2022, reflecting changing client behavior due to higher interest rates

compared to the second quarter of 2022, reflecting changing client behavior due to higher interest rates Provision for credit losses increased $97 million compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher allowance for credit losses due to changes in the economic outlook and portfolio activity

compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher allowance for credit losses due to changes in the economic outlook and portfolio activity Noninterest income decreased $58 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees reflecting lower merger and acquisition advisory fees and lower syndication fees, as well as a decrease in corporate services income

from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees reflecting lower merger and acquisition advisory fees and lower syndication fees, as well as a decrease in corporate services income Noninterest expense decreased $6 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a decline in incentive compensation

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on July 20, 2023. A replay of the call will be available through July 29, 2023.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

*****

KeyCorp Second Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement

Page

12 Basis of Presentation 13 Financial Highlights 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18 Consolidated Statements of Income 19 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 21 Noninterest Expense 21 Personnel Expense 22 Loan Composition 22 Loans Held for Sale Composition 22 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 24 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 24 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 25 Line of Business Results

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non- GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 986 $ 1,106 $ 1,104

Noninterest income 609 608 688



Total revenue (TE) 1,595 1,714 1,792

Provision for credit losses 167 139 45

Noninterest expense 1,076 1,176 1,078

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 286 311 530

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 287 312 533













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 250 275 504

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 251 276 507











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .27 $ .30 $ .54

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .27 .30 .55













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .27 .30 .54

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .27 .30 .54













Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .195

Book value at period end 12.18 12.70 13.48

Tangible book value at period end 9.16 9.67 10.40

Market price at period end 9.24 12.52 17.23











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .58 % .66 % 1.16 %

Return on average common equity 8.42 9.85 16.17

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 11.04 13.16 20.90

Net interest margin (TE) 2.12 2.47 2.61

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 66.8 68.0 59.5













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .58 % .66 % 1.16 %

Return on average common equity 8.45 9.89 16.27

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 11.09 13.21 21.03

Net interest margin (TE) 2.12 2.47 2.60

Loan to deposit (c) 83.0 84.4 78.3











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.7 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 5.8 6.0 6.7

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.5 4.6 5.3

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.2 9.1 9.2

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.7 10.6 10.4

Total risk-based capital (d) 13.0 12.8 12.0

Leverage (d) 8.7 8.8 8.6











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 52 $ 45 $ 44

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .17 % .15 % .16 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,480 $ 1,380 $ 1,099

Allowance for credit losses 1,771 1,656 1,272

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 % 1.15 % .98 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.49 1.38 1.13

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 343 332 256

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 411 398 297

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 431 $ 416 $ 429

Nonperforming assets at period-end 462 447 463

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .36 % .35 % .38 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .39 .37 .41











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 53,952 $ 53,689 $ 49,003 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,754 18,220 17,414

Branches 965 971 978

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8 $ 7 $ 7









Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 2,092 $ 2,124

Noninterest income 1,217 1,364

Total revenue (TE) 3,309 3,488

Provision for credit losses 306 128

Noninterest expense 2,252 2,148

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 597 977

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 599 981









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 525 924

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 527 928







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .57 $ 1.00

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .57 1.00









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .56 .99

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .57 1.00









Cash dividends paid .41 .39







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .62 % 1.08 %

Return on average common equity 9.11 13.62

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.06 17.15

Net interest margin (TE) 2.29 2.53

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 67.5 60.9









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .62 % 1.08 %

Return on average common equity 9.15 13.68

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.10 17.23

Net interest margin (TE) 2.29 2.53







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 97 $ 77

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .16 % .15 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,987 17,262







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 15 13

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,844 $ 14,322 $ 14,427





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,826 2,836 2,868





Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 1,856





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,572 $ 9,040 $ 9,703





Total assets (GAAP) $ 195,037 $ 197,519 $ 187,008





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,826 2,836 2,868





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 192,211 $ 194,683 $ 184,140





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 4.46 % 4.64 % 5.27 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 978 $ 1,099 $ 1,097

$ 2,077 $ 2,111 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 7 7

15 13 Noninterest income 609 608 688

1,217 1,364 Less: Noninterest expense 1,076 1,176 1,078

2,252 2,148 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 519 $ 538 $ 714

$ 1,057 $ 1,340 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,412 $ 13,817 $ 14,398

$ 14,116 $ 15,583 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,831 2,841 2,827

2,836 2,821 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 1,900

2,500 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,081 $ 8,476 $ 9,671

$ 8,780 $ 10,862 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 250 $ 275 $ 504

$ 525 $ 924 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,081 8,476 9,671

8,780 10,862













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 11.04 % 13.16 % 20.90 %

12.06 % 17.15 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 251 $ 276 $ 507

$ 527 $ 928 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,081 8,476 9,671

8,780 10,862













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 11.09 % 13.21 % 21.03 %

12.10 % 17.23 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,076 $ 1,176 $ 1,078

$ 2,252 $ 2,148 Less: Intangible asset amortization 10 10 12

20 23 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,066 $ 1,166 $ 1,066

$ 2,232 $ 2,125













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 978 $ 1,099 $ 1,097

$ 2,077 $ 2,111 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 7 7

15 13 Noninterest income 609 608 688

1,217 1,364 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,595 $ 1,714 $ 1,792

$ 3,309 $ 3,488













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.8 % 68.0 % 59.5 %

67.5 % 60.9 %















(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $1 million, and $2 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Assets







Loans $ 119,011 $ 119,971 $ 112,390

Loans held for sale 1,130 1,211 1,306

Securities available for sale 37,908 39,498 42,437

Held-to-maturity securities 9,189 9,561 8,186

Trading account assets 1,177 1,118 809

Short-term investments 8,959 8,410 2,456

Other investments 1,474 1,587 969



Total earning assets 178,848 181,356 168,553

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,480) (1,380) (1,099)

Cash and due from banks 758 784 678

Premises and equipment 652 628 638

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 75 85 118

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,378 4,372 4,343

Accrued income and other assets 8,668 8,512 10,529

Discontinued assets 386 410 496



Total assets $ 195,037 $ 197,519 $ 187,008











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits 111,766 106,841 94,892



Noninterest-bearing deposits 33,366 37,307 50,973



Total deposits 145,132 144,148 145,865

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,702 1,374 3,234

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 6,949 10,061 2,809

Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,339 4,861 4,056

Long-term debt 22,071 22,753 16,617



Total liabilities 181,193 183,197 172,581











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,231 6,207 6,241

Retained earnings 15,759 15,700 15,118

Treasury stock, at cost (5,859) (5,868) (5,923)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,044) (5,474) (4,166)



Key shareholders' equity 13,844 14,322 14,427 Total liabilities and equity $ 195,037 $ 197,519 $ 187,008











Common shares outstanding (000) 935,733 935,229 932,643

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Interest income













Loans $ 1,576 $ 1,476 $ 923

$ 3,052 $ 1,760

Loans held for sale 17 13 10

30 22

Securities available for sale 194 194 188

388 361

Held-to-maturity securities 81 74 48

155 94

Trading account assets 15 12 7

27 13

Short-term investments 111 42 13

153 17

Other investments 16 13 4

29 6



Total interest income 2,010 1,824 1,193

3,834 2,273 Interest expense













Deposits 531 350 20

881 34

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 48 22 6

70 6

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 104 78 9

182 12

Long-term debt 349 275 61

624 110



Total interest expense 1,032 725 96

1,757 162 Net interest income 978 1,099 1,097

2,077 2,111 Provision for credit losses 167 139 45

306 128 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 811 960 1,052

1,771 1,983 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 126 128 137

254 273

Investment banking and debt placement fees 120 145 149

265 312

Cards and payments income 85 81 85

166 165

Service charges on deposit accounts 69 67 96

136 187

Corporate services income 86 76 96

162 187

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 50 46 45

96 81

Corporate-owned life insurance income 32 29 35

61 66

Consumer mortgage income 14 11 14

25 35

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 23 25 28

48 60

Other income 4 — 3

4 (2)



Total noninterest income 609 608 688

1,217 1,364 Noninterest expense













Personnel 622 701 607

1,323 1,237

Net occupancy 65 70 78

135 151

Computer processing 95 92 78

187 155

Business services and professional fees 41 45 52

86 105

Equipment 22 22 26

44 49

Operating lease expense 21 20 27

41 55

Marketing 29 21 34

50 62

Other expense 181 205 176

386 334



Total noninterest expense 1,076 1,176 1,078

2,252 2,148 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 344 392 662

736 1,199

Income taxes 58 81 132

139 222 Income (loss) from continuing operations 286 311 530

597 977

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1 3

2 4 Net income (loss) 287 312 533

599 981 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 287 $ 312 $ 533

$ 599 981

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 250 $ 275 $ 504

$ 525 $ 924 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 251 276 507

527 928 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .27 $ .30 $ .54

$ .57 $ 1.00 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .27 .30 .55

.57 1.00 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .27 $ .30 $ .54

$ .56 $ .99 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .27 .30 .54

.57 1.00

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .195

$ .410 $ .390

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 926,741 926,490 924,302

926,807 923,717

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 3,713 7,314 7,506

5,513 9,087 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 930,454 933,804 931,808

932,320 932,805

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2022



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 61,426 $ 881 5.76 %

$ 60,281 $ 807 5.42 %

$ 53,858 $ 449 3.34 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 16,226 235 5.80

16,470 224 5.52

15,231 136 3.58

Real estate — construction 2,641 44 6.64

2,525 39 6.30

2,125 20 3.81

Commercial lease financing 3,756 29 3.07

3,783 27 2.87

3,817 24 2.47

Total commercial loans 84,049 1,189 5.67

83,059 1,097 5.35

75,031 629 3.36

Real estate — residential mortgage 21,659 176 3.25

21,436 172 3.21

18,383 131 2.85

Home equity loans 7,620 109 5.75

7,879 106 5.47

8,208 78 3.83

Consumer direct loans 6,323 77 4.89

6,439 75 4.71

6,514 68 4.19

Credit cards 984 33 13.49

983 32 13.37

943 24 10.20

Consumer indirect loans 37 — —

41 1 1.24

59 — —

Total consumer loans 36,623 395 4.33

36,778 386 4.23

34,107 301 3.53

Total loans 120,672 1,584 5.26

119,837 1,483 5.01

109,138 930 3.41

Loans held for sale 1,087 17 6.16

907 13 5.86

1,107 10 3.49

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 38,899 194 1.74

39,172 194 1.72

43,023 188 1.60

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,371 81 3.47

8,931 74 3.32

7,291 48 2.65

Trading account assets 1,244 15 4.64

1,001 12 4.86

854 7 3.45

Short-term investments 7,798 111 5.73

3,532 42 4.80

3,591 13 1.45

Other investments (e) 1,566 16 4.03

1,309 13 4.01

800 4 2.27

Total earning assets 180,637 2,018 4.34

174,689 1,831 4.09

165,804 1,200 2.83

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,379)





(1,336)





(1,103)





Accrued income and other assets 17,202





17,498





18,826





Discontinued assets 394





419





505





Total assets $ 196,854





$ 191,270





$ 184,032



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 32,419 $ 123 1.53 %

$ 33,853 $ 78 .94 %

$ 36,362 $ 5 .05 %

Demand deposits 53,569 256 1.91

52,365 183 1.42

49,027 13 .11

Savings deposits 6,592 1 .04

7,346 1 .03

7,891 — .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,851 33 3.48

2,392 16 2.64

1,487 1 .44

Other time deposits 11,365 118 4.17

8,106 72 3.61

1,972 1 .13

Total interest-bearing deposits 107,796 531 1.98

104,062 350 1.36

96,739 20 .08

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 3,767 48 5.07

2,087 22 4.34

2,792 6 .88

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 7,982 104 5.22

6,597 78 4.80

1,943 9 1.77

Long-term debt (f), (g) 22,284 349 6.26

20,141 275 5.47

12,662 61 1.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities 141,829 1,032 2.91

132,887 725 2.20

114,136 96 .34

Noninterest-bearing deposits 35,107





39,343





50,732





Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,112





4,804





4,261





Discontinued liabilities (g) 394





419





505





Total liabilities $ 182,442





$ 177,453





$ 169,634



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 14,412





$ 13,817





$ 14,398





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 14,412





13,817





14,398





Total liabilities and equity $ 196,854





$ 191,270





$ 184,032



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.43 %





1.89 %





2.50 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 986 2.12 %



$ 1,106 2.47 %



$ 1,104 2.61 % TE adjustment (b)

8





7





7



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 978





$ 1,099





$ 1,097



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $194 million, $178 million, and $153 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Six months ended June 30, 2023



Six months ended June 30, 2022



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 60,857 $ 1,688 5.59 %



$ 52,723 $ 858 3.28 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 16,347 459 5.66



14,910 257 3.48

Real estate — construction 2,583 83 6.47



2,076 37 3.60

Commercial lease financing 3,770 56 2.97



3,879 48 2.44

Total commercial loans 83,557 2,286 5.51



73,588 1,200 3.28

Real estate — residential mortgage 21,548 348 3.23



17,352 243 2.80

Home equity loans 7,749 215 5.61



8,276 153 3.72

Consumer direct loans 6,380 152 4.80



6,236 129 4.18

Credit cards 984 65 13.43



938 48 10.28

Consumer indirect loans 39 1 0.60



75 — —

Total consumer loans 36,700 781 4.28



32,877 573 3.49

Total loans 120,257 3,067 5.14



106,465 1,773 3.35

Loans held for sale 997 30 6.02



1,295 22 3.40

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 39,034 388 1.73



43,968 361 1.55

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,152 155 3.40



7,239 94 2.59

Trading account assets 1123 27 4.74



848 13 3.10

Short-term investments 5,677 153 5.44



5,447 17 .65

Other investments (e) 1,438 29 4.02



726 6 1.82

Total earning assets 177,678 3,849 4.22



165,988 2,286 2.72

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,357)







(1,080)





Accrued income and other assets 17,351







18,152





Discontinued assets 406







522





Total assets $ 194,078







$ 183,582



Liabilities

















Money market deposits $ 33,110 $ 201 1.23



36,795 $ 9 .05

Other demand deposits 52,993 440 1.67



50,148 20 .08

Savings deposits 6,967 1 .04



7,746 1 .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 3,125 49 3.16



1,562 3 .44

Other time deposits 9,745 190 3.94



2,035 1 .14

Total interest-bearing deposits 105,940 881 1.68



98,286 34 .07

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,932 70 4.81



1,547 6 .81

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 7,293 182 5.03



1,327 12 1.82

Long-term debt (f), (g) 21,218 624 5.88



11,751 110 1.86

Total interest-bearing liabilities 137,383 1,757 2.57



112,911 162 .29

Noninterest-bearing deposits 37,213







50,523





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,960







4,043





Discontinued liabilities (g) 406







522





Total liabilities $ 179,962







$ 167,999



Equity

















Key shareholders' equity $ 14,116







$ 15,583





Noncontrolling interests —







—





Total equity 14,116







15,583





Total liabilities and equity $ 194,078







$ 183,582



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.65 %







2.44 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 2,092 2.29 %





$ 2,124 2.53 % TE adjustment (b)

15







13



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,077







$ 2,111























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $186 million and $147 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Personnel (a) $ 622 $ 701 $ 607

$ 1,323 $ 1,237 Net occupancy 65 70 78

135 151 Computer processing 95 92 78

187 155 Business services and professional fees 41 45 52

86 105 Equipment 22 22 26

44 49 Operating lease expense 21 20 27

41 55 Marketing 29 21 34

50 62 Other expense 181 205 176

386 334 Total noninterest expense $ 1,076 $ 1,176 $ 1,078

$ 2,252 $ 2,148 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,754 18,220 17,414

17,987 17,262

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)

















Three months ended



Six months ended

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022



6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Salaries and contract labor $ 416 $ 419 $ 357



$ 835 $ 705 Incentive and stock-based compensation 93 152 163



245 346 Employee benefits 103 99 83



202 180 Severance 10 31 4



41 6 Total personnel expense $ 622 $ 701 $ 607



$ 1,323 $ 1,237

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 6/30/2023 vs.

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 60,059 $ 60,565 $ 55,245

(.8) % 8.7 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 16,048 16,348 15,636

(1.8) 2.6 Construction 2,646 2,590 2,144

2.2 23.4 Total commercial real estate loans 18,694 18,938 17,780

(1.3) 5.1 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,801 3,763 3,956

1.0 (3.9) Total commercial loans 82,554 83,266 76,981

(.9) 7.2 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 21,637 21,632 19,588

— 10.5 Home equity loans 7,529 7,706 8,134

(2.3) (7.4) Total residential — prime loans 29,166 29,338 27,722

(.6) 5.2 Consumer direct loans 6,257 6,359 6,665

(1.6) (6.1) Credit cards 1,001 969 967

3.3 3.5 Consumer indirect loans 33 39 55

(15.4) (40.0) Total consumer loans 36,457 36,705 35,409

(.7) 3.0 Total loans (c), (d) $ 119,011 $ 119,971 $ 112,390

(.8) % 5.9 %

(a) Loan balances include $200 million, $185 million, and $161 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $5 million, $6 million, and $12 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $381 million at June 30, 2023, $407 million at March 31, 2023, and $498 million at June 30, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $500 million, $487 million, and $233 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 6/30/2023 vs.

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 221 $ 351 $ 213

(37.0) % 3.8 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 829 815 1,004

1.7 (17.4) Real estate — construction — — 6

— (100.0) Commercial lease financing 13 — —

N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 67 45 83

48.9 (19.3) Total loans held for sale $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 1,306

(6.7) % (13.5) %













N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170 New originations 1,798 1,779 3,158 2,157 2,837 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (52) (13) (48) — (57) Loan sales (1,798) (1,518) (3,124) (2,446) (2,506) Loan draws (payments), net (28) — (71) 26 (133) Valuation and other adjustments (1) — — 5 (5) Balance at end of period $ 1,130 $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Average loans outstanding $ 120,672 $ 119,837 $ 109,138

$ 120,257 $ 106,465 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,380 1,337 1,105

1,337 1,061 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 42 35 39

77 69













Real estate — commercial mortgage 9 5 3

14 7 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 9 5 3

14 7 Commercial lease financing 1 (1) —

— 2 Total commercial loans 52 39 42

91 78 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 — (2)

1 (3) Home equity loans 2 1 —

3 1 Consumer direct loans 11 11 10

22 17 Credit cards 9 9 8

18 15 Consumer indirect loans 1 — 1

1 2 Total consumer loans 24 21 17

45 32 Total loans charged off 76 60 59

136 110 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 15 8 8

23 19













Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 — 1

1 2 Real estate — construction — — 1

— 1 Total commercial real estate loans 1 — 2

1 3 Commercial lease financing 2 1 1

3 1 Total commercial loans 18 9 11

27 23 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 1 1

2 1 Home equity loans 1 1 1

2 2 Consumer direct loans 2 2 1

4 3 Credit cards 2 1 1

3 3 Consumer indirect loans — 1 —

1 1 Total consumer loans 6 6 4

12 10 Total recoveries 24 15 15

39 33 Net loan charge-offs (52) (45) (44)

(97) (77) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 152 88 38

240 115 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,480 $ 1,380 $ 1,099

$ 1,480 $ 1,099













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 276 225 166

225 160 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 15 51 7

66 13 Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 291 $ 276 $ 173

$ 291 $ 173













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,771 $ 1,656 $ 1,272

$ 1,771 $ 1,272













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .17 % .15 % .16 %

.16 % .15 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 1.15 .98

1.24 .98 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.49 1.38 1.13

1.49 1.13 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 343 332 256

343 256 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 411 398 297

411 297













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 2 $ 1 $ 1

$ 3 $ 3 Recoveries 1 — 1

1 1 Net loan charge-offs $ (1) $ (1) $ —

$ (2) $ (2) (a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 52 $ 45 $ 41 $ 43 $ 44 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .17 % .15 % .14 % .15 % .16 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,480 $ 1,380 $ 1,337 $ 1,144 $ 1,099 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,771 1,656 1,562 1,338 1,272 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.12 % .98 % .98 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.49 1.38 1.31 1.15 1.13 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 343 332 346 293 256 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 411 398 404 343 297 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 Nonperforming assets at period end 462 447 420 419 463 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .36 % .35 % .32 % .34 % .38 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .39 .37 .35 .36 .41

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 188 $ 170 $ 174 $ 169 $ 197











Real estate — commercial mortgage 65 59 21 34 35 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 65 59 21 34 35 Commercial lease financing 1 1 1 2 2 Total commercial loans 254 230 196 205 234 Real estate — residential mortgage 73 75 77 66 67 Home equity loans 97 104 107 112 120 Consumer direct loans 3 3 3 3 3 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 1 1 2 Total consumer loans 177 186 191 185 195 Total nonperforming loans (a) 431 416 387 390 429 OREO 15 13 13 12 9 Nonperforming loans held for sale 16 18 20 17 25 Other nonperforming assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 462 $ 447 $ 420 $ 419 $ 463 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 73 55 60 47 41 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 139 164 180 187 137 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 2 3 3 3 3 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .36 % .35 % .32 % .34 % .38 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .39 .37 .35 .36 .41

(a) On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans for periods after January 1, 2023, include certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Amounts prior to January 1, 2023, include nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 169 143 113 80 118 Charge-offs (76) (60) (67) (68) (59) Loans sold (23) (2) (4) (3) (8) Payments (20) (31) (22) (29) (35) Transfers to OREO (2) (2) (1) (1) (2) Loans returned to accrual status (33) (19) (22) (18) (24) Balance at end of period $ 431 $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 2Q23 vs.

2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22

1Q23 2Q22 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 803 $ 840 $ 860 $ 877 $ 858

(4.4) % (6.4) % Provision for credit losses 32 60 105 37 8

(46.7) 300.0 Noninterest expense 663 663 705 675 681

— (2.6) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 82 89 38 125 128

(7.9) (35.9) Average loans and leases 42,934 43,086 43,149 42,568 40,827

(.4) 5.2 Average deposits 82,498 84,637 87,370 90,170 91,394

(2.5) (9.7) Net loan charge-offs 32 24 21 17 23

33.3 39.1 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .30 % .23 % .19 % .16 % .23 %

30.4 30.4 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 193 $ 196 $ 202 $ 195 $ 203

(1.5) (4.9) Return on average allocated equity 9.04 % 9.87 % 4.51 % 14.26 % 13.94 %

(8.4) (35.2)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 805 $ 844 $ 894 $ 878 $ 874

(4.6) % (7.9) % Provision for credit losses 134 80 165 74 37

67.5 262.2 Noninterest expense 405 442 459 451 411

(8.4) (1.5) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 214 255 225 287 340

(16.1) (37.1) Average loans and leases 77,277 76,306 74,100 71,464 67,825

1.3 13.9 Average loans held for sale 1,014 876 1,377 1,036 1,016

15.8 (.2) Average deposits 51,420 52,219 54,385 52,272 54,846

(1.5) (6.2) Net loan charge-offs 20 21 25 27 21

(4.8) (4.8) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .10 % .11 % .13 % .15 % .12 %

(9.1) (16.7) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 269 $ 251 $ 218 $ 224 $ 260

7.2 3.5 Return on average allocated equity 8.17 % 10.04 % 9.36 % 12.29 % 15.29 %

(18.6) (46.6) TE = Taxable Equivalent

