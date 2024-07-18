KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 NET INCOME OF $237 MILLION, OR $.25 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Average deposits up $1.3 billion compared to the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2023, with client deposits up 5% year-over-year

Disciplined expense management: expenses declined approximately 6% from the prior quarter and were stable versus the year-ago period

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rose 20 basis points to 10.5%(a)

Credit quality remains solid: net charge-offs to average loans of 34 basis points

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $237 million, or $.25 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $183 million, or $.20 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $250 million, or $.27 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"This was a solid quarter for Key as we continued to execute on our clearly defined path to enhanced profitability. Sequentially, net interest income grew as we benefited from fixed asset repricing and continued to grow client deposits while the pace of deposit repricing slowed. Client deposits were up 5% from the prior year. Loan demand remained tepid, however, we are optimistic that we will begin to see growth in the second half of the year.

We continued to make progress against our most important strategic fee-based initiatives where we benefit from a differentiated value proposition. We demonstrated momentum in Wealth Management and Commercial Payments. Additionally, our Investment Banking pipelines are meaningfully higher from prior periods.

Expenses continue to be well-managed, and net charge-offs remained low. We built our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio another 23 basis points to 10.5%, bringing our organic capital build to approximately 120 basis points over the past twelve months.

I am excited for our path forward and energized by our momentum which positions us to deliver sound, profitable growth."

(a) June 30, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q24 vs.



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 237 $ 183 $ 250

29.5 % (5.2) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution .25 .20 .27

25.0 (7.4) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 10.39 % 7.87 % 11.04 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .59 .47 .58

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 10.5 10.3 9.3

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 13.09 $ 12.84 $ 12.18

1.9 7.5 Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.04 % 2.02 % 2.12 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) June 30, 2024 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Net interest income (TE) $ 899 $ 886 $ 986

1.5 % (8.8) % Noninterest income 627 647 609

(3.1) 3.0 Total revenue (TE) $ 1,526 $ 1,533 $ 1,595

(.5) % (4.3) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $899 million for the second quarter of 2024 and the net interest margin was 2.04%. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased by $87 million, and the net interest margin decreased by eight basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing investment securities into higher yielding but still liquid investments, and the replacement of low-yielding interest rate swaps with higher-yield interest rate swaps. Net interest income and the net interest margin declined year-over-year, however, reflecting lower loan balances from Key's balance sheet optimization actions during 2023 and higher deposit costs in the higher interest rate environment relative to a year ago. Additionally, the balance sheet experienced a shift in funding mix from noninterest-bearing deposits to higher-cost deposits and borrowings.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $13 million, and the net interest margin increased by two basis points for the second quarter of 2024. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing investment securities into higher yielding but still liquid investments, and the replacement of low-yielding interest rate swaps with higher-yield interest rate swaps. Lower loan balances, higher funding costs, and an unfavorable funding mix partly offset the increase in net interest income and the net interest margin from higher yielding reinvestments.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Trust and investment services income $ 139 $ 136 $ 126

2.2 % 10.3 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 126 170 120

(25.9) 5.0 Cards and payments income 85 77 85

10.4 — Service charges on deposit accounts 66 63 69

4.8 (4.3) Corporate services income 68 69 86

(1.4) (20.9) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 61 56 50

8.9 22.0 Corporate-owned life insurance income 34 32 32

6.3 6.3 Consumer mortgage income 16 14 14

14.3 14.3 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 21 24 23

(12.5) (8.7) Other income 11 6 4

83.3 175.0 Total noninterest income $ 627 $ 647 $ 609

(3.1) % 3.0 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased by $18 million. The increase was driven by trust and investment services, up $13 million, reflective of strong market performance as well as an increase in commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $11 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased by $20 million. The decrease was driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $44 million, reflective of strong merger and acquisition advisory fees and syndication fees in the first quarter. The decline was partly offset by an $8 million increase in cards and payments income due to higher seasonal transactions in debit and credit cards and a $5 million increase in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Personnel expense $ 636 $ 674 $ 622

(5.6) % 2.3 % Net occupancy 66 67 65

(1.5) 1.5 Computer processing 101 102 95

(1.0) 6.3 Business services and professional fees 37 41 41

(9.8) (9.8) Equipment 20 20 22

— (9.1) Operating lease expense 17 17 21

— (19.0) Marketing 21 19 29

10.5 (27.6) Other expense 181 203 181

(10.8) .0 Total noninterest expense $ 1,079 $ 1,143 $ 1,076

(5.6) % .3 %















Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased $3 million, driven by a $14 million increase in personnel expense, reflective of a higher stock price compared to the year-ago period. The increase was partly offset by lower marketing expense and lower business services and professional fees.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense decreased by $64 million. The decrease was driven by a $38 million decline in personnel expense, related to lower incentive compensation and lower employee benefits. The decline in noninterest expense was also reflective of a higher FDIC special assessment in the prior quarter. For more information on the FDIC special assessment, see the Selected Items Impact on Earnings table on page 25.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 54,599 $ 55,220 $ 61,426

(1.1) % (11.1) % Other commercial loans 20,500 21,222 22,623

(3.4) (9.4) Total consumer loans 33,862 34,592 36,623

(2.1) (7.5) Total loans $ 108,961 $ 111,034 $ 120,672

(1.9) % (9.7) %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $218 million, $211 million, and $194 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Average loans were $109.0 billion for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $11.7 billion compared to the second quarter of 2023, reflective of Key's planned balance sheet optimization efforts in 2023. The decline in average loans was mostly driven by a $9.0 billion decline in average commercial loans, driven by lower commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined by $2.8 billion, driven by declines across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average loans decreased by $2.1 billion. Average commercial loans declined by $1.3 billion, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Additionally, average consumer loans declined $730 million, driven by declines across all consumer loan categories.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Non-time deposits $ 128,161 $ 128,448 $ 127,687

(.2) % 0.4 % Time deposits 16,019 14,430 15,216

11.0 5.3 Total deposits $ 144,180 $ 142,878 $ 142,903

.9 % .9 %













Cost of total deposits 2.28 % 2.20 % 1.49 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $144.2 billion for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase was reflective of growth in retail deposit balances and our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, average deposits increased by $1.3 billion. The increase was reflective of growth in retail certificate of deposit balances and stronger commercial deposit balances.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Net loan charge-offs $ 91 $ 81 $ 52

12.3 % 75.0 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .29 % .17 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 710 $ 658 $ 431

7.9 64.7 Nonperforming assets at period end 727 674 462

7.9 57.4 Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,547 1,542 1,480

0.3 4.5 Allowance for credit losses 1,833 1,823 1,771

0.5 3.5 Provision for credit losses 100 101 167

(1.0) (40.1)













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 218 % 234 % 343 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 258 277 411

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $100 million, compared to $167 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $101 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decline from the year-ago period reflects a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by credit portfolio migration.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $91 million, or 0.34% of average total loans. These results compare to $52 million, or 0.17%, for the second quarter of 2023 and $81 million, or 0.29%, for the first quarter of 2024. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.71% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.49% at June 30, 2023, and 1.66% at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $710 million, which represented 0.66% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.36% at June 30, 2023, and 0.60% at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, totaled $727 million, and represented 0.68% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.39% at June 30, 2023, and 0.61% at March 31, 2024.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2024.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 10.5 % 10.3 % 9.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 12.2 12.0 10.8 Total risk-based capital (a) 14.7 14.5 13.1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.2 5.0 4.5 Leverage (a) 9.1 9.1 8.7









(a) June 30, 2024 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2024. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2024, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.5% and 12.2%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.2% at June 30, 2024.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by four basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 2Q24 vs.



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 942,776 936,564 935,229

.7 % .8 % Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns) 424 6,212 504

(93.2) (16)

Shares outstanding at end of period 943,200 942,776 935,733

— % .8 %

















Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share for the third quarter of 2024.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.



2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 769 $ 757 $ 787

1.6 % (2.3) % Commercial Bank 769 799 823

(3.8) (6.6) Other (a) (12) (23) (15)

47.8 20.0 Total $ 1,526 $ 1,533 $ 1,595

(.5) % (4.3) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 67 $ 41 $ 71

63.4 % (5.6) % Commercial Bank 207 205 227

1.0 (8.8) Other (a) (1) (27) (12)

96.3 91.7 Total $ 273 $ 219 $ 286

24.7 % (4.5) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 535 $ 532 $ 544

.6 % (1.7) % Noninterest income 234 225 243

4.0 (3.7) Total revenue (TE) 769 757 787

1.6 (2.3) Provision for credit losses 33 (2) 32

N/M 3.1 Noninterest expense 648 704 662

(8.0) (2.1) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 88 55 93

60.0 (5.4) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 21 14 22

50.0 (4.5) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 67 $ 41 $ 71

63.4 % (5.6) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 39,174 $ 39,919 $ 42,297

(1.9) % (7.4) % Total assets 42,008 42,710 45,116

(1.6) (6.9) Deposits 85,397 84,075 81,406

1.6 4.9













Assets under management at period end $ 57,602 $ 57,305 $ 53,952

.5 % 6.8 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 112 $ 110 $ 101

1.8 % 10.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 34 33 40

3.0 (15.0) Cards and payments income 61 57 65

7.0 (6.2) Consumer mortgage income 16 14 14

14.3 14.3 Other noninterest income 11 11 23

— (52.2) Total noninterest income $ 234 $ 225 $ 243

4.0 % (3.7) %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 30,229 $ 29,875 $ 27,217

1.2 % 11.1 % Demand deposits 22,292 22,213 23,322

.4 (4.4) Savings deposits 4,791 4,986 6,294

(3.9) (23.9) Time deposits 13,039 11,808 6,413

10.4 103.3 Noninterest-bearing deposits 15,047 15,193 18,160

(1.0) (17.1) Total deposits $ 85,398 $ 84,075 $ 81,406

1.6 % 4.9 %













Other data











Branches 946 957 965





Automated teller machines 1,199 1,214 1,255





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q24 vs. 2Q23)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $67 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $71 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2024, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $9 million , or 1.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflective of a decline in loan spreads as a result of lower loan balances

, or 1.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflective of a decline in loan spreads as a result of lower loan balances Average loans and leases decreased $3.1 billion , or 7.4%, from the second quarter of 2023, driven by broad-based declines across loan categories

, or 7.4%, from the second quarter of 2023, driven by broad-based declines across loan categories Average deposits increased $4.0 billion , or 4.9%, from the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong retail deposit growth

, or 4.9%, from the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong retail deposit growth Provision for credit losses increased $1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023

compared to the second quarter of 2023 Noninterest income decreased $9 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by declines in service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income

from the year-ago quarter, driven by declines in service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income Noninterest expense decreased $14 million from the year-ago quarter, reflective of lower marketing expense

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 411 $ 397 $ 475

3.5 % (13.5) % Noninterest income 358 402 348

(10.9) 2.9 Total revenue (TE) 769 799 823

(3.8) (6.6) Provision for credit losses 87 102 134

(14.7) (35.1) Noninterest expense 431 443 406

(2.7) 6.2 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 251 254 283

(1.2) (11.3) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 44 49 56

(10.2) (21.4) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 207 $ 205 $ 227

1.0 % (8.8) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 69,248 $ 70,633 $ 77,922

(2.0) % (11.1) % Loans held for sale 522 840 1,014

(37.9) (48.5) Total assets 78,328 80,000 87,759

(2.1) (10.7) Deposits 57,360 56,331 52,512

1.8 % 9.2 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 27 $ 26 $ 25

3.8 % 8.0 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 126 170 120

(25.9) 5.0 Cards and payments income 21 20 23

5.0 (8.7) Service charges on deposit accounts 31 29 28

6.9 10.7 Corporate services income 61 63 77

(3.2) (20.8) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 61 56 50

8.9 22.0 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 21 24 24

(12.5) (12.5) Other noninterest income 10 13 1

(23.1) 900.0 Total noninterest income $ 358 $ 401 $ 348

(10.7) % 2.9 %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q24 vs. 2Q23)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $207 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $227 million for the year-ago quarter

for the second quarter of 2024 compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $64 million , or 13.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits, as well as a decline in loan balances

, or 13.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix to higher-cost deposits, as well as a decline in loan balances Average loan and lease balances decreased $8.7 billion , or 11.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans

, or 11.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a decline in commercial and industrial loans Average deposit balances increased $4.8 billion compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses

compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by our focus on growing deposits across our commercial businesses Provision for credit losses decreased $47 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by credit portfolio migration

compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a more stable economic outlook and the impact of balance sheet optimization efforts, partly offset by credit portfolio migration Noninterest income increased $10 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and commercial mortgage servicing fees

from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and commercial mortgage servicing fees Noninterest expense increased $25 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher business services and professional fees and broad-based increases across other expense categories

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on July 18, 2024. A replay of the call will be available on our website through July 18, 2025.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

KeyCorp

Second Quarter 2024

Financial Supplement

Page

13 Basis of Presentation 14 Financial Highlights 16 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 18 Consolidated Balance Sheets 19 Consolidated Statements of Income 20 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 22 Noninterest Expense 22 Personnel Expense 23 Loan Composition 23 Loans Held for Sale Composition 23 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 23 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 25 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 25 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 25 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 26 Line of Business Results 26 Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt municipal securities, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to results of peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 899 $ 886 $ 986

Noninterest income 627 647 609



Total revenue (TE) 1,526 1,533 1,595

Provision for credit losses 100 101 167

Noninterest expense 1,079 1,143 1,076

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 273 219 286

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 274 219 287













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 237 183 250

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 238 183 251











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .25 $ .20 $ .27

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .25 .20 .27













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .25 .20 .27

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .25 .20 .27













Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .205

Book value at period end 13.09 12.84 12.18

Tangible book value at period end 10.13 9.87 9.16

Market price at period end 14.21 15.81 9.24











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .59 % .47 % .58 %

Return on average common equity 7.96 6.06 8.42

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 10.39 7.87 11.04

Net interest margin (TE) 2.04 2.02 2.12

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 70.2 74.0 66.8













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .59 % .47 % .58 %

Return on average common equity 7.99 6.06 8.45

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 10.43 7.87 11.09

Net interest margin (TE) 2.04 2.02 2.12

Loan to deposit (c) 74.0 76.6 83.0











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.9 % 7.8 % 7.1 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 6.6 6.5 5.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.2 5.0 4.5

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 10.5 10.3 9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 12.2 12.0 10.8

Total risk-based capital (d) 14.7 14.5 13.1

Leverage (d) 9.1 9.1 8.7











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 91 $ 81 $ 52

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .34 % .29 % .17 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,547 $ 1,542 $ 1,480

Allowance for credit losses 1,833 1,823 1,771

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.44 % 1.40 % 1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.71 1.66 1.49

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 218 234 343

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 258 277 411

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 710 $ 658 $ 431

Nonperforming assets at period-end 727 674 462

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .66 % .60 % .36 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .68 .61 .39











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 57,602 $ 57,305 $ 53,952 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 16,646 16,752 17,754

Branches 946 957 965

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 12 $ 11 $ 8









Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 1,785 $ 2,092

Noninterest income 1,274 1,217

Total revenue (TE) 3,059 3,309

Provision for credit losses 201 306

Noninterest expense 2,222 2,252

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 492 597

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 493 599









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 420 525

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 421 527







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45 $ .57

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .45 .57









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .45 .56

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .45 .57









Cash dividends paid .41 .41







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .53 % .62 %

Return on average common equity 7.00 9.11

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.12 12.06

Net interest margin (TE) 2.03 2.29

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 72.1 67.5









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .53 % .62 %

Return on average common equity 7.02 9.15

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.14 12.10

Net interest margin (TE) 2.03 2.29







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 172 $ 97

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .31 % .16 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 16,699 17,987







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 23 15

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2024, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,789 $ 14,547 $ 13,844





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,793 2,799 2,826





Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 2,446





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,550 $ 9,302 $ 8,572





Total assets (GAAP) $ 187,450 $ 187,485 $ 195,037





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,793 2,799 2,826





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 184,657 $ 184,686 $ 192,211





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.17 % 5.04 % 4.46 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 887 $ 875 $ 978

$ 1,762 $ 2,077 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 12 11 8

23 15 Noninterest income 627 647 609

1,274 1,217 Less: Noninterest expense 1,079 1,143 1,076

2,222 2,252 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 447 $ 390 $ 519

$ 837 $ 1,679 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,474 $ 14,649 $ 14,412

$ 14,561 $ 14,116 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,796 2,802 2,831

2,798 2,836 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 2,500

2,500 2,500 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,178 $ 9,347 $ 9,081

$ 9,263 $ 8,780 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 237 $ 183 $ 250

$ 420 $ 525 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,178 9,347 9,081

9,263 8,780













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 10.39 % 7.87 % 11.04 %

9.12 % 12.06 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 238 $ 183 $ 251

$ 421 $ 527 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,178 9,347 9,081

9,263 8,780













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 10.43 % 7.87 % 11.09 %

9.14 % 12.10 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,079 $ 1,143 $ 1,076

$ 2,222 $ 2,252 Less: Intangible asset amortization 7 8 10

15 20 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,072 $ 1,135 $ 1,066

$ 2,207 $ 2,232













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 887 $ 875 $ 978

$ 1,762 $ 2,077 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 12 11 8

23 15 Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) 899 886 986

1,785 2,092 Noninterest income (GAAP) 627 647 609

1,274 1,217 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,526 $ 1,533 $ 1,595

$ 3,059 $ 3,309













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.2 % 74.0 % 66.8 %

72.1 % 67.5 %















(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, intangible assets exclude less than $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, average intangible assets exclude less than $1 million, $1 million, and $1 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Assets







Loans $ 107,078 $ 109,885 $ 119,011

Loans held for sale 517 228 1,130

Securities available for sale 37,460 37,298 37,908

Held-to-maturity securities 7,968 8,272 9,189

Trading account assets 1,219 1,171 1,177

Short-term investments 15,536 13,205 8,959

Other investments 1,259 1,247 1,474



Total earning assets 171,037 171,306 178,848

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,547) (1,542) (1,480)

Cash and due from banks 1,326 1,247 758

Premises and equipment 631 650 652

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 41 48 75

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,382 4,392 4,378

Accrued income and other assets 8,532 8,314 8,668

Discontinued assets 296 318 386



Total assets $ 187,450 $ 187,485 $ 195,037











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 117,570 $ 114,593 $ 111,766



Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,150 29,638 33,366



Total deposits 145,720 144,231 145,132

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 25 27 1,702

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,292 2,896 6,949

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,755 5,008 5,339

Long-term debt 16,869 20,776 22,071



Total liabilities 172,661 172,938 181,193











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,185 6,164 6,231

Retained earnings 15,706 15,662 15,759

Treasury stock, at cost (5,715) (5,722) (5,859)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,144) (5,314) (6,044)



Key shareholders' equity 14,789 14,547 13,844 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,450 $ 187,485 $ 195,037











Common shares outstanding (000) 943,200 942,776 935,733

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Interest income













Loans $ 1,524 $ 1,538 $ 1,576

$ 3,062 $ 3,052

Loans held for sale 8 14 17

22 30

Securities available for sale 259 232 194

491 388

Held-to-maturity securities 73 75 81

148 155

Trading account assets 16 14 15

30 27

Short-term investments 192 142 111

334 153

Other investments 16 17 16

33 29



Total interest income 2,088 2,032 2,010

4,120 3,834 Interest expense













Deposits 817 782 531

1,599 881

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1 1 48

2 70

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 51 46 104

97 182

Long-term debt 332 328 349

660 624



Total interest expense 1,201 1,157 1,032

2,358 1,757 Net interest income 887 875 978

1,762 2,077 Provision for credit losses 100 101 167

201 306 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 787 774 811

1,561 1,771 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 139 136 126

275 254

Investment banking and debt placement fees 126 170 120

296 265

Cards and payments income 85 77 85

162 166

Service charges on deposit accounts 66 63 69

129 136

Corporate services income 68 69 86

137 162

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 61 56 50

117 96

Corporate-owned life insurance income 34 32 32

66 61

Consumer mortgage income 16 14 14

30 25

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 21 24 23

45 48

Other income 11 6 4

17 4



Total noninterest income 627 647 609

1,274 1,217 Noninterest expense













Personnel 636 674 622

1,310 1,323

Net occupancy 66 67 65

133 135

Computer processing 101 102 95

203 187

Business services and professional fees 37 41 41

78 86

Equipment 20 20 22

40 44

Operating lease expense 17 17 21

34 41

Marketing 21 19 29

40 50

Other expense 181 203 181

384 386



Total noninterest expense 1,079 1,143 1,076

2,222 2,252 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 335 278 344

613 736

Income taxes 62 59 58

121 139 Income (loss) from continuing operations 273 219 286

492 597

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1

1 2 Net income (loss) 274 219 287

493 599 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 274 $ 219 $ 287

$ 493 $ 599

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 237 $ 183 $ 250

$ 420 $ 525 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 238 183 251

421 527 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .25 $ .20 $ .27

$ .45 $ .57 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .25 .20 .27

.45 .57 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .25 $ .20 $ .27

$ .45 $ .56 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .25 .20 .27

.45 .57

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .205

$ .410 $ .410

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 931,726 929,692 926,741

930,776 926,807

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 6,761 7,319 3,713

7,040 5,513 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 938,487 937,011 930,454

937,816 932,320

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)





Second Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2023



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 54,599 $ 860 6.34 %

$ 55,220 $ 853 6.22 %

$ 61,426 $ 881 5.76 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 14,287 217 6.10

14,837 229 6.21

16,226 235 5.80

Real estate — construction 3,020 56 7.51

3,039 57 7.50

2,641 44 6.64

Commercial lease financing 3,193 28 3.46

3,346 27 3.23

3,756 29 3.07

Total commercial loans 75,099 1,161 6.22

76,442 1,166 6.14

84,049 1,189 5.67

Real estate — residential mortgage 20,515 169 3.30

20,814 171 3.29

21,659 176 3.25

Home equity loans 6,817 102 5.98

7,024 104 5.97

7,620 109 5.75

Other consumer loans 5,597 70 5.00

5,800 72 4.99

6,360 77 4.86

Credit cards 933 34 14.63

954 36 14.93

984 33 13.49

Total consumer loans 33,862 375 4.44

34,592 383 4.44

36,623 395 4.33

Total loans 108,961 1,536 5.66

111,034 1,549 5.61

120,672 1,584 5.26

Loans held for sale 599 8 5.42

888 14 6.15

1,087 17 6.16

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 36,764 259 2.42

37,089 232 2.17

38,899 194 1.74

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,123 73 3.59

8,423 75 3.57

9,371 81 3.47

Trading account assets 1,231 16 5.38

1,110 14 5.21

1,244 15 4.64

Short-term investments 13,729 192 5.62

10,243 142 5.59

7,798 111 5.73

Other investments (e) 1,234 16 5.19

1,236 17 5.39

1,566 16 4.03

Total earning assets 170,641 2,100 4.77

170,023 2,043 4.67

180,637 2,018 4.34

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,534)





(1,505)





(1,379)





Accrued income and other assets 17,476





17,350





17,202





Discontinued assets 305





329





394





Total assets $ 186,888





$ 186,197





$ 196,854



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 39,364 $ 290 2.97 %

$ 37,659 $ 264 2.82 %

$ 32,419 $ 123 1.53 %

Demand deposits 54,629 340 2.50

56,137 357 2.56

53,569 256 1.91

Savings deposits 5,189 2 .19

5,253 1 .07

6,592 1 .04

Time deposits 16,019 185 4.64

14,430 160 4.45

15,216 151 3.99

Total interest-bearing deposits 115,201 817 2.85

113,479 782 2.77

107,796 531 1.98

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 124 1 4.76

106 1 4.03

3,767 48 5.07

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,617 51 5.57

3,325 46 5.63

7,982 104 5.22

Long-term debt (f) 19,219 332 6.91

19,537 328 6.72

22,284 349 6.26

Total interest-bearing liabilities 138,161 1,201 3.49

136,447 1,157 3.41

141,829 1,032 2.91

Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,979





29,399





35,107





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,969





5,373





5,112





Discontinued liabilities (f) 305





329





394





Total liabilities $ 172,414





$ 171,548





$ 182,442



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 14,474





$ 14,649





$ 14,412





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 14,474





14,649





14,412





Total liabilities and equity $ 186,888





$ 186,197





$ 196,854



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.28 %





1.26 %





1.43 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 899 2.04 %



$ 886 2.02 %



$ 986 2.12 % TE adjustment (b)

12





11





8



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 887





$ 875





$ 978



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $218 million, $211 million, and $194 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.8 billion, $42.7 billion, and $44.6 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 2.82%, 2.50%, and 2.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)





Six months ended June 30, 2024

Six months ended June 30, 2023



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 54,909 $ 1,714 6.28 %

$ 60,857 $ 1,688 5.59 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 14,562 446 6.16

16,347 459 5.66

Real estate — construction 3,030 113 7.51

2,583 83 6.47

Commercial lease financing 3,269 55 3.34

3,770 56 2.97

Total commercial loans 75,770 2,328 6.18

83,557 2,286 5.51

Real estate — residential mortgage 20,664 340 3.30

21,548 348 3.23

Home equity loans 6,921 206 5.98

7,749 215 5.61

Other consumer loans 5,699 142 5.00

6,419 153 4.78

Credit cards 943 69 14.78

984 65 13.43

Total consumer loans 34,227 757 4.44

36,700 781 4.28

Total loans 109,997 3,085 5.64

120,257 3,067 5.14

Loans held for sale 744 22 5.86

997 30 6.02

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 36,926 491 2.29

39,034 388 1.73

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,273 148 3.58

9,152 155 3.40

Trading account assets 1,171 30 5.30

1,123 27 4.74

Short-term investments 11,986 334 5.61

5,677 153 5.44

Other investments (e) 1,235 33 5.29

1,438 29 4.02

Total earning assets 170,332 4,143 4.72

177,678 3,849 4.22

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,519)





(1,357)





Accrued income and other assets 17,412





17,351





Discontinued assets 317





406





Total assets $ 186,542





$ 194,078



Liabilities















Money market deposits $ 38,512 $ 554 2.89

$ 33,110 $ 201 1.23

Other demand deposits 55,383 697 2.53

52,993 440 1.67

Savings deposits 5,221 3 .13

6,967 1 .04

Time deposits 15,225 345 4.55

12,870 239 3.75

Total interest-bearing deposits 114,341 1,599 2.81

105,940 881 1.68

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 115 2 4.42

2,932 70 4.81

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,471 97 5.60

7,293 182 5.03

Long-term debt (f) 19,378 660 6.81

21,218 624 5.88

Total interest-bearing liabilities 137,305 2,358 3.45

137,383 1,757 2.57

Noninterest-bearing deposits 29,189





37,213





Accrued expense and other liabilities 5,170





4,960





Discontinued liabilities (f) 317





406





Total liabilities $ 171,981





$ 179,962



Equity















Key shareholders' equity $ 14,561





$ 14,116





Noncontrolling interests —





—





Total equity 14,561





14,116





Total liabilities and equity $ 186,542





$ 194,078



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.27 %





1.65 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,785 2.03 %



$ 2,092 2.29 % TE adjustment (b)

23





15



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,762





$ 2,077





















(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $214 million and $186 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.8 billion and $45.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 2.66% and 1.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Personnel (a) $ 636 $ 674 $ 622

$ 1,310 $ 1,323 Net occupancy 66 67 65

133 135 Computer processing 101 102 95

203 187 Business services and professional fees 37 41 41

78 86 Equipment 20 20 22

40 44 Operating lease expense 17 17 21

34 41 Marketing 21 19 29

40 50 Other expense 181 203 181

384 386 Total noninterest expense $ 1,079 $ 1,143 $ 1,076

$ 2,222 $ 2,252 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 16,646 16,752 17,754

16,699 17,987

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Salaries and contract labor $ 394 $ 389 $ 416

$ 783 $ 835 Incentive and stock-based compensation 143 159 93

302 245 Employee benefits 98 126 103

224 202 Severance 1 — 10

1 41 Total personnel expense $ 636 $ 674 $ 622

$ 1,310 $ 1,323

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 6/30/2024 vs.

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Commercial and industrial (a)(b) $ 53,129 $ 54,793 $ 60,059

(3.0) % (11.5) % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 14,218 14,540 16,048

(2.2) (11.4) Construction 3,077 3,013 2,646

2.1 16.3 Total commercial real estate loans 17,295 17,553 18,694

(1.5) (7.5) Commercial lease financing (b) 3,101 3,305 3,801

(6.2) (18.4) Total commercial loans 73,525 75,651 82,554

(2.8) (10.9) Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 20,380 20,704 21,637

(1.6) (5.8) Home equity loans 6,729 6,905 7,529

(2.5) (10.6) Total residential — prime loans 27,109 27,609 29,166

(1.8) (7.1) Other consumer loans 5,514 5,690 6,290

(3.1) (12.3) Credit cards 930 935 1,001

(.5) (7.1) Total consumer loans 33,553 34,234 36,457

(2.0) (8.0) Total loans (c), (d) $ 107,078 $ 109,885 $ 119,011

(2.6) % (10.0) %

(a) Loan balances include $217 million, $214 million, and $200 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (b) Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $285 million at June 30, 2024, $349 million at March 31, 2024 and no amounts held as collateral for a secured borrowing at June 30, 2023. Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $5 million, $6 million, and $5 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $291 million at June 30, 2024, $313 million at March 31, 2024, and $381 million at June 30, 2023, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $502 million, $522 million, and $500 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 6/30/2024 vs.

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 72 $ — $ 221

N/M (67.4) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 354 155 829

128.4 (57.3) Commercial lease financing — — 13

— (100.0) Real estate — residential mortgage 91 73 67

24.7 35.8 Total loans held for sale $ 517 $ 228 $ 1,130

126.8 % (54.2) %

N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Balance at beginning of period $ 228 $ 483 $ 730 $ 1,130 $ 1,211 New originations 1,532 1,738 1,879 3,035 1,798 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (1) (105) (31) (94) (52) Loan sales (1,234) (1,893) (2,095) (3,312) (1,798) Loan draws (payments), net (7) 4 — (29) (28) Valuation and other adjustments (1) 1 — — (1) Balance at end of period $ 517 $ 228 $ 483 $ 730 $ 1,130

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Average loans outstanding $ 108,961 $ 111,034 $ 120,672

$ 109,997 $ 120,257 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period $ 1,542 $ 1,508 $ 1,380

1,508 1,337 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 86 62 42

148 77













Real estate — commercial mortgage 10 5 9

15 14 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 10 5 9

15 14 Commercial lease financing 6 — 1

6 — Total commercial loans 102 67 52

169 91 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 1 1

2 1 Home equity loans — 1 2

1 3 Other consumer loans 16 16 12

32 23 Credit cards 12 12 9

24 18 Total consumer loans 29 30 24

59 45 Total loans charged off 131 97 76

228 136 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 31 8 15

39 23













Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 — 1

1 1 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 1 — 1

1 1 Commercial lease financing 3 2 2

5 3 Total commercial loans 35 10 18

45 27 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 2 1

3 2 Home equity loans — 1 1

1 2 Other consumer loans 2 2 2

4 5 Credit cards 2 1 2

3 3 Total consumer loans 5 6 6

11 12 Total recoveries 40 16 24

56 39 Net loan charge-offs (91) (81) (52)

(172) (97) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 96 115 152

211 240 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,547 $ 1,542 $ 1,480

$ 1,547 $ 1,480













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 281 $ 296 $ 276

$ 296 $ 225 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 4 (14) 15

(10) 66 Other 1 (1) —

— — Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 286 $ 281 $ 291

$ 286 $ 291













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,833 $ 1,823 $ 1,771

$ 1,833 $ 1,771













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .29 % .17 %

.31 % .16 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.44 1.40 1.24

1.44 1.24 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.71 1.66 1.49

1.71 1.49 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 218 234 343

218 343 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 258 277 411

258 411













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1 $ 1 $ 2

$ 2 $ 3 Recoveries 1 — 1

1 1 Net loan charge-offs $ — $ (1) $ (1)

$ (1) $ (2)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Net loan charge-offs $ 91 $ 81 $ 76 $ 71 $ 52 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .34 % .29 % .26 % .24 % .17 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,547 $ 1,542 $ 1,508 $ 1,488 $ 1,480 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,833 1,823 1,804 1,778 1,771 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.44 % 1.40 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.71 1.66 1.60 1.54 1.49 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 218 234 263 327 343 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 258 277 314 391 411 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 710 $ 658 $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 Nonperforming assets at period end 727 674 591 471 462 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .66 % .60 % .51 % .39 % .36 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .68 .61 .52 .41 .39

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 358 $ 360 $ 297 $ 214 $ 188











Real estate — commercial mortgage 173 113 100 63 65 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 173 113 100 63 65 Commercial lease financing 1 1 — 1 1 Total commercial loans 532 474 397 278 254 Real estate — residential mortgage 77 79 71 72 73 Home equity loans 91 95 97 97 97 Other Consumer loans 4 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 6 6 5 4 3 Total consumer loans 178 184 177 177 177 Total nonperforming loans (a) 710 658 574 455 431 OREO 17 16 17 16 15 Nonperforming loans held for sale — — — — 16 Other nonperforming assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 727 $ 674 $ 591 $ 471 $ 462 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 137 $ 119 $ 107 $ 52 $ 73 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 282 242 222 178 139 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 2 3 2 2 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .66 % .60 % .51 % .39 % .36 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .68 .61 .52 .41 .39

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Balance at beginning of period $ 658 $ 574 $ 455 $ 431 $ 416 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 317 243 297 159 169 Charge-offs (131) (97) (95) (87) (76) Loans sold (22) (5) (9) (4) (23) Payments (76) (35) (56) (25) (20) Transfers to OREO (1) (2) (2) (3) (2) Loans returned to accrual status (35) (20) (16) (16) (33) Balance at end of period $ 710 $ 658 $ 574 $ 455 $ 431

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 2Q24 vs.

2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23

1Q24 2Q23 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 769 $ 757 $ 770 $ 775 $ 787

1.6 % (2.3) % Provision for credit losses 33 (2) 5 14 32

N/M 3.1 Noninterest expense 648 704 779 676 662

(8.0) (2.1) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 67 41 (11) 65 71

63.4 (5.6) Average loans and leases 39,174 39,919 40,763 41,610 42,297

(1.9) (7.4) Average deposits 85,397 84,075 83,557 82,683 81,406

1.6 4.9 Net loan charge-offs 45 44 40 36 32

2.3 40.6 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .46 % .44 % .39 % .34 % .30 %

4.5 53.3 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 190 $ 196 $ 190 $ 190 $ 193

(3.1) (1.6) Return on average allocated equity 7.93 % 4.69 % (1.28) % 7.42 % 8.00 %

69.1 (.9)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 769 $ 799 $ 804 $ 809 $ 823

(3.8) % (6.6) % Provision for credit losses 87 102 96 68 134

(14.7) (35.1) Noninterest expense 431 443 526 433 406

(2.7) 6.2 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 207 205 150 240 227

1.0 (8.8) Average loans and leases 69,248 70,633 72,713 75,598 77,922

(2.0) (11.1) Average loans held for sale 522 840 635 1,268 1,014

(37.9) (48.5) Average deposits 57,360 56,331 58,196 56,078 52,512

1.8 9.2 Net loan charge-offs 64 37 35 35 20

73.0 220.0 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .37 % .21 % .19 % .18 % .10 %

76.2 270.0 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 537 $ 479 $ 401 $ 281 $ 269

12.1 99.6 Return on average allocated equity 8.31 % 8.24 % 5.88 % 9.11 % 8.61 %

.8 (3.5)

TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful

Selected Items Impact on Earnings(a) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Pretax(b)

After-tax at marginal rate(b) Quarter to date results Amount

Net Income EPS(c) Three months ended June 30, 2024







FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d) $ (5)

$ (4) $ — Three months ended March 31, 2024







FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d) (29)

(22) (0.02) Three months ended June 30, 2023







No items —

— —











(a) Includes items impacting results or trends during the period but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments. (b) Favorable (unfavorable) impact. (c) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis. (d) In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. In late February 2024, the FDIC provided updated estimates on the uninsured deposit losses and recoverable assets related to the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the additional expense related to the revised special assessment during the first quarter of 2024. In June 2024, Key received its quarterly invoice from the FDIC which included amounts due under the special assessment. As such, Key recorded an additional expense in the second quarter of 2024 to true-up initial estimates to the invoiced amount.

SOURCE KeyCorp