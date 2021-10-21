KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $616 Million, Or $.65 Per Diluted Common Share
Positive operating leverage compared to the year-ago period
Record third quarter revenue, up 8% from the year-ago period
Record third quarter noninterest income, up 17% from the year-ago period
Strong credit quality: net charge-offs to average loans of 11 basis points
Entered into accelerated share repurchase program: aided by capital relief from sale of indirect auto loan portfolio
Oct 21, 2021, 06:33 ET
CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. This compared to $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Our results this quarter continue to reflect the strength of our distinctive business model, strong risk management practices, and significant momentum from recent investments in teammates and digital capabilities.
We delivered positive operating leverage with record third quarter revenue, reflecting broad-based growth across our businesses. We continue to add and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses. Importantly, we achieved record consumer loan originations and record investment banking results for the quarter.
Our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices continue to result in positive credit trends. Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of loans of 11 basis points. In the third quarter, we entered into an accelerated share repurchase program which was supported by capital relief generated from the sale of our nonstrategic indirect auto loan portfolio. We remain committed to our capital priorities and maximizing stakeholder value.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
dollars in millions, except per share data
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
616
|
$
|
698
|
$
|
397
|
(11.7)
|
%
|
55.2
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
|
.65
|
.72
|
.41
|
(9.7)
|
58.5
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
|
18.55
|
%
|
21.34
|
%
|
12.19
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
|
1.41
|
1.63
|
1.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
|
9.6
|
9.9
|
9.5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Book value at period end
|
$
|
16.82
|
$
|
16.75
|
$
|
16.25
|
.4
|
%
|
3.5
|
%
|
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
|
2.47
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
2.62
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(a)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
(b)
|
September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
|
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
|
Revenue
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
1,025
|
$
|
1,023
|
$
|
1,006
|
.2
|
%
|
1.9
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
797
|
750
|
681
|
6.3
|
17.0
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
1,822
|
$
|
1,773
|
$
|
1,687
|
2.8
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $19 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances and lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity, partly offset by higher loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $2 million, and the net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by higher earning asset balances, including elevated levels of liquidity, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Net interest income also benefited from one additional business day in the third quarter of 2021.
|
Noninterest Income
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
133
|
$
|
128
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
.8
|
%
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
235
|
217
|
146
|
8.3
|
61.0
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
91
|
83
|
77
|
9.6
|
18.2
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
37
|
36
|
38
|
2.8
|
(2.6)
|
Corporate services income
|
69
|
55
|
51
|
25.5
|
35.3
|
Cards and payments income
|
111
|
113
|
114
|
(1.8)
|
(2.6)
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
33
|
30
|
30
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
33
|
26
|
51
|
26.9
|
(35.3)
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
34
|
44
|
18
|
(22.7)
|
88.9
|
Other income
|
25
|
13
|
28
|
92.3
|
(10.7)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
797
|
$
|
750
|
$
|
681
|
6.3
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $116 million, primarily driven by an $89 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, driven by higher volumes in equity underwriting and advisory transactions. Corporate services income and commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $18 million and $16 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was consumer mortgage income, which decreased $18 million, due to lower gain on sale margins.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased by $47 million, reflecting broad-based growth in our fee-based businesses. Notable drivers of the quarter-over-quarter increase were investment banking and debt placement fees and corporate services income, which increased $18 million and $14 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was a $10 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees, reflecting lower activity-related fees.
|
Noninterest Expense
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Personnel expense
|
$
|
640
|
$
|
623
|
$
|
588
|
2.7
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
Nonpersonnel expense
|
472
|
453
|
449
|
4.2
|
5.1
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
1,112
|
$
|
1,076
|
$
|
1,037
|
3.3
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $75 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $52 million, reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation, attributed to an increase in fee production and Key's increased stock price. Additionally, other drivers for the year-over-year increase include higher business services and professional fees and marketing expense.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $36 million. The increase is primarily related to other expense, which is up $18 million reflecting elevated charitable contributions and a pension settlement charge. Additionally, personnel expense increased $17 million, mostly driven by an $8 million increase in employee benefits and a $7 million increase in salaries and contract labor due to one additional day in the quarter.
|
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
Average Loans
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$
|
49,868
|
$
|
51,808
|
$
|
57,067
|
(3.7)
|
%
|
(12.6)
|
%
|
Other commercial loans
|
19,362
|
19,034
|
19,677
|
1.7
|
(1.6)
|
Total consumer loans
|
30,908
|
29,972
|
28,175
|
3.1
|
9.7
|
Total loans
|
$
|
100,138
|
$
|
100,814
|
$
|
104,919
|
(.7)
|
%
|
(4.6)
|
%
|
(a)
|
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Average loans were $100.1 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2020. Commercial loans decreased $7.5 billion, reflecting decreased utilization versus the year-ago period and a decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $2.7 billion, reflecting strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, average loans decreased by $676 million. Commercial loans decreased $1.6 billion, driven by a $3.3 billion decline in PPP loan balances, partially offset by core portfolio growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, which reduced average loans by $763 million.
|
Average Deposits
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Non-time deposits
|
$
|
142,537
|
$
|
139,480
|
$
|
127,347
|
2.2
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
1,975
|
2,212
|
3,862
|
(10.7)
|
(48.9)
|
Other time deposits
|
2,404
|
2,630
|
3,735
|
(8.6)
|
(35.6)
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
146,916
|
$
|
144,322
|
$
|
134,944
|
1.8
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
Cost of total deposits
|
.04
|
%
|
.05
|
%
|
.16
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $146.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $12.0 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, average deposits increased by $2.6 billion, primarily driven by commercial growth.
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
128
|
31.8
|
%
|
(77.3)
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.11
|
%
|
.09
|
%
|
.49
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nonperforming loans at period end
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
834
|
(20.2)
|
(33.6)
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
599
|
738
|
1,003
|
(18.8)
|
(40.3)
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
1,084
|
1,220
|
1,730
|
(11.1)
|
(37.3)
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
1,236
|
1,372
|
1,938
|
(9.9)
|
(36.2)
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
195.7
|
%
|
175.8
|
%
|
207.4
|
%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
223.1
|
197.7
|
232.4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
(107)
|
$
|
(222)
|
$
|
160
|
(51.8)
|
%
|
(166.9)
|
%
|
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $107 million, including a $136 million reserve release for the third quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $160 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $222 million in the second quarter of 2021. The reserve release was largely driven by a continued improvement in the economic outlook.
Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $29 million, or .11% of average total loans. These results compare to $128 million, or .49%, for the third quarter of 2020 and $22 million, or .09%, for the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs in the current quarter included $22 million related to the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.2 billion, or 1.25% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.88% at September 30, 2020, and 1.36% at June 30, 2021.
At September 30, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $554 million, which represented .56% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .81% at September 30, 2020, and .69% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, totaled $599 million, and represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .97% at September 30, 2020, and .73% at June 30, 2021.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2021. On September 10, Key entered into an accelerated share repurchase program.
|
Capital Ratios
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
|
9.6
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
10.9
|
11.3
|
10.9
|
Total risk based capital (a)
|
12.7
|
13.2
|
13.3
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
|
7.0
|
7.4
|
7.8
|
Leverage (a)
|
8.4
|
8.7
|
8.7
|
(a)
|
September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
|
(b)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.6% and 10.9%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.0% at September 30, 2021.
Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 20 basis points.
|
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
|
in thousands
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
|
960,276
|
972,587
|
975,947
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
(1.6)
|
%
|
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase
|
(29,923)
|
(13,304)
|
(1)
|
124.9
|
N/M
|
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
|
191
|
993
|
259
|
(80.8)
|
(26.3)
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
930,544
|
960,276
|
976,205
|
(3.1)
|
%
|
(4.7)
|
%
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the third quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share and completed $593 million of common share repurchases. Of the $593 million total common shares repurchased in the third quarter of 2021, $468 million were related to the initial settlement of the accelerated share repurchase program and $125 million were purchased in the open market.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
|
Major Business Segments
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
|
Consumer Bank
|
$
|
870
|
$
|
852
|
$
|
864
|
2.1
|
%
|
.7
|
%
|
Commercial Bank
|
891
|
873
|
811
|
2.1
|
9.9
|
Other (a)
|
61
|
48
|
12
|
27.1
|
N/M
|
Total
|
$
|
1,822
|
$
|
1,773
|
$
|
1,687
|
2.8
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
Consumer Bank
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
257
|
$
|
229
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
5.2
|
%
|
Commercial Bank
|
384
|
433
|
173
|
(11.3)
|
122.0
|
Other (a)
|
18
|
34
|
22
|
(47.1)
|
(18.2)
|
Total
|
$
|
643
|
$
|
724
|
$
|
424
|
(11.2)
|
%
|
51.7
|
%
|
(a)
|
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Consumer Bank
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
582
|
$
|
599
|
$
|
598
|
(2.8)
|
%
|
(2.7)
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
288
|
253
|
266
|
13.8
|
8.3
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
870
|
852
|
864
|
2.1
|
.7
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(38)
|
(70)
|
(3)
|
45.7
|
N/M
|
Noninterest expense
|
591
|
584
|
567
|
1.2
|
4.2
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
317
|
338
|
300
|
(6.2)
|
5.7
|
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
|
76
|
81
|
71
|
(6.2)
|
7.0
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
257
|
$
|
229
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
5.2
|
%
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
39,796
|
$
|
40,598
|
$
|
38,354
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
Total assets
|
42,981
|
43,818
|
43,304
|
(1.9)
|
(.7)
|
Deposits
|
89,156
|
88,412
|
82,829
|
.8
|
7.6
|
Assets under management at period end
|
$
|
52,867
|
$
|
51,013
|
$
|
43,949
|
3.6
|
%
|
20.3
|
%
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Additional Consumer Bank Data
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
100
|
1.0
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
56
|
48
|
44
|
16.7
|
27.3
|
Cards and payments income
|
62
|
62
|
55
|
—
|
12.7
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
33
|
26
|
51
|
26.9
|
(35.3)
|
Other noninterest income
|
32
|
13
|
16
|
146.2
|
100.0
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
288
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
266
|
13.8
|
%
|
8.3
|
%
|
Average deposit balances
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
56,353
|
$
|
56,038
|
$
|
52,539
|
.6
|
%
|
7.3
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
6,749
|
6,523
|
5,168
|
3.5
|
30.6
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
1,846
|
2,083
|
3,550
|
(11.4)
|
(48.0)
|
Other time deposits
|
2,398
|
2,616
|
3,701
|
(8.3)
|
(35.2)
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
21,810
|
21,152
|
17,872
|
3.1
|
22.0
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
89,156
|
$
|
88,412
|
$
|
82,830
|
.8
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
Other data
|
Branches
|
1,000
|
1,014
|
1,077
|
Automated teller machines
|
1,316
|
1,329
|
1,388
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $241 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $229 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $16 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by the lower interest rate environment, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans
- Average loans and leases increased $1.4 billion, or 3.8%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in consumer mortgage, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
- Average deposits increased $6.3 billion, or 7.6%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth
- Provision for credit losses decreased $35 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by improvements in expected economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality
- Noninterest income increased $22 million, or 8.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale margins
- Noninterest expense increased $24 million, or 4.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher production-related incentives and support expenses related to higher loan volumes
|
Commercial Bank
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
414
|
$
|
418
|
$
|
427
|
(1.0)
|
%
|
(3.0)
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
477
|
455
|
384
|
4.8
|
24.2
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
891
|
873
|
811
|
2.1
|
9.9
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(69)
|
(131)
|
150
|
(47.3)
|
(146.0)
|
Noninterest expense
|
470
|
451
|
447
|
4.2
|
5.1
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
490
|
553
|
214
|
(11.4)
|
129.0
|
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
|
106
|
120
|
41
|
(11.7)
|
158.5
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
384
|
$
|
433
|
$
|
173
|
(11.3)
|
%
|
122.0
|
%
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
59,914
|
$
|
59,953
|
$
|
66,378
|
(.1)
|
%
|
(9.7)
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,190
|
1,341
|
1,383
|
(11.3)
|
(14.0)
|
Total assets
|
69,285
|
69,101
|
74,530
|
0.3
|
(7.0)
|
Deposits
|
56,546
|
54,814
|
51,585
|
3.2
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Additional Commercial Bank Data
|
dollars in millions
|
Change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$
|
24
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
28
|
(11.1)
|
%
|
(14.3)
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
234
|
215
|
146
|
8.8
|
60.3
|
%
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
37
|
35
|
38
|
5.7
|
(2.6)
|
Corporate services income
|
63
|
47
|
44
|
34.0
|
43.2
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
34
|
34
|
33
|
—
|
3.0
|
Cards and payments income
|
44
|
49
|
60
|
(10.2)
|
(26.7)
|
Payments and services income
|
141
|
130
|
137
|
8.5
|
2.9
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
34
|
44
|
18
|
(22.7)
|
88.9
|
Other noninterest income
|
7
|
4
|
17
|
75.0
|
(58.8)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
477
|
$
|
455
|
$
|
384
|
4.8
|
%
|
24.2
|
%
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $384 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $173 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $13 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans
- Average loan and lease balances decreased $6.5 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws and PPP loan forgiveness
- Average deposit balances increased $5.0 billion, or 9.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
- Provision for credit losses decreased $219 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions
- Noninterest income increased $93 million, from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by lower cards and payments income as individuals roll off unemployment benefits
- Noninterest expense increased by $23 million, or 5.1%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by higher production-related incentives related to strong revenue production
*******************************************
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at September 30, 2021.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
|
|
KeyCorp
Third Quarter 2021
Financial Supplement
|
Page
|
12
|
Financial Highlights
|
14
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
16
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
17
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
18
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
20
|
Noninterest Expense
|
20
|
Personnel Expense
|
21
|
Loan Composition
|
21
|
Loans Held for Sale Composition
|
21
|
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
|
22
|
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
|
24
|
Line of Business Results
|
Financial Highlights
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
1,025
|
$
|
1,023
|
$
|
1,006
|
Noninterest income
|
797
|
750
|
681
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
1,822
|
1,773
|
1,687
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(107)
|
(222)
|
160
|
Noninterest expense
|
1,112
|
1,076
|
1,037
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
643
|
724
|
424
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
645
|
729
|
428
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
616
|
698
|
397
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
618
|
703
|
401
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.65
|
$
|
.73
|
$
|
.41
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
.66
|
.73
|
.41
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
.65
|
.72
|
.41
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
|
.65
|
.73
|
.41
|
Cash dividends declared
|
.185
|
.185
|
.185
|
Book value at period end
|
16.82
|
16.75
|
16.25
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
13.80
|
13.81
|
13.32
|
Market price at period end
|
21.62
|
20.65
|
11.93
|
Performance ratios
|
From continuing operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.41
|
%
|
1.63
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
15.28
|
%
|
17.54
|
9.98
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
18.55
|
21.34
|
12.19
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.47
|
2.52
|
2.62
|
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
|
60.2
|
59.9
|
60.6
|
From consolidated operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.41
|
1.64
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
15.33
|
17.67
|
10.08
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
18.61
|
21.49
|
12.31
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.46
|
2.55
|
2.62
|
Loan to deposit (c)
|
66.5
|
70.4
|
77.2
|
Capital ratios at period end
|
Key shareholders' equity to assets
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
|
8.4
|
8.9
|
9.3
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
|
7.0
|
7.4
|
7.8
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
|
9.6
|
9.9
|
9.5
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
|
10.9
|
11.3
|
10.9
|
Total risk-based capital (d)
|
12.7
|
13.2
|
13.3
|
Leverage (d)
|
8.4
|
8.7
|
8.7
|
Asset quality — from continuing operations
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
128
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|
.11
|
%
|
.09
|
%
|
.49
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,730
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
1,236
|
1,372
|
1,938
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.25
|
1.36
|
1.88
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
195.7
|
175.8
|
207.4
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
223.1
|
197.7
|
232.4
|
Nonperforming loans at period-end
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
834
|
Nonperforming assets at period-end
|
599
|
738
|
1,003
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
.56
|
%
|
.69
|
%
|
.81
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
.61
|
.73
|
.97
|
Trust assets
|
Assets under management
|
$
|
52,867
|
$
|
51,013
|
$
|
43,949
|
Other data
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
17,009
|
17,003
|
17,097
|
Branches
|
1,000
|
1,014
|
1,077
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
6
|
Financial Highlights (continued)
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
3,060
|
$
|
3,020
|
Noninterest income
|
2,285
|
1,850
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
5,345
|
4,870
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(422)
|
1,001
|
Noninterest expense
|
3,259
|
2,981
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
1,985
|
754
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
11
|
7
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
1,996
|
761
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
1,905
|
674
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
11
|
7
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
1,916
|
681
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
1.99
|
$
|
.70
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
.01
|
.01
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
2.00
|
.70
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
1.98
|
.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
|
.01
|
.01
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
|
1.99
|
.70
|
Cash dividends paid
|
.56
|
.56
|
Performance ratios
|
From continuing operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.50
|
%
|
.63
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
15.98
|
5.75
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
19.43
|
7.06
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.53
|
2.78
|
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
|
60.1
|
60.2
|
From consolidated operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.50
|
%
|
.63
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
16.07
|
5.81
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
19.54
|
7.13
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.52
|
2.78
|
Asset quality — from continuing operations
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
165
|
$
|
308
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.22
|
%
|
.40
|
%
|
Other data
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
17,034
|
16,758
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
22
|
21
|
(a)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
(c)
|
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
|
(d)
|
September 30, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
|
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
|
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
|
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
|
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
|
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
17,510
|
$
|
17,941
|
$
|
17,722
|
Less: Intangible assets (a)
|
2,814
|
2,828
|
2,862
|
Preferred Stock (b)
|
1,856
|
1,856
|
1,856
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
12,840
|
$
|
13,257
|
$
|
13,004
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
187,035
|
$
|
181,115
|
$
|
170,540
|
Less: Intangible assets (a)
|
2,814
|
2,828
|
2,862
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
184,221
|
$
|
178,287
|
$
|
167,678
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|
6.97
|
%
|
7.44
|
%
|
7.76
|
%
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,016
|
$
|
1,017
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
3,038
|
$
|
2,999
|
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
22
|
21
|
Noninterest income
|
797
|
750
|
681
|
2,285
|
1,850
|
Less: Noninterest expense
|
1,112
|
1,076
|
1,037
|
3,259
|
2,981
|
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
710
|
$
|
697
|
$
|
650
|
$
|
2,086
|
$
|
1,889
|
Average tangible common equity
|
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
17,899
|
$
|
17,859
|
$
|
17,730
|
$
|
17,843
|
$
|
17,545
|
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
|
2,823
|
2,840
|
2,870
|
2,834
|
2,886
|
Preferred stock (average)
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
13,176
|
$
|
13,119
|
$
|
12,960
|
$
|
13,109
|
$
|
12,759
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
616
|
$
|
698
|
$
|
397
|
$
|
1,905
|
$
|
674
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
13,176
|
13,119
|
12,960
|
13,109
|
12,759
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
18.55
|
%
|
21.34
|
%
|
12.19
|
%
|
19.43
|
%
|
7.06
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$
|
618
|
$
|
703
|
$
|
401
|
$
|
1,916
|
$
|
681
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
13,176
|
13,119
|
12,960
|
13,109
|
12,759
|
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
|
18.61
|
%
|
21.49
|
%
|
12.31
|
%
|
19.54
|
%
|
7.13
|
%
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Cash efficiency ratio
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,112
|
$
|
1,076
|
$
|
1,037
|
$
|
3,259
|
$
|
2,981
|
Less: Intangible asset amortization
|
15
|
14
|
15
|
44
|
50
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,097
|
$
|
1,062
|
$
|
1,022
|
$
|
3,215
|
$
|
2,931
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,016
|
$
|
1,017
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
3,038
|
$
|
2,999
|
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
22
|
21
|
Noninterest income
|
797
|
750
|
681
|
2,285
|
1,850
|
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,822
|
$
|
1,773
|
$
|
1,687
|
$
|
5,345
|
$
|
4,870
|
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
60.2
|
%
|
59.9
|
%
|
60.6
|
%
|
60.1
|
%
|
60.2
|
%
|
(a)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
|
(b)
|
Net of capital surplus.
|
(c)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables
|
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in millions)
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
$
|
98,609
|
$
|
100,730
|
$
|
103,081
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,805
|
1,537
|
1,724
|
Securities available for sale
|
40,594
|
34,638
|
26,895
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
8,423
|
6,175
|
8,384
|
Trading account assets
|
902
|
851
|
733
|
Short-term investments
|
19,608
|
20,460
|
14,148
|
Other investments
|
607
|
635
|
620
|
Total earning assets
|
170,548
|
165,026
|
155,585
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,084)
|
(1,220)
|
(1,730)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
763
|
792
|
956
|
Premises and equipment
|
678
|
785
|
765
|
Goodwill
|
2,673
|
2,673
|
2,664
|
Other intangible assets
|
144
|
159
|
203
|
Corporate-owned life insurance
|
4,312
|
4,304
|
4,274
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
8,404
|
7,966
|
7,084
|
Discontinued assets
|
597
|
630
|
739
|
Total assets
|
$
|
187,035
|
181,115
|
170,540
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits in domestic offices:
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
87,242
|
$
|
85,242
|
$
|
80,791
|
Savings deposits
|
7,259
|
6,993
|
5,585
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
1,890
|
2,064
|
3,345
|
Other time deposits
|
2,315
|
2,493
|
3,450
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
98,706
|
96,792
|
93,171
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
53,225
|
49,280
|
43,575
|
Total deposits
|
151,931
|
146,072
|
136,746
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
228
|
211
|
213
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
767
|
723
|
818
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
3,434
|
2,957
|
2,356
|
Long-term debt
|
13,165
|
13,211
|
12,685
|
Total liabilities
|
169,525
|
163,174
|
152,818
|
Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
Common shares
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
Capital surplus
|
6,141
|
6,232
|
6,263
|
Retained earnings
|
14,133
|
13,689
|
12,375
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,876)
|
(5,287)
|
(4,940)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(45)
|
150
|
867
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
17,510
|
17,941
|
17,722
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total equity
|
17,510
|
17,941
|
17,722
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
187,035
|
$
|
181,115
|
$
|
170,540
|
Common shares outstanding (000)
|
930,544
|
960,276
|
976,205
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Interest income
|
Loans
|
$
|
882
|
$
|
888
|
$
|
927
|
$
|
2,659
|
$
|
2,933
|
Loans held for sale
|
13
|
11
|
18
|
35
|
58
|
Securities available for sale
|
135
|
133
|
115
|
398
|
365
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
43
|
45
|
53
|
133
|
171
|
Trading account assets
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
14
|
16
|
Short-term investments
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
20
|
14
|
Other investments
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
Total interest income
|
1,087
|
1,090
|
1,119
|
3,264
|
3,560
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
15
|
16
|
54
|
52
|
319
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
11
|
Long-term debt
|
54
|
54
|
64
|
168
|
225
|
Total interest expense
|
71
|
73
|
119
|
226
|
561
|
Net interest income
|
1,016
|
1,017
|
1,000
|
3,038
|
2,999
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(107)
|
(222)
|
160
|
(422)
|
1,001
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,123
|
1,239
|
840
|
3,460
|
1,998
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
129
|
133
|
128
|
395
|
384
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
235
|
217
|
146
|
614
|
418
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
91
|
83
|
77
|
247
|
229
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
37
|
36
|
38
|
111
|
128
|
Corporate services income
|
69
|
55
|
51
|
188
|
165
|
Cards and payments income
|
111
|
113
|
114
|
329
|
271
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
33
|
30
|
30
|
94
|
101
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
33
|
26
|
51
|
106
|
133
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
34
|
44
|
18
|
112
|
48
|
Other income
|
25
|
13
|
28
|
89
|
(27)
|
Total noninterest income
|
797
|
750
|
681
|
2,285
|
1,850
|
Noninterest expense
|
Personnel
|
640
|
623
|
588
|
1,887
|
1,675
|
Net occupancy
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
225
|
223
|
Computer processing
|
67
|
71
|
59
|
211
|
170
|
Business services and professional fees
|
56
|
51
|
49
|
157
|
142
|
Equipment
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
75
|
74
|
Operating lease expense
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
95
|
103
|
Marketing
|
32
|
31
|
22
|
89
|
67
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
15
|
14
|
15
|
44
|
50
|
Other expense
|
173
|
155
|
170
|
476
|
477
|
Total noninterest expense
|
1,112
|
1,076
|
1,037
|
3,259
|
2,981
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
808
|
913
|
484
|
2,486
|
867
|
Income taxes
|
165
|
189
|
60
|
501
|
113
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
643
|
724
|
424
|
1,985
|
754
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
11
|
7
|
Net income (loss)
|
645
|
729
|
428
|
1,996
|
761
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$
|
645
|
$
|
729
|
$
|
428
|
$
|
1,996
|
$
|
761
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
616
|
$
|
698
|
$
|
397
|
$
|
1,905
|
$
|
674
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
618
|
703
|
401
|
1,916
|
681
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.65
|
$
|
.73
|
$
|
.41
|
$
|
1.99
|
$
|
.70
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
.01
|
.01
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
.66
|
.73
|
.41
|
2.00
|
.70
|
Per common share — assuming dilution
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$
|
.65
|
$
|
.72
|
$
|
.41
|
$
|
1.98
|
$
|
.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
.01
|
.01
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
.65
|
.73
|
.41
|
1.99
|
.70
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
.185
|
$
|
.185
|
$
|
.185
|
$
|
.555
|
$
|
.555
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
|
942,446
|
957,423
|
967,804
|
955,069
|
967,632
|
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
|
10,077
|
9,740
|
6,184
|
9,712
|
6,648
|
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
|
952,523
|
967,163
|
973,988
|
964,781
|
974,280
|
(a)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Third Quarter 2021
|
Second Quarter 2021
|
Third Quarter 2020
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Assets
|
Loans: (b), (c)
|
Commercial and industrial (d)
|
$
|
49,868
|
$
|
445
|
3.54
|
$
|
51,808
|
$
|
450
|
3.48
|
$
|
57,067
|
$
|
474
|
3.31
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
13,306
|
120
|
3.56
|
12,825
|
117
|
3.67
|
13,202
|
117
|
3.54
|
Real estate — construction
|
2,134
|
19
|
3.53
|
2,149
|
20
|
3.68
|
1,987
|
18
|
3.57
|
Commercial lease financing
|
3,922
|
27
|
2.80
|
4,060
|
30
|
2.98
|
4,488
|
35
|
3.10
|
Total commercial loans
|
69,230
|
611
|
3.50
|
70,842
|
617
|
3.49
|
76,744
|
644
|
3.34
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
13,168
|
92
|
2.78
|
11,055
|
81
|
2.92
|
8,398
|
73
|
3.46
|
Home equity loans
|
8,894
|
84
|
3.75
|
9,089
|
85
|
3.76
|
9,580
|
91
|
3.82
|
Consumer direct loans
|
5,175
|
59
|
4.55
|
4,910
|
57
|
4.69
|
4,403
|
56
|
5.07
|
Credit cards
|
917
|
23
|
10.07
|
908
|
22
|
9.79
|
967
|
25
|
10.24
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
2,754
|
22
|
3.15
|
4,010
|
32
|
3.19
|
4,827
|
44
|
3.66
|
Total consumer loans
|
30,908
|
280
|
3.60
|
29,972
|
277
|
3.71
|
28,175
|
289
|
4.10
|
Total loans
|
100,138
|
891
|
3.53
|
100,814
|
894
|
3.56
|
104,919
|
933
|
3.55
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,447
|
13
|
3.66
|
1,616
|
11
|
2.60
|
1,924
|
18
|
3.61
|
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
|
36,923
|
135
|
1.48
|
33,623
|
133
|
1.57
|
24,941
|
115
|
1.90
|
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
|
6,507
|
43
|
2.66
|
6,452
|
45
|
2.75
|
8,677
|
53
|
2.44
|
Trading account assets
|
743
|
4
|
2.19
|
837
|
5
|
2.56
|
686
|
3
|
2.08
|
Short-term investments
|
19,274
|
9
|
.18
|
18,817
|
6
|
.13
|
12,525
|
1
|
.04
|
Other investments (e)
|
614
|
1
|
.99
|
622
|
2
|
1.02
|
640
|
2
|
1.49
|
Total earning assets
|
165,646
|
1,096
|
2.64
|
162,781
|
1,096
|
2.70
|
154,312
|
1,125
|
2.93
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,222)
|
(1,442)
|
(1,696)
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
16,947
|
16,531
|
16,195
|
Discontinued assets
|
618
|
650
|
752
|
Total assets
|
$
|
181,989
|
$
|
178,520
|
$
|
169,563
|
Liabilities
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
85,333
|
$
|
10
|
.05
|
$
|
83,981
|
$
|
9
|
.05
|
$
|
80,175
|
$
|
26
|
.13
|
Savings deposits
|
7,117
|
—
|
.01
|
6,859
|
1
|
.03
|
5,478
|
1
|
.04
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
1,975
|
3
|
.59
|
2,212
|
4
|
.72
|
3,862
|
16
|
1.60
|
Other time deposits
|
2,404
|
2
|
.26
|
2,630
|
2
|
.38
|
3,735
|
11
|
1.17
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
96,829
|
15
|
.06
|
95,682
|
16
|
.07
|
93,250
|
54
|
.23
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
231
|
—
|
.02
|
251
|
—
|
.02
|
225
|
—
|
.05
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
671
|
2
|
1.11
|
744
|
3
|
1.19
|
761
|
1
|
.68
|
Long-term debt (f), (g)
|
12,601
|
54
|
1.73
|
11,978
|
54
|
1.79
|
12,801
|
64
|
2.12
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
110,332
|
71
|
.26
|
108,655
|
73
|
.27
|
107,037
|
119
|
.45
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
50,087
|
48,640
|
41,694
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
3,053
|
2,716
|
2,350
|
Discontinued liabilities (g)
|
618
|
650
|
752
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
164,090
|
$
|
160,661
|
$
|
151,833
|
Equity
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
$
|
17,899
|
$
|
17,859
|
$
|
17,730
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total equity
|
17,899
|
17,859
|
17,730
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
181,989
|
$
|
178,520
|
$
|
169,563
|
Interest rate spread (TE)
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.43
|
%
|
2.48
|
%
|
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
|
$
|
1,025
|
2.47
|
%
|
$
|
1,023
|
2.52
|
%
|
$
|
1,006
|
2.62
|
%
|
TE adjustment (b)
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
$
|
1,016
|
$
|
1,017
|
$
|
1,000
|
(a)
|
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
|
(b)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020.
|
(c)
|
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|
(d)
|
Commercial and industrial average balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
(e)
|
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
|
(f)
|
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
|
(g)
|
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Assets
|
Loans: (b), (c)
|
Commercial and industrial (d)
|
$
|
51,410
|
$
|
1,347
|
3.50
|
%
|
$
|
55,676
|
$
|
1,500
|
3.60
|
%
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
12,932
|
351
|
3.63
|
13,419
|
400
|
3.98
|
Real estate — construction
|
2,111
|
58
|
3.65
|
1,804
|
55
|
4.06
|
Commercial lease financing
|
4,041
|
89
|
2.93
|
4,546
|
107
|
3.15
|
Total commercial loans
|
70,494
|
1,845
|
3.50
|
75,445
|
2,062
|
3.65
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
11,320
|
246
|
2.89
|
7,801
|
210
|
3.59
|
Home equity loans
|
9,089
|
257
|
3.78
|
9,894
|
301
|
4.07
|
Consumer direct loans
|
4,969
|
173
|
4.65
|
4,089
|
165
|
5.38
|
Credit cards
|
919
|
69
|
10.10
|
1,010
|
81
|
10.68
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
3,771
|
91
|
3.22
|
4,779
|
135
|
3.78
|
Total consumer loans
|
30,068
|
836
|
3.71
|
27,573
|
892
|
4.32
|
Total loans
|
100,562
|
2,681
|
3.56
|
103,018
|
2,954
|
3.83
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,531
|
35
|
3.03
|
2,090
|
58
|
3.68
|
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
|
33,553
|
398
|
1.60
|
22,297
|
365
|
2.25
|
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
|
6,713
|
133
|
2.64
|
9,274
|
171
|
2.46
|
Trading account assets
|
809
|
14
|
2.30
|
837
|
16
|
2.55
|
Short-term investments
|
18,211
|
20
|
.15
|
7,412
|
14
|
.24
|
Other investments (e)
|
616
|
5
|
1.14
|
642
|
3
|
.72
|
Total earning assets
|
161,995
|
3,286
|
2.71
|
145,570
|
3,581
|
3.30
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,427)
|
(1,403)
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
16,626
|
15,579
|
Discontinued assets
|
651
|
794
|
Total assets
|
$
|
177,845
|
$
|
160,540
|
Liabilities
|
NOW and money market deposit accounts
|
$
|
83,599
|
$
|
30
|
.05
|
$
|
74,087
|
$
|
194
|
.35
|
Savings deposits
|
6,730
|
1
|
.02
|
5,089
|
2
|
.04
|
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
|
2,250
|
13
|
.77
|
5,036
|
74
|
1.96
|
Other time deposits
|
2,644
|
8
|
.41
|
4,321
|
49
|
1.53
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
95,223
|
52
|
.07
|
88,533
|
319
|
.48
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
242
|
—
|
.03
|
821
|
6
|
.95
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
764
|
6
|
.96
|
1,674
|
11
|
.87
|
Long-term debt (f), (g)
|
12,469
|
168
|
1.80
|
12,733
|
225
|
2.45
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
108,698
|
226
|
.28
|
103,761
|
561
|
.73
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
47,800
|
35,922
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
2,853
|
2,518
|
Discontinued liabilities (g)
|
651
|
794
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
160,002
|
$
|
142,995
|
Equity
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
$
|
17,843
|
$
|
17,545
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
Total equity
|
17,843
|
17,545
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
177,845
|
$
|
160,540
|
Interest rate spread (TE)
|
2.44
|
%
|
2.57
|
%
|
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
|
$
|
3,060
|
2.53
|
%
|
$
|
3,020
|
2.78
|
%
|
TE adjustment (b)
|
22
|
21
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
$
|
3,038
|
$
|
2,999
|
(a)
|
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
|
(b)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
(c)
|
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|
(d)
|
Commercial and industrial average balances include $131 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
(e)
|
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
|
(f)
|
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
|
(g)
|
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Noninterest Expense
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Personnel (a)
|
$
|
640
|
$
|
623
|
$
|
588
|
$
|
1,887
|
$
|
1,675
|
Net occupancy
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
225
|
223
|
Computer processing
|
67
|
71
|
59
|
211
|
170
|
Business services and professional fees
|
56
|
51
|
49
|
157
|
142
|
Equipment
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
75
|
74
|
Operating lease expense
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
95
|
103
|
Marketing
|
32
|
31
|
22
|
89
|
67
|
Intangible asset amortization
|
15
|
14
|
15
|
44
|
50
|
Other expense
|
173
|
155
|
170
|
476
|
477
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
1,112
|
$
|
1,076
|
$
|
1,037
|
$
|
3,259
|
$
|
2,981
|
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
|
17,009
|
17,003
|
17,097
|
17,034
|
16,758
|
(a)
|
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
|
(b)
|
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
|
Personnel Expense
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Salaries and contract labor
|
$
|
328
|
$
|
321
|
$
|
339
|
$
|
969
|
$
|
987
|
Incentive and stock-based compensation
|
212
|
210
|
155
|
618
|
419
|
Employee benefits
|
100
|
92
|
93
|
299
|
261
|
Severance
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
Total personnel expense
|
$
|
640
|
$
|
623
|
$
|
588
|
$
|
1,887
|
$
|
1,675
|
Loan Composition
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percent change 9/30/2021 vs
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$
|
49,553
|
$
|
50,672
|
$
|
55,025
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
(9.9)
|
%
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Commercial mortgage
|
13,674
|
12,965
|
13,059
|
5.5
|
4.7
|
Construction
|
2,120
|
2,132
|
1,947
|
(.6)
|
8.9
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
15,794
|
15,097
|
15,006
|
4.6
|
5.3
|
Commercial lease financing (b)
|
3,982
|
4,061
|
4,450
|
(1.9)
|
(10.5)
|
Total commercial loans
|
69,329
|
69,830
|
74,481
|
(.7)
|
(6.9)
|
Residential — prime loans:
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
14,204
|
12,131
|
8,715
|
17.1
|
63.0
|
Home equity loans
|
8,747
|
9,047
|
9,488
|
(3.3)
|
(7.8)
|
Total residential — prime loans
|
22,951
|
21,178
|
18,203
|
8.4
|
26.1
|
Consumer direct loans
|
5,324
|
5,049
|
4,395
|
5.4
|
21.1
|
Credit cards
|
928
|
923
|
970
|
.5
|
(4.3)
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
77
|
3,750
|
5,032
|
(97.9)
|
(98.5)
|
Total consumer loans
|
29,280
|
30,900
|
28,600
|
(5.2)
|
2.4
|
Total loans (c), (d)
|
$
|
98,609
|
$
|
100,730
|
$
|
103,081
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
(4.3)
|
%
|
(a)
|
Loan balances include $139 million, $135 million, and $128 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
(b)
|
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $19 million, and $18 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
|
(c)
|
Total loans exclude loans of $602 million at September 30, 2021, $636 million at June 30, 2021, and $743 million at September 30, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
|
(d)
|
Accrued interest of$211 million, $225 million, and $235 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
|
Loans Held for Sale Composition
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percent change 9/30/2021 vs
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
122
|
$
|
233
|
$
|
336
|
(47.6)
|
%
|
(63.7)
|
%
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
1,446
|
1,073
|
1,031
|
34.8
|
40.3
|
Commercial lease financing
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
237
|
231
|
288
|
2.6
|
(17.7)
|
Consumer direct loans
|
—
|
—
|
68
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total loans held for sale
|
$
|
1,805
|
$
|
1,537
|
$
|
1,724
|
17.4
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
|
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
|
(in millions)
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
1,537
|
$
|
2,296
|
$
|
1,583
|
$
|
1,724
|
$
|
2,007
|
New originations
|
3,328
|
3,573
|
4,010
|
3,835
|
3,282
|
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
|
3,305
|
(71)
|
83
|
(24)
|
75
|
Loan sales
|
(6,405)
|
(4,195)
|
(3,303)
|
(3,932)
|
(3,583)
|
Loan draws (payments), net
|
8
|
(27)
|
(73)
|
(19)
|
(57)
|
Valuation and other adjustments
|
32
|
(39)
|
(4)
|
—
|
—
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
1,805
|
$
|
1,537
|
$
|
2,296
|
$
|
1,583
|
$
|
1,724
|
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2020
|
Average loans outstanding
|
$
|
100,138
|
$
|
100,814
|
$
|
104,919
|
$
|
100,562
|
$
|
103,018
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,438
|
$
|
1,708
|
$
|
1,626
|
$
|
900
|
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
204
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
|
1,220
|
1,438
|
1,708
|
1,626
|
1,104
|
Loans charged off:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
27
|
41
|
101
|
141
|
232
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
—
|
4
|
13
|
39
|
18
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
—
|
4
|
13
|
39
|
18
|
Commercial lease financing
|
1
|
—
|
10
|
5
|
16
|
Total commercial loans
|
28
|
45
|
124
|
185
|
266
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
(2)
|
1
|
—
|
(1)
|
2
|
Home equity loans
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
Consumer direct loans
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
22
|
30
|
Credit cards
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
21
|
32
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
26
|
5
|
6
|
38
|
22
|
Total consumer loans
|
38
|
26
|
27
|
87
|
96
|
Total loans charged off
|
66
|
71
|
151
|
272
|
362
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
20
|
32
|
9
|
60
|
19
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
Commercial lease financing
|
6
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
1
|
Total commercial loans
|
27
|
38
|
11
|
75
|
23
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Home equity loans
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
Consumer direct loans
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
Credit cards
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
14
|
12
|
Total consumer loans
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
32
|
31
|
Total recoveries
|
37
|
49
|
23
|
107
|
54
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
(29)
|
(22)
|
(128)
|
(165)
|
(308)
|
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|
(107)
|
(196)
|
150
|
(377)
|
934
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,730
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
1,730
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
198
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
68
|
Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
|
152
|
178
|
198
|
197
|
141
|
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
|
—
|
(26)
|
10
|
(45)
|
67
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
208
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
208
|
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
|
$
|
1,236
|
$
|
1,372
|
$
|
1,938
|
$
|
1,236
|
$
|
1,938
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.11
|
%
|
.09
|
%
|
.49
|
%
|
.22
|
%
|
.40
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.10
|
1.21
|
1.68
|
1.10
|
1.68
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.25
|
1.36
|
1.88
|
1.25
|
1.88
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
195.7
|
175.8
|
207.4
|
195.7
|
207.4
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
223.1
|
197.7
|
232.4
|
223.1
|
232.4
|
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
|
Loans charged off
|
$
|
1
|
1
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
4
|
Recoveries
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
—
|
(1)
|
$
|
—
|
(1)
|
$
|
(1)
|
(a)
|
The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.
|
(b)
|
Nine months ended September 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle.
|
(c)
|
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
|
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
114
|
$
|
135
|
$
|
128
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.11
|
%
|
.09
|
%
|
.46
|
%
|
.53
|
%
|
.49
|
%
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,438
|
$
|
1,626
|
$
|
1,730
|
Allowance for credit losses (a)
|
1,236
|
1,372
|
1,616
|
1,823
|
1,938
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.25
|
1.36
|
1.60
|
1.80
|
1.88
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
195.7
|
175.8
|
197.5
|
207.1
|
207.4
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
223.1
|
197.7
|
222.0
|
232.2
|
232.4
|
Nonperforming loans at period end
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
728
|
$
|
785
|
$
|
834
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
599
|
738
|
790
|
937
|
1,003
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
.56
|
%
|
.69
|
%
|
.72
|
%
|
.78
|
%
|
.81
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
|
.61
|
.73
|
.78
|
.92
|
.97
|
(a)
|
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(dollars in millions)
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
355
|
$
|
387
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
459
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
49
|
66
|
66
|
104
|
104
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
49
|
66
|
66
|
104
|
105
|
Commercial lease financing
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
Total commercial loans
|
307
|
428
|
461
|
497
|
570
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
93
|
99
|
95
|
110
|
96
|
Home equity loans
|
146
|
146
|
148
|
154
|
146
|
Consumer direct loans
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
Credit cards
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
Consumer indirect loans
|
1
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
Total consumer loans
|
247
|
266
|
267
|
288
|
264
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
554
|
694
|
728
|
785
|
834
|
OREO
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
100
|
105
|
Nonperforming loans held for sale
|
35
|
32
|
47
|
49
|
61
|
Other nonperforming assets
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
599
|
$
|
738
|
$
|
790
|
$
|
937
|
$
|
1,003
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
82
|
74
|
92
|
86
|
73
|
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
|
164
|
190
|
191
|
241
|
336
|
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
|
270
|
334
|
376
|
363
|
306
|
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
|
146
|
177
|
192
|
229
|
168
|
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
.56
|
%
|
.69
|
%
|
.72
|
%
|
.78
|
%
|
.81
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
|
.61
|
.73
|
.78
|
.92
|
.97
|
(a)
|
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
|
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(in millions)
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
728
|
$
|
785
|
$
|
834
|
$
|
760
|
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
|
116
|
186
|
196
|
300
|
387
|
Charge-offs
|
(66)
|
(74)
|
(135)
|
(160)
|
(150)
|
Loans sold
|
(17)
|
(10)
|
(13)
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
Payments
|
(136)
|
(92)
|
(37)
|
(83)
|
(83)
|
Transfers to OREO
|
(1)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
—
|
Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Loans returned to accrual status
|
(36)
|
(44)
|
(65)
|
(94)
|
(74)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
694
|
$
|
728
|
$
|
785
|
$
|
834
|
Line of Business Results
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Percentage change 3Q21 vs.
|
3Q21
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q21
|
3Q20
|
Consumer Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$
|
870
|
$
|
852
|
$
|
864
|
$
|
896
|
$
|
864
|
2.1
|
%
|
.7
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(38)
|
(70)
|
(23)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
45.7
|
N/M
|
Noninterest expense
|
591
|
584
|
601
|
606
|
567
|
1.2
|
4.2
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
241
|
257
|
217
|
225
|
229
|
(6.2)
|
5.2
|
Average loans and leases
|
39,796
|
40,598
|
39,249
|
38,033
|
38,354
|
(2.0)
|
3.8
|
Average deposits
|
89,156
|
88,412
|
85,033
|
82,845
|
82,829
|
.8
|
7.6
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
35
|
34
|
36
|
28
|
23
|
2.9
|
52.2
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
.35
|
%
|
.34
|
%
|
.37
|
%
|
.29
|
%
|
.24
|
%
|
2.9
|
45.8
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
274
|
$
|
277
|
$
|
300
|
$
|
281
|
(7.3)
|
(9.6)
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
25.81
|
%
|
28.53
|
%
|
25.74
|
%
|
25.60
|
%
|
26.21
|
%
|
(9.5)
|
(1.5)
|
Commercial Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$
|
891
|
$
|
873
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
922
|
$
|
811
|
2.1
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(69)
|
(131)
|
(67)
|
44
|
150
|
(47.3)
|
(187.3)
|
Noninterest expense
|
470
|
451
|
443
|
499
|
447
|
4.2
|
5.1
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
384
|
433
|
383
|
310
|
173
|
(11.3)
|
122.0
|
Average loans and leases
|
59,914
|
59,953
|
61,221
|
63,432
|
66,378
|
(.1)
|
(9.7)
|
Average loans held for sale
|
1,190
|
1,341
|
1,237
|
1,285
|
1,383
|
(11.3)
|
(14.0)
|
Average deposits
|
56,546
|
54,814
|
51,894
|
52,489
|
51,585
|
3.2
|
9.6
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
(6)
|
9
|
78
|
108
|
103
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
(.04)
|
%
|
.06
|
%
|
.52
|
%
|
.68
|
%
|
.62
|
%
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$
|
345
|
$
|
464
|
$
|
514
|
$
|
637
|
$
|
722
|
(25.6)
|
(52.2)
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
18.68
|
%
|
20.74
|
%
|
17.41
|
%
|
23.79
|
%
|
13.35
|
%
|
(9.9)
|
39.9
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
