KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

KeyCorp

Nov 22, 2024, 08:30 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. ET in New York City.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook, and the discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information. The live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

KEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the fourth quarter of 2024: A cash dividend of...
KEYCORP LOWERS ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 7.75 PERCENT

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have lowered their prime lending rate to 7.75 percent from 8.00 percent, effective tomorrow, Nov. 8,...
