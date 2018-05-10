KeyCorp To Present At The Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Vice Chairman and President of Banking, and Don Kimble, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy and outlook. A live audio webcast as well as presentation slides will be available on KeyCorp's website at www.key.com/ir. The presentation slides will be posted on KeyCorp's website prior to the event.