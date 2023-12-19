Keyes Coverage Continues Growth in South Florida with Additional Three Acquisitions

Keyes Coverage Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions of Sabal Benefits, Nat Steinart & Associates, and Robin Lewis, Inc.

TAMARAC, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyes Coverage, an emerging broker and leading provider of insurance solutions, announced today the successful completion of three recent strategic acquisitions—Sabal Benefits, Nat Steinart & Associates, and Robin Lewis, Inc. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in Keyes Coverage's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and strengthening its solutions for their clients.

Keyes' ongoing expansion is reinforced by the recent acquisitions, enhancing their capacity to offer personalized, commercial, and benefit solutions to clients. Recognized for its extensive group benefits offerings, Sabal Benefits brings valuable expertise to Keyes' expanding partnerships, further enhancing their ability to deliver innovative solutions for their clients.

Gran LeCompte, President at Sabal Benefits, shared insights on the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with Keyes Coverage is an exciting opportunity for Sabal Benefits. We believe that our combined expertise, leveraging Keyes' commitment to innovation as well as ours, will not only benefit our clients but also contribute to raising the industry standards. Together, we look forward to creating more solutions and setting new benchmarks in the employee benefits landscape."

David Ragno, CEO of Keyes Coverage, emphasized the strategic importance of these acquisitions, saying, "These acquisitions are a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence. We believe that by bringing together the strengths of Keyes Coverage, Sabal Benefits, Nat Steinart & Associates, and Robin Lewis, Inc., we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our clients and further solidify our standing in the industry. Importantly, this expansion enhances Keyes Coverage's footprint and offerings in the South Florida region."

The recent acquisitions contribute to Keyes Coverage's overall growth strategy, expanding its reach and capabilities across various segments of their growing client's needs. "Our growth is incredibly thrilling as it directly translates into a positive impact on our clients' experience. The expansion not only signifies our commitment to partnering with like-minded leaders but also provide enhanced solutions that make our client's lives better," Ragno added.

As Keyes Coverage advances to meet the evolving demands of its clients, these acquisitions underscore the company's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services. Clients can anticipate an expanded array of solutions and an ongoing dedication to delivering outstanding value.

About Keyes Coverage
Keyes Coverage has been serving the South Florida community since 1975. We specialize in corporate property and casualty and personal lines insurance. The agency employs over 120 people in its state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot office building in Tamarac, FL and provides top-notch service and individualized solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.keyescoverage.com. Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners
Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

