Keyes Coverage Further Expands Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions

Keyes coverage accelerates growth in Florida with acquisition of two independent agencies

TAMARAC, Fla., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyes Coverage, a rapidly growing insurance broker, has announced the acquisition of A & C Insurance and Suntree Insurance, significantly expanding its presence north of Southern Florida and strengthening its position in the Melbourne area.

A & C Insurance, a prominent commercial insurance agency for over 30 years, brings a wealth of expertise in serving businesses, while Suntree Insurance, a respected personal lines agency, enhances Keyes Coverage's capabilities in serving individuals and families.

These milestones mark Keyes Coverage's 11th and 12th acquisition in the past three years, demonstrating the agency's rapid growth and strategic expansion strategy. Keyes Coverage has experienced a remarkable three-year growth trajectory, doubling in size with significant growth in both revenues and employee count since 2021.

"We're thrilled to welcome A&C Insurance and Suntree Insurance to the Keyes Coverage family," said David Ragno, CEO of Keyes Coverage. "These acquisitions align with our strategic growth plan, enabling us to better serve our clients and expand our reach in the region."

Wayne Glisson, former Principal of A&C Insurance, will join the Keyes Coverage team, ensuring a seamless transition for clients. "We're excited to join forces with Keyes Coverage, leveraging their resources and expertise to better serve our clients," said Glisson.

"As we continue to grow and expand, our commitment to exceptional service and personalized attention remains unwavering," said David Ragno. "Our success is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us, and we're proud to be one of the fastest-growing brokers in Florida."

About Keyes Coverage

Since 1975, Keyes Coverage has been a trusted partner to the South Florida community, providing tailored insurance solutions for businesses and individuals alike. The Keyes team of over 110 professionals, spanning across their six locations throughout Florida, is committed to delivering exceptional service and personalized support to our clients, building lasting relationships founded on trust and a deep understanding of their unique needs. For more information, please visit: www.keyescoverage.com. Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

