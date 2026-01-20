Keyfactor Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification Following Independent C3PAO Assessment

Certification builds on Keyfactor's track record of meeting rigorous federal cybersecurity requirements as organizations prepare for a quantum-safe future

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor , the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an independent assessment conducted by an accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). This certification underscores Keyfactor's commitment to operating at the same security standards required of Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations and supporting customers with secure, compliance-ready solutions.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates that Keyfactor's federal PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) enclave has implemented and operates the 110 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171, demonstrating the company's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meet the U.S. Department of Defense's cybersecurity requirements for contractors and service providers.

"CMMC places new emphasis on operational consistency, accountability, and auditability across the defense supply chain," said Ted Shorter, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Keyfactor. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects our commitment to operating at the same security standard our customers are expected to meet. By centralizing and automating the management of certificates and cryptographic identities, Keyfactor helps teams reduce complexity, maintain compliance, and build the crypto-agility needed for both today's CMMC requirements and the future demands of AI-driven systems and post-quantum cryptography."

As certificate lifespans shrink and post-quantum requirements emerge, organizations need automated, policy-driven control over machine identities to maintain compliance and prepare for evolving defense security expectations. Keyfactor helps customers simplify compliance by automating and governing machine identities at scale.

This CMMC Level 2 certification builds on Keyfactor's experience operating in highly regulated environments, including its FedRAMP "In Process" authorization, and further validates the maturity of its security program.

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com .

