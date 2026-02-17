Keyfactor Recognized by CRN® for Security Innovation and Channel Excellence

Keyfactor Named to CRN's Prestigious Security 100 List as Louise McEvoy Earns 2026 CRN® Channel Chief Honors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor , the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced it has been named to CRN®'s prestigious 2026 Security 100 list, recognizing the company's growing impact in helping organizations manage cryptographic risk and strengthen digital trust through strong channel collaboration. In addition, CRN also named Louise McEvoy, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Keyfactor, to its 2026 Channel Chiefs list.

CRN's Security 100 list highlights leading IT security vendors that are committed to working with channel partners to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats. Keyfactor enables partners to deliver high-value, services-led cryptographic modernization through unified visibility, certificate lifecycle automation, and modern trust infrastructure, helping customers reduce outages, improve compliance, and begin preparing now for post-quantum cryptography.

"These recognitions reflect the momentum we're seeing across the business as enterprises prioritize cryptographic resilience and long-term trust," said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. "As the industry prepares for quantum-driven disruption, organizations are looking for partners who can help them modernize cryptography at scale. We're entering 2026 with a clear strategy, strong execution, and a growing ecosystem that's delivering measurable impact for customers."

The CRN Channel Chiefs list honors IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy, driving innovation, and strengthening partner ecosystems across the industry. McEvoy's recognition reflects her leadership in advancing Keyfactor's global channel strategy, modernizing its partner program, expanding partner enablement, and helping solution providers deliver cryptographic visibility, automation, and resilience at scale.

"Louise has been instrumental in building a partner-first culture at Keyfactor," said Mike Volanski, President at Keyfactor, who was recently appointed to help guide the company through its next phase of growth. "Her leadership has modernized Keyfactor's global partner program, strengthened seller and partner alignment, and helped partners clearly articulate the urgency of post-quantum risk to end customers, unlocking services-led, profitable, differentiated practices."

"Being recognized by CRN for both our channel leadership and our security innovation is incredibly meaningful," said Louise McEvoy, SVP of Global Channel Sales, Keyfactor. "Our partners play a critical role in helping organizations establish digital trust across every connection, device, and workload. These honors reflect our shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering real-world security outcomes together."

These recognitions further build on Keyfactor's strong momentum in 2026, including the recent launch of a joint solution and thought leadership initiatives with IBM Consulting to help enterprises accelerate cryptographic modernization and quantum-safe transformation through unified visibility, governance, and automation.

The 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured on CRN.com, and the 2026 CRN Security 100 list will be available online at CRN.com/security100 starting February 17, 2026.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X .

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Keyfactor