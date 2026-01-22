Keyfactor and IBM Consulting Launch Joint Solution to Accelerate Enterprise Quantum-Safe Transformation

New joint solution delivers unified visibility, risk-based modernization, and quantum-safe security, helping organizations to strengthen digital trust and reduce business risk

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor , the leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced a new joint solution with IBM Consulting that gives enterprises visibility into their cryptographic assets to help reduce operational and regulatory risk, and accelerate readiness for post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The joint solution combines Keyfactor's industry-leading cryptographic discovery, PKI, digital signing, and certificate lifecycle automation capabilities with IBM Consulting's global cybersecurity expertise, governance frameworks, and enterprise-scale quantum-safe delivery methods, accelerators, and AI-based assets.

Cryptography powers every connection, transaction, and digital interaction, yet it remains one of the most vulnerable and least understood dependencies in the modern enterprise. Certificates, keys, algorithms, protocols, and libraries span across infrastructure, networks, devices, applications, and third-party solutions, often with fragmented ownership and inconsistent controls. This lack of unified visibility leaves organizations vulnerable to outages, audit gaps, and rising security and compliance risks as quantum computing timelines accelerate. At the same time, emerging regulations and PQC guidance are increasing the pressure on enterprises to demonstrate control and modernization across their entire cryptographic landscape.

"Cryptography sits at the center of every digital interaction, yet most enterprises struggle to see or understand the full scope of their cryptographic footprint," said Ted Shorter, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Keyfactor. "By combining Keyfactor's ability to discover, automate, and modernize cryptography with IBM Consulting's deep expertise in strategy, governance, and quantum-safe transformation, organizations get a practical, end-to-end path from cryptographic complexity to clarity and control. This partnership empowers enterprises to reduce risk today while preparing confidently for tomorrow."

The joint solution provides enterprises with clarity, control, and a structured modernization path to transition from reactive cryptography management to a governed and automated approach to quantum-safe readiness. Joint clients can benefit from four key integrated areas:

End-to-end cryptographic discovery & inventory

Automated discovery reveals where cryptographic assets live across on-prem, cloud, hybrid, and DevOps environments, exposing blind spots and shadow cryptography. The solution enables enterprises to build a comprehensive cryptographic inventory and Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM).

By combining IBM Consulting's business and regulatory expertise and quantum-safe transformation services, including IBM Quantum Safe Migration Orchestrator , with visibility and risk-based insights from Keyfactor, organizations gain structured risk analysis, governance models, and prioritized remediation plans.

Keyfactor's EJBCA, SignServer, and Command solutions provide PQC-ready PKI, centralized signing, and automated certificate lifecycle management — replacing manual work with policy-driven processes that strengthen security, reduce operational friction, and significantly reduce outage risk.

IBM Consulting establishes scalable operating models, including cryptographic Centers of Excellence (CCoEs), governance frameworks, KPIs, and training to drive sustainable modernization and quantum-safe transformation.

Together, these components create an actionable, phased modernization path aligned to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), EU, and global PQC guidance — from initial discovery to long-term crypto-agility.

"Quantum-safe transformation is more than a cryptographic upgrade; it's a major operational shift that requires coordination across people, processes, and technology," said Dinesh Nagarajan, Global Partner, Cybersecurity, IBM Consulting. "Enterprises shouldn't shoulder that journey alone. Partnering with experts who have deep cryptographic expertise and a track record of delivering complex, enterprise-wide transformations facilitates a smoother, more secure transition. Working with Keyfactor, we can help organizations uncover hidden risks, modernize their trust infrastructure, and build long-term resilience as the quantum era approaches."

