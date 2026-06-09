Keyfactor Launches Trust Control Plane to Unify Digital Trust Across the Enterprise

The cryptographic foundation behind every digital interaction has outgrown its tools. Keyfactor unifies this trust infrastructure into one system built for the AI and post-quantum era.

CLEVELAND, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines, today announced the Trust Control Plane, a unified operating model for the machine identities and cryptography that secure every digital interaction. It brings together the tools enterprises use to manage cryptographic assets and infrastructure into one system, giving security teams continuous visibility, automated operations, and enforced governance across every environment.

Trust infrastructure—the cryptographic identities, assets, and systems that secure every digital interaction—has become mission-critical. For decades, it was something you'd configure once and check only if it breaks. That era is over. AI agents, cloud workloads, and connected devices have multiplied machine identities far beyond what any team can track by hand. Certificate lifespans keep shrinking, standards keep shifting, and quantum computing threatens to break the algorithms protecting digital trust today. The cost lands on the business: outages from certificates no one was watching, audits that turn into fire drills, and no measurable path to quantum readiness.

"Four forces are converging into a perfect storm—AI-driven identity sprawl, shrinking certificate lifespans, tightening regulation, and the post-quantum deadline," said Ted Shorter, Chief Technology Officer, Keyfactor. "Any one of them strains the old model. Together, they break it. The Trust Control Plane gives security teams the visibility, orchestration, and governance to manage trust as one system—and stay ahead of what's coming."

From Fragmented Tools to a Single System of Control

With the Trust Control Plane, security teams can:

See everything: Gain complete visibility into the cryptography across their network, cloud, code, and applications, surfacing hidden risk before it becomes an outage.

Gain complete visibility into the cryptography across their network, cloud, code, and applications, surfacing hidden risk before it becomes an outage. Establish trust: Issue cryptographically verifiable identities and sign code on a single, quantum-resilient foundation that replaces legacy systems and point tools.

Issue cryptographically verifiable identities and sign code on a single, quantum-resilient foundation that replaces legacy systems and point tools. Move faster: Automate the manual work of finding and fixing risky or non-compliant identities, with self-service workflows that scale.

Automate the manual work of finding and fixing risky or non-compliant identities, with self-service workflows that scale. Stay resilient: Adapt to new standards and emerging threats without disrupting the business.

Rather than a checklist of disconnected tasks, the Trust Control Plane operates as a continuous loop—Observe, Analyze, Provision, Orchestrate, and Govern—where discovery informs risk-based decisions, automation carries them into action, and governance validates every step against policy.

"Security teams have spent years reacting—chasing expired certificates and scrambling ahead of audits," added Gün Akkor, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Keyfactor. "This moves them to continuous, proactive control of the trust foundation their business runs on."

For more information, visit https://www.keyfactor.com/education-center/what-is-trust-infrastructure/.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload, and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.

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SOURCE Keyfactor