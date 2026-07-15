KeyLogic is proud to announce the award of a contract supporting the Department of the Air Force Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer (DAF CDAO)

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Department advances its Data and AI Strategy, organizations across the Air and Space Forces are focused on turning data into mission advantage through stronger governance, improved interoperability, and accelerating AI for mission outcomes at scale. Through this effort, KeyLogic will support the DAF CDAO by identifying barriers to decision advantage, developing systems engineering artifacts and DoDAF views to inform future-state design, and modernizing internal program operations through Agile practices and Integrated Master Schedule (IMS) optimization.

This award reflects the trust the Office of the DAF CDAO has placed in KeyLogic as a mission partner and recognizes our team's experience delivering enterprise data, digital modernization, and AI-enabling solutions. We are honored to support this critical mission and look forward to helping advance the Department's vision for a more data-centric, AI-enabled, and mission-ready force.

About KeyLogic

KeyLogic, LLC, a System One company, provides advanced analytical and strategic advisory services to help navigate complex energy and infrastructure challenges. Through multidisciplinary expertise, advanced modeling, and decision science, KeyLogic delivers actionable insights that inform decisions at the intersection of technology, markets, infrastructure, and policy.

Contact: Michele Smith, Sr VP of Business Operations, [email protected]

SOURCE KeyLogic