Keymed Biosciences Announces 2026 H1 Results and Business Updates

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, 2026, Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, with total revenue of RMB617 million. Core product Kangyueda generated sales of RMB393 million, up 132% YoY, supported by a nearly 500‑member commercial team covering 1,600+ hospitals. Collaboration revenue reached RMB224 million, mainly from AstraZeneca milestones. Profit for the period was RMB122 million, turning from loss to profit, while cash reserves stood at RMB3.24 billion.

In July 2026, Kangyueda was included in the National Essential Medicines List (effective Sept 1), accelerating penetration into county-level and primary care markets. Pipeline Momentum: Stapokibart's NDA for adolescent AD and prurigo nodularis were accepted; Phase III trials in pediatric AD and adolescent SAR are ongoing.

CM336 (BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody), on June 5, NewCo partner Ouro Medicines was acquired by Gilead and Lakefront. Keymed received an upfront payment of US$257 million, with up to US$70 million in additional milestones, and retains eligibility for up to US$610 million in future milestones and tiered royalties. Lakefront will lead Phase I/II studies of CM336/OM336, while Gilead handles registrational and late‑stage trials and holds exclusive global commercialization rights (ex‑Greater China).

CMG901/AZD0901 (CLDN18.2 ADC), global Phase III for first‑line gastric cancer enrolled first patient in early 2026; perioperative study is in Phase II, with expansion into biliary and pancreatic cancers.

CM355/PRO-203 (CD20 x CD3), dosed first SSc patient in June and will initiate other B‑cell autoimmune studies in 2026.

CM512 (TSLP/IL-13 bispecific antibody) – the world's first long‑acting dual inhibitor with a 70‑day half‑life – met all Phase II endpoints in CRSwNP, showing rapid polyp shrinkage and six‑month single‑injection efficacy; Phase III initiated. Indications include asthma, COPD, AD, allergic rhinitis, and CSU.

CM336 (BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody): in autoimmune diseases, Phase II for light‑chain amyloidosis is enrolling; breakthrough therapy designation granted in May. Phase I/II for autoimmune cytopenias completed Phase I enrollment; Phase Ib for Sjögren's syndrome started in July. In oncology, IND for CM336 plus CM313 (CD38 mAb) in second‑line RRMM was accepted.

Keymed operates 6 integrated platforms, with Chengdu production capacity of 21,800L (plus 24,000L stainless steel lines soon operational). As of June 30, 1,768 full‑time employees, including 500 in commercial and 420 in R&D/clinical.

Standing at its tenth anniversary, Keymed continues its patient‑centric, dual‑engine strategy to accelerate global innovation and deliver sustainable value.