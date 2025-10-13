Lindsey Carnett to Keynote at California Lutheran University Event Hosted by Women in Business and American Marketing Association Clubs

The event, titled "The Journey of a Maven," will feature a keynote presentation by Carnett, in which she will share her personal and professional journey—from her time as a CLU student to founding and leading a bicoastal, award-winning agency. In addition to highlighting her path to entrepreneurship, Carnett will also provide a deep dive into the world of research-driven marketing and public relations strategy, including the power of consumer data and how to develop effective campaigns in today's digital economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lindsey back to campus," said the Women in Business Club President Julia Krastev. "As a successful woman in business and a Cal Lutheran alumna, she's a role model for our members and an example of what's possible when you combine ambition, resilience, and data-driven decision making."

An open Q&A session and networking opportunity will follow the talk. The event is open to all CLU students and faculty.

About the Women in Business Club at California Lutheran University

The Women in Business Club is a student-led organization within CLU's School of Management. With approximately 40 active members, the club exists to challenge the status quo in the business world by empowering young women through professional development opportunities. It offers a wide range of programming—from workshops to speaker events and socials—that prepares students for leadership in real-world business settings.

About California Lutheran University's American Marketing Association Chapter

California Lutheran University is home to an official collegiate chapter of the American Marketing Association. The club brings together marketing-minded students through interactive events designed to deepen their understanding of the field and provide direct access to industry professionals.

About California Lutheran University

Founded in 1959 and federally recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution since 2016, California Lutheran University is home to over 2,200 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students. Our students come from 58 countries and represent many faiths and spiritualities. Our dedicated, accomplished faculty teach in small classes, guiding our students as they grow into open-minded leaders who are strong in character and judgment, confident in identity and vocation, and committed to service and justice. Everyone at Cal Lutheran is committed to helping students pursue their passions, discover their purpose and transform their communities. Learn more at CalLutheran.edu.

About Lindsey Carnett :

Lindsey Carnett is committed to growing businesses and advancing organizations through her integrated marketing and PR agency, Marketing Maven, founded in 2009 and headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area with offices in New York City. Marketing Maven was named to the Inc. 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific, Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in 2018 and 2017, and Entrepreneur 360's list of Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America in 2016. Additionally, Marketing Maven was named No. 3 among Top 20 Women-Owned PR Firms in the US by Influencer Marketing Hub in 2024, Top 20 Women-Owned Digital Marketing Agencies in the US by Influencer Marketing Hub in 2024 and became a Central Coast Best Places to Work Featured Company by Pacific Coast Business Times in 2021.

In 2024, Lindsey was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year by Lido Consulting, Chairperson's Award of Excellence by West Ventura County Business Alliance. She was selected into Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) as a 2023 exceptional woman leader. In Lindsey was named the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year by West Ventura County Business Alliance, 2021 40 Under Forty Honoree by Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, a 2019 Enterprising Woman Honoree, Top Women in PR by PR News and a Folio: Magazine 2015 Top Women in Media. Featured in the Forbes Most Powerful Women Business Leader issue, Lindsey Carnett has taken her business expertise globally to discuss best practices in using PR to drive sales, improve organic SEO and grow a positive online reputation.

In addition to Lindsey's Barnes and Noble bestseller, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven, her copy has appeared in Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and Allure, and she has appeared on TheStreet.com, National Public Radio (NPR), The Doctors, The Jeff Probst Show, Telemundo, and local ABC, NBC and CBS morning news programs, as well as USA Today, PR Week, Forbes, among others.

Outside of Marketing Maven, Lindsey serves as a Board Director and Board Advisor to nonprofit and privately held corporations. She serves on the Nominating Committee as Vice Chair on the Executive Committee for the West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA), board director for the California Lutheran University Community Leaders Association (CLU-CLA), board director for St. John's Healthcare Foundation and board director for kidSTREAM. She is an Advisory Board Member for an AI company Market Intent and a business entertainment program called America's Real Deal. She has also served as Sr. Advisor, Global Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, for global green infrastructure companies and helped the CEO and Executive Leadership Teams overseeing reputation management and strategic partnerships to help ensure a successful exit.

Lindsey also serves as Faculty Lecturer for Cal Lutheran Center for Nonprofit Leadership, Advisory Board Member for UC Santa Barbara PaCE Customer Experience Certificate Program for Women in Leadership, Occupational Advisory Committee Member: Computer Applications and Graphic Programs for Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE) and Faculty for Performance-Driven Marketing Alliance University (PDMI-U). She was also Online Instructor- Social Media Content for Academy of Art University where she taught courses and developed curriculum and was an instructor at Long Beach City College.

A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and member of VISTAGE, Women Presidents' Organization and W Source, Lindsey also sits on the E-Commerce Council for the Performance Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) and serves as Advisor for the Public Relations Student Society of America's CLU chapter. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA), Vice Chairman of the California Lutheran University Victory Club, PR and Marketing Chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Los Angeles and VP of Marketing for the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)- Los Angeles Chapter.

A NCAA collegiate women's soccer captain and officer in the American Marketing Association, Lindsey received her B.A. degree in Spanish and Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and Advertising from California Lutheran University. After graduating from the SBA 8(a) program, her current business certifications include WBE, WOSB, DBE, CPUC, Metro and WBENC.

To learn more about Lindsey Carnett, visit www.LindseyCarnett.com.

About Marketing Maven :

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, market research, Hispanic marketing, digital advertising and search engine optimization (SEO/GEO). Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

SOURCE Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.