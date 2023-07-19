Keynote Panel Tackling Cancer and Disease Research in Low Earth Orbit Kicks Off ISSRDC 2023

News provided by

International Space Station National Lab

19 Jul, 2023, 14:29 ET

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be nearly two million new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2023, and more than half a million cancer-related deaths. To that end, cancer and other disease-related research on the International Space Station (ISS) is of critical importance not only to NASA, but also to the Biden-Harris administration. This year, the 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) takes aim at deadly diseases with its Day 1 keynote panel, "Igniting Innovation to Accelerate Disease Research on the ISS."

Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, the assistant director for space policy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), moderates this important discussion. In 2022, The White House unveiled Cancer Moonshot—an initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer. Joining Uzo-Okoro on this panel are Lisa Carnell, division director of Biological and Physical Sciences at NASA, and Michael Roberts, chief scientific officer at the ISS National Laboratory.

This conversation will explore how the National Low Earth Orbit Research and Development Strategy positions the microgravity research community to uniquely contribute to the success of cancer and other disease treatment innovation, and facilitates the development of therapeutics with results that benefit humanity and improve the quality of life for patients on Earth.

Our Day 1 morning keynote panel kicks off ISSRDC 2023, the annual conference that brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the space station. ISSRDC will showcase how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit. 

The conference is hosted by the ISS National Laboratory, managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS); NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS) at the Hyatt Regency Seattle July 31-August 3, 2023. To learn more about ISSRDC 2023, including how to register, exhibit, or become a conference sponsor, please visit the conference website.

To download a high-resolution photo for this release, click here.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:  
The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.

Media Contact:

Patrick O'Neill

904-806-0035

[email protected]

SOURCE International Space Station National Lab

Also from this source

ISSRDC Session to Focus on Advancing Cardiovascular Research in Low Earth Orbit

SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth Carrying Multiple Life and Materials Science Payloads

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.