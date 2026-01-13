Keynote Speaker Announced for 2026 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference and Expo

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today announced that Mike Abrashoff, former U.S. Navy Commander and leadership expert, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo, taking place April 27–29, 2026, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Abrashoff is known for his transformative leadership as Commander of the USS Benfold, where he dramatically improved operational performance and morale by fostering a culture of trust, accountability, and innovation. When he took command, the Benfold ranked among the Navy's lowest–performing ships, and within twelve months, using the same crew, the best ship in the entire Navy.

"Mike's message of leadership through trust and engagement resonates deeply with the chemical industry's commitment to safety, sustainability, and Responsible Care®," said Mitch Toomey, ACC's Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care. "We are thrilled to have him share insights that will help our members lead with purpose and drive impactful change."

The Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference brings together industry professionals to explore strategies for advancing environmental stewardship, safety performance, and corporate responsibility. Abrashoff's keynote will set the stage for discussions on operational performance management, collaboration, and leadership in the chemical industry.

Featuring sessions on topics ranging from water resilience to elevating safety and sustainability performance across the supply chain, the conference is designed to equip attendees with practical tools, real-world case studies, and actionable insights to advance sustainability and operational excellence.

Click here to register for the event.

