Keynote Speakers and Agenda Confirmed for 2024 Retail and Hospitality ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit

VIENNA, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) announced that Rich Agostino, senior vice president and CISO at Target, Jayson E. Street, renowned social engineering expert, and Andy Greenberg, senior writer for WIRED, will be keynote speakers at the 2024 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit. The annual event is the premier cybersecurity conference in the retail and hospitality sector and will take place April 9-11 in Denver. The agenda is now live.

Rich Agostino is responsible for Target's cybersecurity and infrastructure organizations. He has extensive experience in IT, risk and compliance, and driving enterprise technology initiatives across large global organizations. He will give the opening keynote, "A Decade in Cybersecurity: The RH-ISAC Eras Tour," on April 10.

Jayson E. Street is a world-renowned social engineering expert. His career has focused on work as a simulated adversary for hire and has led him to successfully rob banks, hotels, government facilities, and biochemical companies on five continents. Jayson will give the day 1 closing keynote, "S.E.ing IRL & with AI & Defending Against It with QI," on April 10.

Andy Greenberg is a journalist and author, widely recognized for his insightful coverage of cybersecurity and technology issues. With a keen understanding of the evolving cyber threat landscape, Greenberg has consistently delivered in-depth analysis and investigative reporting on high-profile cyber incidents, making him a trusted voice in the field. He will give the closing keynote titled "From Crypto Crime to Cyberwar: Stories from the Front Lines" on April 11.

Additional highlights of the agenda include:

Breakout Sessions: More than 20 expert-led sessions addressing key areas including threat resilience, incident response plans, refund fraud , and more.

More than 20 expert-led sessions addressing key areas including threat resilience, incident response plans, refund , and more. Interactive Workshop: Hands-on workshop led by the SANS Institute will focus on open-source intelligence (OSINT) and incident handling.

Hands-on workshop led by the SANS Institute will focus on open-source intelligence (OSINT) and incident handling. Networking Events: Multiple opportunities to connect with peers and experts to share experiences and support.

Multiple opportunities to connect with peers and experts to share experiences and support. Focus Groups: Opportunities for attendees to chat with and learn from peers and potential collaborators about new advancements.

"This year's RH-ISAC Summit agenda is crafted to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges and trends, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. "Together, we are not just sharing information; we're building a stronger, more resilient future for the retail and hospitality industries."

Registration for the 2024 Retail & Hospitality ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit is now open. To secure your spot, please visit summit.rhisac.org.

