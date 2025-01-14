Keys Inc. Celebrates Successful Soft Launch: Empowering Locksmiths and Advocating for Nationwide Licensing

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a leader in innovative technology solutions for the locksmith industry, is proud to announce the successful soft launch of the Keys® platform tailored specifically for locksmith services. This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support and trust of the locksmith community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all certified locksmiths who join us on this journey and contribute to making our vision a reality.

ALOA President Bill Mandlebaum, left, presents the 2023 Best New Product award to Loay Jamal Alyousfi of Keys Inc. for his company's Keys App.

The soft launch period allowed us to engage closely with locksmith professionals, gathering invaluable feedback to refine and enhance our platform. This collaborative effort ensures that the Keys® platform remains the gold standard in meeting the unique needs of locksmiths nationwide. By prioritizing innovation and tailoring our services, we aim to empower the best certified locksmiths in the country to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional service.

A Vision for Nationwide Impact

In our commitment to elevating the locksmith profession, we are taking a bold step by taking steps to introduce a bill to Congress advocating for a Federal Locksmith License. Currently, only 13 out of 37 states require locksmiths to be licensed, leaving a gap in safety and standardization. Our dream is to create a unified framework that allows certified locksmiths to operate seamlessly across all 50 states, breaking down barriers and enabling them to expand their businesses without limitations.

The proposed legislation aligns with our mission to ensure safety, professionalism, and accessibility in locksmith services. By partnering with organizations like the Associated Locksmiths of America, we aim to establish a robust standard that benefits both locksmiths and consumers.

Keys®: Pioneering the Future of Locksmith Services

The Keys® app plays a pivotal role in this vision. Locksmiths are able to showcase their businesses, connect with customers, and expand their operations effortlessly. The platform's emphasis on certified providers ensures that consumers receive trusted, high-quality service, reinforcing our commitment to safety and reliability.

We've chosen #KYS – KEEP YOU SAFE – as our guiding Nasdaq symbol to emphasize the importance of safety in every aspect of our mission. Our motto, "Make America Safe Again," reflects our dedication to setting new standards for the locksmith industry and ensuring that every American has access to trusted, professional locksmith services.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, Keys Inc. remains steadfast in our mission to support the locksmith community and advocate for a safer, more unified industry. We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to collaborating with locksmiths, policymakers, and consumers to achieve our shared goals.

Thank you to the locksmith community for your continued support. Together, we are shaping the future of locksmith services and making safety a priority for all.

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the locksmith industry. Our platform offers instant payments, targeted marketing tools, and an easy-to-use interface designed to empower certified locksmiths nationwide. With a commitment to safety and professionalism, we strive to Make America Safe Again through cutting-edge technology and industry advocacy.

