Keys Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership to Supply Premium Keys® to Locksmiths

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. is excited to announce a strategic partnership with a top key manufacturer globally to supply the highest quality keys directly to locksmiths via the Keys Business Web Platform. This collaboration aims to provide locksmiths with unparalleled efficiency and control over their operations, enhancing their business management through advanced inventory features and AI integration.

By leveraging partnerships with industry-leading key manufacturers, Keys Inc. ensures that locksmiths have access to the best keys available in the market. This direct supply chain not only guarantees superior product quality but also offers the most competitive prices, helping locksmiths streamline their operations and improve profitability.

One of the standout features of the Keys Business Web Platform is its innovative inventory management system. This feature empowers locksmiths to better organize and manage their inventory, ensuring they always have the necessary keys on hand. The integrated AI technology takes this a step further by providing real-time updates on key locations for requested jobs, significantly reducing the time spent searching for specific keys.

In instances where a key is not available in inventory, the platform's fast order option allows locksmiths to quickly procure the highest quality keys at the most affordable prices. This ensures that locksmiths can meet customer demands promptly without compromising on quality or cost-efficiency.

"Our goal at Keys Inc. is to revolutionize the locksmith industry by providing tools and resources that enhance efficiency and business management," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys Inc. "Our partnership with top key manufacturers and the introduction of advanced features like AI-driven inventory management on the Keys Business Web Platform exemplify our commitment to supporting locksmiths in delivering exceptional service."

Keys Inc. will showcase this innovative feature at the ALOA 2024 Locksmith and Security Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit our booth for a live demonstration and to learn more about how the Keys Business Web Platform can transform their operations.

About Keys Inc.:

Keys Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for locksmiths and is redefining the locksmith industry with cutting-edge technology and seamless integration. Visit www.keysapp.com to learn more.

