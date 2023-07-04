Keys Inc. Nearing Completion of PCOAB Audit, Plans to File for Reg A Offering to Raise $75 Million for Keys App Expansion

TUCSON, Ariz., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a leading provider of locksmith services through its innovative Keys App, announced today that the company is nearing completion of its PCOAB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) audit. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step forward in Keys Inc.'s commitment to transparency, accountability, and growth.

With the PCOAB audit nearing completion, Keys Inc. is excited to announce its plans to file for a Regulation A (Reg A) offering. This initiative seeks to raise $75 million in capital, which will be used to fuel the expansion and enhancement of the Keys App, propelling it to become a household name in the locksmith industry.

The Keys App has revolutionized the way consumers access locksmith services by providing instant and reliable connections to locksmiths across the world. Its user-friendly interface and robust features have garnered acclaim, and the app recently received the prestigious Associated Locksmiths of America's 2022 Best New Product Award.

Under the visionary leadership of Loay Jamal Alyousfi, the CEO and founder of Keys Inc., the company has continuously strived to improve the Keys App and empower locksmiths to deliver exceptional service. Mr. Alyousfi's unwavering dedication has driven the development of new features and functionalities that streamline operations, enhance security, and ultimately elevate the locksmith experience for both professionals and consumers.

In an upcoming press release, Mr. Alyousfi will delve deeper into the latest developments within the Keys App and shed light on the company's future growth plans. However, for now, Keys Inc. is thrilled to emphasize the importance of the PCOAB audit and celebrate the remarkable milestones achieved thus far.

Keys Inc. is a leading technology company incorporated out of the State of Nevada, with its headquarters in Tucson, Arizona. It has revolutionized the locksmith industry through its innovative Keys App, which provides users with instant access to a network of trusted locksmith professionals worldwide. Keys Inc. strives to enhance the locksmith experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering strong relationships between locksmiths and consumers, all while maintaining a commitment to excellence.

