Keys Inc. to Unveil Dealership DMS Queue at ALOA Security Expo 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. is set to transform the locksmith and dealership industries with the launch of its innovative Keys® Dealer DMS Queue at the ALOA Security Expo 2024 in Las Vegas. This cutting-edge feature is designed to streamline key management and significantly enhance operational efficiency for dealerships across the United States.

Partnering with major national DMS providers that most dealerships use to manage their websites, the Dealer DMS Queue allows dealerships to effortlessly handle their vehicle inventory and key requirements. With the new system, once a vehicle is added into the inventory, dealerships can easily select the number of keys that came with the vehicle. Keys Inc.'s API access enables seamless integration, pulling vehicle inventory data directly from the dealership's website into Keys® Web Business Portal.

A standout feature of this integration is the ability to determine the specific key needed for each vehicle through VIN parsing. This allows dealerships to add multiple keys to their cart quickly and efficiently, eliminating the hassle of manual key management. For instance, a dealership can order 30 keys for multiple vehicles with just a few clicks.

The system also features robust tracking capabilities. Once an order is placed, Keys Inc.'s team will locate a locksmith in the dealership's area to service the vehicles. The dealership can then easily price out the service cost for the bulk key order, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

This innovative solution not only drives efficiency for dealerships but also enhances business opportunities for locksmiths - allowing them to focus on providing excellent service to the client.

"Keys Inc. is committed to driving the future of the locksmith and dealership industries," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys Inc. "Our Dealer DMS Queue is a testament to our dedication to innovation and efficiency, helping both dealerships and locksmiths operate seamlessly and profitably."

Join Keys Inc. at the ALOA Security Expo 2024 in Las Vegas to witness firsthand how the Dealer DMS Queue is set to reshape the future of the locksmith and dealership industries.

About Keys Inc.:

Keys Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for locksmiths and emergency roadside service providers and is redefining the locksmith industry with cutting-edge technology and seamless integration.

