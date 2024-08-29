TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a leading innovator in the locksmith service industry, is proud to announce the successful launch of the Keys® Visa Spend Card, designed to provide instant access to funds for locksmith professionals across the nation. This launch is part of a broader strategic alliance with Stripe, enhancing the financial capabilities of Keys Inc.'s platform and empowering service providers with cutting-edge tools to grow their businesses.

Revolutionizing the Locksmith Industry

Keys Inc. Unveils Keys® Visa Spend Card Post this Keys Inc. - 2024 ALOA Locksmith and Security Expo Keys Visa Spend Card - Keys® App

The Keys® platform is designed to offer unmatched convenience and efficiency for locksmiths, featuring:

Instant Payments: Service providers can now receive their earnings instantly on the Keys® Visa Spend Card, ensuring immediate access to their funds.





Service providers can now receive their earnings instantly on the Keys® Visa Spend Card, ensuring immediate access to their funds. Targeted Marketing Campaigns: Keys Inc. supports certified service providers with strategic marketing campaigns to attract more customers, thereby boosting business visibility and opportunities.





Keys Inc. supports certified service providers with strategic marketing campaigns to attract more customers, thereby boosting business visibility and opportunities. Comprehensive Web Panel: A user-friendly web panel enables seamless management of business operations, improving productivity and operational efficiency.





A user-friendly web panel enables seamless management of business operations, improving productivity and operational efficiency. No Monthly Charges or Subscriptions





Name Your Service Price: Locksmiths have the flexibility to set their own service rates, allowing them to stay competitive in the market.





Locksmiths have the flexibility to set their own service rates, allowing them to stay competitive in the market. Secure Payments Through Stripe: All credit card payments are processed securely through Stripe®, ensuring that transactions are safe and reliable.





All credit card payments are processed securely through Stripe®, ensuring that transactions are safe and reliable. Grow Your Customer Base: By joining the Keys® network, locksmiths can significantly expand their reach and attract more customers.





By joining the Keys® network, locksmiths can significantly expand their reach and attract more customers. Advanced Dispatching: The integration of state-of-the-art AI technology allows for efficient dispatching of locksmiths, ensuring quick and accurate service delivery.





The integration of state-of-the-art AI technology allows for efficient dispatching of locksmiths, ensuring quick and accurate service delivery. AI VIN Parsing: Our advanced AI can parse Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to identify the exact key needed for a customer's vehicle, improving service accuracy and saving time.





Our advanced AI can parse Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to identify the exact key needed for a customer's vehicle, improving service accuracy and saving time. Inventory Control: Streamlined inventory management ensures that locksmiths are always equipped with the necessary tools and keys for each job.

Keys® Visa Spend Card: The Future of Financial Flexibility

The newly launched Keys® Visa Spend Card offers locksmiths:

Immediate Access to Earnings: Receive payments instantly and access funds without delay.





Receive payments instantly and access funds without delay. Fast Card Issuance: Physical cards are shipped within two business days, and virtual cards are available instantly.





Physical cards are shipped within two business days, and virtual cards are available instantly. Universal Acceptance: Use the card anywhere Visa is accepted.





Use the card anywhere Visa is accepted. Secure and Reliable Transactions: Cards are issued by Celtic Bank.





Cards are issued by Celtic Bank. Dynamic Spend Controls: Manage spending with ease and flexibility, tailored to business needs.





Manage spending with ease and flexibility, tailored to business needs. ATM Access: Convenient cash withdrawals from ATMs across the U.S.

Keys Commercial Credit Cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank, combining industry-leading security with unparalleled financial control.

Join the Keys® Network Today

Locksmith professionals are invited to join the Keys® network and elevate their businesses to new heights. For more information, visit our website at www.keys.app.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Keys Inc.