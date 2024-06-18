Keyser Commercial Real Estate Awarded Inc.'s Prestigious Best Workplaces for 2024 Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyser Commercial Real Estate, a tenant-representation brokerage firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, received an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace score of 94.77/100, awarding them Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2024 title.

Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list of Best Workplace award winners is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected Keyser as one of the award winners for 2024. Each company that was nominated took part in an anonymous employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. As part of the anonymous survey, employees were invited to answer open-ended questions regarding their experience at the company.

One such employee though, Olivia Barajas, publicly shared her feedback about the brokerage firm's culture and leadership, "Keyser is hands down the best company I have had the privilege of working for. The culture is based on 15 core operating principles and centered around selfless service. The leadership team is nothing short of empowering. Keyser's model encourages growth within the organization, and the leadership team provides the tools needed to reach individual and company goals and provide best-in-class service excellence in every instance. Based on their dedication to their client's and team's success, I would recommend them to anyone."

Jonathan Keyser, Founder and Managing Partner of Keyser states, "This honor reflects the amazing culture we've built together—a culture of selfless service, teamwork, and a commitment to service excellence. Our success is truly driven by the passion and dedication of our team, and this recognition shows just how much we care about creating a supportive and inspiring workplace. We couldn't have done this without the unwavering support of our clients, partners, and every member of our Keyser family. Your trust and commitment to our vision inspire us to keep striving for greatness."

About Keyser Commercial Real Estate

Keyser is a nationally recognized, full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm that exclusively represents tenants. Named by USA Today as "The Commercial Real Estate Disruptor," Keyser provides its clients with a turnkey, big-picture approach to commercial real estate strategy.

By focusing only on the needs of the businesses who occupy the space, rather than landlords or developers, Keyser is free from fiduciary responsibilities and conflicts of interest, giving its clients the peace of mind needed to negotiate confidently.

Known for its 15 core operating principles and a "best-place-to-work" culture, Keyser and its team of selfless leaders have been recognized nationally by Inc., Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Business Journal, The International Business Times, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur for its service excellence. For more information, visit https://keyser.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

