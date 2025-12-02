Keyser Leverages AI for Human-Centered Tenant Representation

By integrating advanced data analytics and AI tools into its advisory process, Keyser empowers company leaders to choose office locations that maximize retention, productivity, and long-term growth.

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyser Commercial Real Estate is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to deepen its human-centered approach to tenant representation. Through AI-driven mapping, demographic modeling, and commute analysis , Keyser now offers clients unprecedented clarity on how potential office locations align with where employees live, how they work, and what keeps them engaged.

Keyser remains a service-first advisory firm that leverages technology to better serve people. By integrating AI into its strategic process, the firm continues its mission of selfless service — helping clients make data-backed real estate decisions that prioritize their people and purpose.

Using AI to Serve People, Not Replace Them

Keyser's advisors use AI to model commuting patterns, neighborhood demographics, and proximity to key amenities, identifying which office locations best align with employee distribution and lifestyle preferences. The result: smarter, faster, and more human decisions about space, designed to boost retention, satisfaction, and performance.

"Our mission has always been to serve clients selflessly — not by chasing transactions, but by helping them create environments where their people flourish," said Jonathan Keyser , Founder and Managing Partner . "By leveraging AI, we're bringing humanity and data together, ensuring every real estate decision supports the well-being and success of employees."

Why It Matters Now

In today's job market, employees are holding on to high-salaried roles more tightly than in previous cycles. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings have declined by nearly 20% from their 2022 peak, while voluntary quits have fallen to their lowest level in three years. In this environment, retention matters — and so does location.

At the same time, workers are showing a renewed willingness to commute longer distances if it means staying with a strong employer. That makes choosing the right office location even more critical. Companies must ensure their workplace remains accessible, desirable, and connected to the amenities that reinforce satisfaction and loyalty.

Adding to this shift, the KPMG CEO Outlook found that 83% of global CEOs expect employees to be fully back in the office within three years . As organizations move toward more in-person collaboration, the geography of the office once again becomes a competitive advantage — not an afterthought.

Human-Centered Insights, Data-Enabled Precision

Purpose-Driven Strategy: Keyser integrates AI into its advisory process to quantify how real estate decisions impact the people who occupy the space.

Human-Centered Design: Every analysis begins with employees — their lifestyles, commutes, and preferences — to inform smarter, people-aligned site selection.

Efficiency and Precision: Clients can evaluate multiple location scenarios with clarity and confidence, reducing guesswork and risk.

Future-Ready Thinking: A.I. doesn't replace relationships; it enhances them — empowering leaders to make strategic, empathetic decisions about their workplace.

About Keyser Commercial Real Estate

At Keyser , we are redefining what it means to be a world-class commercial real estate firm. Globally recognized and award-winning, Keyser stands at the forefront of innovation, delivering best-in-class, white-glove service to clients across industries and continents.

With a presence that spans markets around the world, our team of elite advisors brings unmatched expertise, powered by proprietary AI-driven insights and strategic intelligence that deliver measurable results. Whether navigating complex lease negotiations, portfolio optimization, or global site selection, we serve as an extension of your team—fiercely protecting your interests and relentlessly pursuing your success.

At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to service that transcends the transactional. We don't just represent space—we empower business growth, accelerate performance, and transform futures.

