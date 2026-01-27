Keyser's Culture Shines: Honored as a Best Place to Work in Phoenix

Keyser Named Top 10 Best Places to Work: Micro Companies, by The Phoenix Business Journal

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenging a Traditionally Cut-Throat Industry

Keyser Commercial Real Estate, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been named a 2025 Best Places to Work Honoree by the Phoenix Business Journal . The recognition highlights the firm's intentional commitment to building a people-first culture within the commercial real estate brokerage industry—an industry widely recognized for its high-stakes transactions, commission-driven structures, and intense competition.

In commercial real estate, success has historically been measured by deal volume and speed, often at the expense of collaboration and long-term employee well-being. This dynamic has fueled the perception of a cut-throat industry—one that prioritizes winning at all costs. That reality is directly addressed in You Don't Have to Be Ruthless to Win , the #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling book by Keyser founder and Managing Partner Jonathan Keyser, which outlines a values-driven alternative for the industry.

Against that backdrop, Keyser's inclusion on the Best Places to Work list represents a meaningful distinction. The honor reflects the firm's deliberate decision to challenge traditional brokerage norms by prioritizing internal culture, shared accountability, and principled leadership—while continuing to deliver exceptional results for clients.

Culture as a Competitive Advantage

The recognition reinforces Keyser's belief that exceptional client outcomes are a direct result of investing in its people. By fostering a culture rooted in trust, transparency, and selfless service, the firm empowers its commercial real estate advocates to operate with clarity and confidence, elevating the experience for business leaders navigating complex real estate decisions.

"This recognition validates the heart of Keyser Commercial Real Estate—our culture of selfless service, guided by 15 core operating principles," said Faith Rocha, Chief Financial Officer . "Commercial real estate brokerage is demanding and highly competitive by nature. We have been intentional about building a culture where collaboration, integrity, and long-term relationships are valued just as highly as results."

Leadership Rooted in Service

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful on a personal level," said Jonathan Keyser , Managing Partner of Keyser Commercial Real Estate. "I grew up as a missionary kid in Papua New Guinea, where my parents instilled in me a deep belief in service, humility, and community. To see that mindset create a workplace filled with like-minded professionals who genuinely care about one another and our clients is incredibly rewarding. It makes coming to work every day energizing and executing at the highest level both meaningful and fun."

Built for Performance—and People

This distinction further highlights Keyser's commitment to supporting its professionals through a strong culture and a deeply aligned team. The firm operates on the belief that when brokers and staff are empowered and well-supported, they are better positioned to deliver unconflicted advocacy and superior outcomes for clients.

That belief is reflected in the firm's mission:

We are a world-class, global commercial real estate brokerage firm. We deliver excellence in everything we do, empowering our clients with unconflicted advocacy and a steadfast commitment to unmatched expertise and exceptional service.

Since 2013, Keyser's culture of selfless service has remained central to attracting top talent and fostering a collaborative brokerage environment. The Best Places to Work designation affirms that these values are not merely stated—but consistently practiced.

Individuals interested in career opportunities or learning more about Keyser's approach to commercial real estate are encouraged to visit keyser.com or keyser.com/join-the-movement .

About Keyser Commercial Real Estate

At Keyser , we are redefining what it means to be a world-class commercial real estate firm. Globally recognized and award-winning, Keyser stands at the forefront of innovation, delivering best-in-class, white-glove service to clients across industries and continents.

With a presence that spans markets around the world, our team of elite advisors brings unmatched expertise, powered by proprietary AI-driven insights and strategic intelligence that deliver measurable results. Whether navigating complex lease negotiations, portfolio optimization, or global site selection, we serve as an extension of your team—fiercely protecting your interests and relentlessly pursuing your success.

At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to service that transcends the transactional. We don't just represent space—we empower business growth, accelerate performance, and transform futures.

