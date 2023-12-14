Keystone Agency Partners Names Kinney as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Keystone Agency Partners

14 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

Insurance Veteran Kinney Promoted from President to CEO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners (KAP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Kinney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kinney served as the President of KAP since April of 2023. During his time, he has implemented key strategic initiatives, strengthened partnerships, and led the organization through its continuous expansion, achieving revenue in excess of $255 million.

In 2023, KAP has attained notable distinctions, earning the top ranking in Employee Benefits growth, securing the third position in the Fastest Growing category, and claiming the 40th spot among the Largest US Commercial Retail Brokers based on 2022 US brokerage revenue, as reported by Business Insurance. In his role as CEO, Kinney will draw upon his extensive experience and proven success in the industry to further advance KAP's accomplishments as it enters its fourth year of operations.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Keystone Agency Partners. Since formally joining the team in April, I have witnessed the dedication and expertise of our talented team and partner agencies. I look forward to working collaboratively to build on our achievements and further strengthen our position in the industry," said Patrick Kinney.

The Chairman of the Keystone Agency Partners Board of Directors, Matt Popoli, expressed confidence in Kinney's abilities and vision for the future.

"As President at KAP, Patrick demonstrated an exceptional ability to effectively lead teams, collaborate with key stakeholders, and drive strategic outcomes crucial to our success. We are delighted to promote Patrick to CEO, and we look forward to benefitting from his ongoing leadership during this pivotal period of KAP's growth," said Popoli.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to continue KAP's vision of driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients and partners," Kinney added. "I look forward to leading KAP into a future marked by success, achievement, and continued excellence in our industry."

About Keystone Agency Partners
Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its Platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

Media Inquiries
Stuart Kail, Director of Brand & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners

