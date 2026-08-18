Keystone Cooperative Joins Alloy Partners' One Health Studio as Newest Corporate Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alloy Partners announced a new partnership with Keystone Cooperative in their One Health Studio, a venture studio creating and scaling companies at the convergence of animal, plant and human health. The partnership strengthens the studio's growing network of corporate and institutional partners backing the next generation of one health innovation.

Keystone Cooperative, a 100-year-old farmer-owned agriculture and energy business headquartered in Indianapolis, brings direct operational knowledge across agronomy, energy, grain, animal nutrition and swine production, along with deep relationships with over 20,000 farmer-owners across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. The partnership will help fuel the studio's pipeline of new ventures targeting shared challenges across human wellness, animal health and food systems.

"Keystone represents exactly the type of partner we built the One Health Studio to attract: an organization with a century of agricultural expertise and direct relationships with the farmers and producers who stand to benefit most from the startups we're building. Their investment adds real-world operational depth that will make every venture we launch stronger." says Elliott Parker, CEO of Alloy Partners.

"The challenges facing agriculture, animal health and food systems are increasingly interconnected, and the solutions need to be, also. The One Health Studio gives us a seat at the table where those solutions are being built from the ground up, and we're bringing the perspective of the farmers and producers who will put them to work," says Scott Logue, incoming CEO of Keystone Cooperative.

Launched in November 2025 with founding partners Elanco Animal Health and the State of Indiana, the One Health Studio, located in the One Health Innovation District, has already moved eight concepts into incubation. The studio, led by serial founder Ben Lewis, unites research institutions, investors, corporate partners and entrepreneurs to launch new startups based in Indiana.

"The future of these industries is being built right now, and it's being built by the companies willing to sit at the table with startups and researchers instead of waiting to see what is created without them. That's why having partners like Keystone and Elanco involved is so important for One Health Studio. They're not just investors or spectators. They're shaping what comes next in animal, plant and human health, and they're doing it alongside the startups and founders building it. The corporations that engage with startups like this will own that future. The ones that wait will be buying it from someone else," says Ben Lewis, Managing Director of the One Health Studio.

Keystone joins Elanco as a corporate investor and partner in the studio, with Alloy Partners expecting to welcome additional partners in the coming months.

About Alloy Partners

Alloy Partners is a venture builder that co-creates advantaged startups and venture studios with corporations. Alloy Partners works with partners through their journey from defining a venture strategy to systematically conceiving, launching, investing in and scaling a portfolio of venture-backed startups. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the Alloy Partners portfolio includes over 40 companies and seven venture studios started in partnership with leading organizations, including Elanco, Huntington Bank, Eli Lilly, Capital One, Catalyst by Wellstar, Warner Bros. Discovery, University of Notre Dame and more. For more information, visit www.AlloyPartners.com.

About Keystone

Keystone Cooperative, Inc. is a 100% farmer-owned cooperative serving customers across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. Centered on the valued relationships that have built and grown the cooperative for 100 years, Keystone specializes in energy, agronomy, grain, animal nutrition and swine production. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Keystone serves as a center point in local family farms and rural communities, ensuring today's successes and securing tomorrow's opportunities. For more information, visit keystonecoop.com.

Media Contact:

Jen Carroll

PANBlast for Alloy Partners

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SOURCE Alloy Partners