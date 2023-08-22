Keystone Partners, a Portfolio Company of Silver Oak Services Partners, Expands with ICC Partnership

News provided by

Keystone Partners

22 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners ("Keystone"), a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has expanded and enhanced its service portfolio and its geographic presence by formalizing a partnership with Denver-based ICC.

Founded in 2010, ICC provides compassionate outplacement services, executive coaching, and modern leadership development for emerging leaders for a range of clients, from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Continue Reading

Shawna Simcik, Co-Founder and President at ICC notes, "We are excited to partner with Keystone's management team and capitalize on the Company's significant growth opportunities." Susan Ruhl, Co-Founder and CFO, goes on to add, "Keystone has been a leader in the industry due to its deep industry experience, customer-first business model, and outstanding reputation. Becoming part of Keystone reinforces our commitment to delivering quality services and provides us with the resources and support to continue to grow our business."

"We are delighted to have the ICC team join Keystone," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone, "We were drawn to ICC due to its position as a market leader, our shared company values, complimentary services, and reputation for innovation. This is an exciting time for both Keystone and ICC as we combine our capabilities to provide leading edge talent solutions to customers nationwide."

Overview of Keystone Partners
Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading career and talent management consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone works with organizations nationally and worldwide to efficiently and effectively address their career management and talent solution needs.

Please contact Tim Baldwin of Keystone Partners or Greg Barr, Andrew Gustafson or Taylor Wood of Silver Oak for additional information.

Silver Oak invests in healthcare, business and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $20 million.

Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC 
1560 Sherman Ave, Suite 1200
Evanston, IL 60201
Phone: 847-332-0400
www.silveroaksp.com

SOURCE Keystone Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.