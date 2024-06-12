Keystone Partners Announces Acquisition of The Ayers Group

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners, a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has acquired The Ayers Group, a leader in executive coaching, leadership development and outplacement services, from Kelly Services, Inc. This strategic acquisition further broadens Keystone's capacity to deliver exceptional career management and leadership transformation solutions in the New York metropolitan area.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in New York City, The Ayers Group has been a pioneer in adapting companies to change, offering comprehensive guidance on human resources and organizational development. By integrating The Ayers Group's deep customer relationships, and strong bench of career and executive coaches, Keystone Partners enhances its ability to support professionals and organizations through every phase of the career lifecycle.

"Joining forces with The Ayers Group builds upon our strengths and extends our reach, reinforcing our mission to empower organizations and individuals to navigate and succeed in an ever-evolving work environment," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone Partners. "Today more than ever, businesses are seeking partners who can offer a combination of deep expertise, flexibility and empathy. These are shared values across the Keystone Partners and Ayers organizations."

Larry Fisher, Vice President and Practice Leader for The Ayers Group, commented, "We are excited about this new chapter with Keystone Partners. Our combined resources and shared commitment to excellence and innovation only strengthens our ability to support clients looking to transform their human capital strategies."

About Keystone Partners: Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading outplacement, executive coaching and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone Partners offers a range of services designed to help individuals and organizations successfully navigate the complexities of career management and development. Partnering with HR and serving as a trusted advisor, Keystone Partners supports organizations on building resilience and identifying and addressing defining moments that matter. This approach empowers clients to adapt and thrive in the face of change, transforming pivotal career moments into opportunities for growth and success.

About The Ayers Group: The Ayers Group, headquartered in New York City, has helped companies adapt to change through comprehensive human resources and organizational development solutions. Learn more at www.ayers.com.

About Kelly®: Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, they empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

SOURCE Keystone Partners