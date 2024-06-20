Keystone Partners Introduces Flex: A Revolutionary Approach to Career Transition

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners today announced Keystone Flex, a new product optimized for outplacement & career transition services. Keystone Flex is designed to provide a highly tailored experience for individuals, combining dedicated career consultation meetings with a points-based system for additional services. This approach ensures that the unique needs and aspirations of every individual in their career transition process are met.

"At Keystone Partners, we understand that every individual's career transition journey is unique to them. We're proud to deliver Flex to the clients we work with, empowering them to take control of their transition process. Flex represents a new era in outplacement services, one that is focused on flexibility, tailored support, and collaboration," says Mary Cavanaugh, SVP Career Management at Keystone Partners.

Features and benefits of Flex include:

Dedicated Consultant Support : Flex provides access to dedicated consultants who guide individuals through every step of their transition journey, offering personalized advice, support, and expertise.

: Flex provides access to dedicated consultants who guide individuals through every step of their transition journey, offering personalized advice, support, and expertise. Arch, Keystone's Proprietary Career Portal : The Flex product includes complimentary access to the Arch dashboard, enhancing the consulting experience through custom educational content, milestone tracking, and goal achievements.

: The Flex product includes complimentary access to the Arch dashboard, enhancing the consulting experience through custom educational content, milestone tracking, and goal achievements. Points-Based System: Individuals can build their own program from a suite of carefully curated options, focusing on technology resources, job application needs, wellness, and self-reflection. This ensures that unlike "one-size-fits-all" approaches, individuals can customize their career transition, ensuring deeper engagement and better results.

"Flex embodies Keystone Partners' dedication to innovation and reflects our deep understanding of the evolving demands of the modern job market," added Cavanaugh.

Flex is available immediately. For more information on Flex, visit https://www.keystonepartners.com/what-you-need/outplacement/

About Keystone Partners: Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Keystone Partners is a premier consulting firm specializing in leadership development, executive coaching, and career transitions. We help organizations build resilience and sustainable growth through strategic investments in employee development at defining career moments. Our people-centric approach focuses on fostering reciprocal relationships and enhancing employee engagement, empowering clients to thrive in the face of uncertainty and ambiguity. Learn more at www.keystonepartners.com.

