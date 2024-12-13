Keywords to understand China: The 3rd plenum
News provided byChina.org.cn
Dec 13, 2024, 07:17 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:
Einar Tangen is a senior fellow at Taihe Institute. In this video, he offers an explanation of the key ideas put forward at the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
Keywords to understand China: The 3rd plenum
http://www.china.org.cn/english/china_key_words/2024-09/02/content_117400445.html
SOURCE China.org.cn
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article