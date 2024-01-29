KFC® INTRODUCES NEW SMASH'D POTATO BOWLS - A NEXT-LEVEL TWIST ON THE FAN-FAVORITE FAMOUS BOWLS

News provided by

Kentucky Fried Chicken

29 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Smash your hunger with the new bowl, available today at KFCs nationwide for only $3.49

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® is introducing new Smash'd Potato Bowls, an abundant, finger lickin' good bowl for just $3.49.* Smash your hunger with a next-level twist on a fan-favorite Famous Bowl that makes potatoes the star, available at KFCs nationwide starting today.

KFC Smash’d Potato Bowls are filled to the brim with all your comfort food favorites, including a layer of KFC’s famous mashed potatoes, topped with Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, crispy bacon crumbles and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend. Add five of KFC’s hand-breaded, fan-favorite chicken nuggets for only $2 more at participating locations.
Nothing beats mashed potatoes, except mashed potatoes topped with crispy Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend. What could be better than all your favorite flavors smashed together for only $3.49? Adding five KFC's hand-breaded, fan-favorite chicken nuggets for only $2 more.*

"Now you can smash your hunger with our new Smash'd Potato Bowls, which take comfort to an 11 with a unique twist on all your favorite KFC flavors smashed together. If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "At just $3.49, it's a comforting meal deal. Are you ready to smash it?"

Smash'd Potato Bowls land on KFC menus nationally after a successful test run in Pittsburgh in 2023. KFC's popular Famous Bowls first joined KFC menus in 2006 and in 2019 KFC introduced Mac & Cheese Bowls.

KFC is also introducing all your favorites in one with the new $20 Taste of KFC meal.** Available at KFCs nationwide starting today, this tasty combo comes with six pieces of KFC's Original Recipe® chicken on the bone, as well as four finger lickin' good individual sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh coleslaw, corn, rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese and four biscuits – all for just $20.**

KFC customers can use Quick Pick Up on KFC.com or the KFC app to order ahead of time and skip the line to pick up their order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. KFC account holders also enjoy ongoing special offers in the app.

KFC's new tongue-in-cheek ad creative for the new menu item, "Lookin' to Smash" invites customers to smash their hunger with the new cheesy, bacon-y, potato-y bowl of goodness.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.   

**Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Offer includes 6 pc chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, coleslaw, mac & cheese, corn, and 4 biscuits. Extra charge for substitutions may apply. Tax, tips and fees extra.

About KFC
KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 29,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on FacebookTwitterInstagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken

News Releases in Similar Topics

