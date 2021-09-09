KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell Release 'Most Impactful Cage-Free Policy Of All Time'

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum! Brands, the world's largest restaurant company, with close to 50,000 locations globally across its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, has released a global policy to transition to 100% cage-free eggs and egg products in the majority of its locations by 2026, and globally by 2030. The fast-food corporation also agreed to provide annual progress reporting to ensure transparency. This commitment is set to benefit millions of hens in its global supply chain, and follows the largest public cage-free campaign to date, led by the Open Wing Alliance .

Aaron Ross, Vice President Policy and Strategy, The Humane League , a founding member of The Open Wing Alliance, said: "We think this is the most impactful cage-free commitment of all time, since Yum! Brands is the world's largest restaurant company. Consumers all around the world have been demanding better for animals, and companies like Yum! Brands are taking action."

The public campaign leading up to Yum! Brands' commitment was led by member organizations of the Open Wing Alliance , a coalition united to end the abuse of chickens in factory farms worldwide. Activists from 79 influential animal protection organizations in 62 countries joined forces to demand better from Yum! Brands on behalf of its customers and the egg-laying hens suffering daily within its supply chain.



To date, over 100 global commitments to end cruel cages have been made by some of the largest companies in the world, including Burger King, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Unilever, Nestlé, Aldi, InterContinental Hotels, Sodexo, Kraft Heinz, Compass Group, Shake Shack, and Barilla.

About the Open Wing Alliance

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations focused on ending the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded in 2016 by The Humane League and has grown into a global force with 79 member organizations changing the way the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies locally and globally.

About The Humane League

The Humane League is a global nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food.

