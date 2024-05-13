The Humane League Publicly Launches the Animal Policy Alliance to Enact Legislative Change for Farmed Animals

U.S. coalition of organizations unite to end large-scale animal cruelty through policy change

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League, a global nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food, today publicly launches the Animal Policy Alliance (APA), a coalition with the mission of ending large-scale animal cruelty in the U.S. through policy change. With 15 member organizations and growing, the APA fosters collaboration by providing legislative campaign strategies, resources, and grants to create connections with legislators at the city, state, and federal levels to advocate for policies that benefit farmed animals.

Vicky Bond, President of The Humane League, with a cow saved from a factory farm. (The Humane League) Animals Deserve Better than the daily suffering they endure on factory farms. (The Humane League)

"In public policy conversations and legislation in the U.S., farmed animals are tragically underrepresented. We launched the Animal Policy Alliance to try to change that," says Gabriel Wildgen, Senior Director of Public Policy, The Humane League. "We're seeing strong momentum at the state and local level and there is still so much more to be done to end large-scale animal cruelty. We're eager to partner closely with local groups and legislators around the country to create meaningful and lasting change to reduce the suffering of animals who are abused every day on factory farms."

With the support of the APA, member organizations have already been successful in creating change for farmed animals through milestone victories. In Washington State , a bill was passed banning octopus farming, and in New Jersey , a ban of gestation and veal crates was signed into law. Groups have been successful in defending foie gras bans in New York and Pittsburgh , a bill against rabbit slaughter in Connecticut , as well as several problematic bills that threatened to grant more power to factory farms in Missouri . APA groups have successfully persuaded the USDA to update its child nutrition meal patterns and encouraged members of Congress to oppose the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act that would have nullified state and local bans on the sale of products from intensive animal confinement in the U.S.

Active legislative campaigns led by the Animal Policy Alliance include:





No Backyard Slaughter : APEX Advocacy's campaign focuses on ending backyard slaughterhouses located in predominantly BIPOC communities, who are affected disproportionately by the industry.

: APEX Advocacy's campaign focuses on ending backyard slaughterhouses located in predominantly BIPOC communities, who are affected disproportionately by the industry. Fur Free DC : DC Voters for Animals' campaign works to protect minks, rabbits, foxes, and wild animals by banning the sale of fur.

: DC Voters for Animals' campaign works to protect minks, rabbits, foxes, and wild animals by banning the sale of fur. New York State Fur Ban : Voters for Animal Rights' campaign works to ban the sale of fur in New York .

: Voters for Animal Rights' campaign works to ban the sale of fur in . Washington State Plant-Based School Meals : Pasado's Safe Haven works with Washington lawmakers to include funding for plant-based school meals in the state operating budget.

: Pasado's Safe Haven works with lawmakers to include funding for plant-based school meals in the state operating budget. Protect State Laws : The Humane League works to keep harmful factory farming interests out of the federal Farm Bill.

: The Humane League works to keep harmful factory farming interests out of the federal Farm Bill. California School District Meals : Cultivate Empathy for All works to pass Vision 2025 to make healthy, compassionate and climate-friendly plant-based foods accessible in California schools.

There are no federal laws regulating the treatment of animals raised on farms in the United States. Currently, the best protections for farmed animals are in the hands of the 15 states that have passed farm animal confinement legislation, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Maine, and New Jersey. As a result of state legislation , consumer demand , and corporate animal welfare policies , nearly 40% of egg-laying hens are now free from cages in the U.S.

APA member organizations include Animal Protection League of New Jersey, Animal Protection Voters, APEX Advocacy, Chilis On Wheels, Connecticut Votes for Animals, Cultivate Empathy for All, DC Voters for Animals, Humane Action Pittsburgh, Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, Northwest Animal Rights Network, Pasado's Safe Haven, Social Compassion in Legislation, Texas Humane Legislation Network, Vegan Activist Alliance, and Voters for Animal Rights.





To learn more about the Animal Policy Alliance and take action for animals, please visit AnimalPolicyAlliance.org .

About the Animal Policy Alliance (APA)

Initiated by The Humane League , the Animal Protection Alliance (APA) is a coalition of fifteen organizations across the United States with the mission of uniting to end large-scale animal cruelty through policy change. The Alliance aims to have at least one member group in every U.S. state by 2030. Together, we aim to establish and advance meaningful policy reform to end the abuse of animals raised for food or products.

