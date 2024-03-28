KFC TAKES FINGER LICKIN' GOOD TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL WITH NEW SAUCY NUGGETS IN FIVE DRIPPING FLAVORS

This is no joke: Starting April 1 self-proclaimed sauce-perts can get a taste of all five NEW Saucy Nuggets flavors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is getting saucy and taking its finger lickin' good chicken nuggets to a whole new level with NEW Saucy Nuggets, with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting April 1! The news comes one year after KFC introduced its 100% white meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets, which quickly became a crowd-pleaser.

For just $5.99,* you can get 10 of KFC's new Saucy Nuggets, dripping in one of FIVE delicious sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan favorites that have inspired petitions advocating for their return:

NEW Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.

A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you. NEW Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor. NEW Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you're going to love this.

A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you're going to love this. RETURNING Nashville Hot: Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC's biggest launches).

Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for "Nashville Hot" increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC's biggest launches). RETURNING Georgia Gold : A honey-mustard style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning. It's tangy with a flavorful punch. If you're a fan of mustard and BBQ, this one's for you.

To make things even saucier, KFC customers can get a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when they spend $10 or more on a KFC.com or KFC app purchase.**

"KFC has never been so finger lickin' good – literally," said Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S. "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

Self-proclaimed "sauce-perts" (definition: anyone with a strong opinion about their preferred sauces) can enjoy KFC's Saucy Nuggets on their own or plus up the experience with the combo meal, which includes your flavor choice of 10-piece Saucy Nuggets, a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $9.99.*

No meal is complete without a little something sweet, so indulge in KFC's newest snackable dessert: Apple Pie Poppers. Filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust, Apple Pie Poppers are everything you love about apple pie in a fun bite! Even better, with four Apple Pie Poppers for $2.49,* this delicious dessert comes at a wallet-friendly price.

Use the KFC app to order Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers ahead of time and pick it up at KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. KFC fans can also sign up for KFC Rewards to start earning rewards on digital orders and unlocking FREE KFC (redeem 500 points to get KFC favorites, like a FREE 10-piece Saucy Nuggets).***

Keep an eye out on KFC's social channels for more saucy updates in April. We bet you'll be saying you canna-believe it.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Only available on KFC.com or the KFC app at participating locations with $10+ purchase (before taxes, tips & fees). Must redeem offer by clicking banner on menu page. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

***KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants in the 50 U.S. States. Account creation required.

