KFC's KPRO Tops 300 Locations in China

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) announced that KFC's light-meal concept, KPRO, has surpassed 300 locations in China and is on track to reach 600 locations by year–end, up from just over 200 in 2025.

KPRO has surpassed 300 locations in China and is on track to reach 600 locations by year‑end.

In addition to its signature multigrain energy bowls and superfood yogurt smoothies, KPRO is introducing two new high-protein product categories: Energy PRO sandwiches and high-protein yogurt smoothies. The whole-wheat chia-seed sandwiches feature roasted chicken breast or tuna and egg, along with five types of fresh vegetables, offering balanced nutrition. The high-protein yogurt smoothies, set to launch in July, come in a range of new flavors.

KPRO targets the fast-growing demand for light meals at affordable price. With its Chinese name conveying the idea of self-discipline, KPRO offers delicious, hearty meals tailored to Chinese consumer preferences using a variety of ingredients for balanced nutrition while limiting the use of sugar and salt. The menu also features calorie labels to help consumers make more informed choices.

Opened as a side–by–side module within KFC stores, KPRO leverages KFC's in–store resources and requires lower investment and operating costs than a standalone format. This business model effectively cross–sells KFC members and customers, driving incremental sales and profit for the parent KFC stores.

Supported by Yum China's world–class supply chain management system and rigorous quality controls, KPRO upholds high food safety standards that differentiate it from the competition. These include using eggs safe for raw consumption, thoroughly cleaning produce, strictly separating raw and cooked foods, and closely monitoring ingredient conditions to ensure freshness. Combined with its innovative menu offerings and strong value for money, KPRO has generated strong consumer interest.

In April, Yum China raised its 2026 expansion target for KPRO from 400 locations to 600, focusing on tier–1, tier–2 and select tier–3 cities, particularly in eastern and southern China where the demand for light meals is stronger.

KPRO is just one of Yum China's many growth initiatives. The Company remains committed to driving innovation and operational efficiency to broaden its addressable market and meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to our projected capital returns from 2025 and 2026. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future strategies, growth, business plans, capital allocation strategy, capital return plans (including dividend and share repurchase plans). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Our plan of capital returns to shareholders (including dividend and share repurchase plans) is based on current expectations, which may change based on market conditions, capital needs or otherwise. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factor" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 18,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,600 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.yumchina.com/.

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SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.