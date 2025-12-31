Khachkar Studios Publishes New Systems Map of a Failing U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem

News provided by

The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

Dec 31, 2025, 08:00 ET

Our mission at Khachkar Studios: Empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world‑class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- [EMBARGOED UNTIL 08:00 EST DECEMBER 31, 2025]

Khachkar Studios today released a new systems map titled "A Failing U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem: 12 Body Parts – Currently Underperforming with Extraordinary Potential."

Continue Reading
View the systems map and listen to the podcast
View the systems map and listen to the podcast

The systems map is grounded in Khachkar Studios' "Framework" – the financial discipline of world-class benchmarking and management excellence – and applies evidence-based analysis to the current state of the U.S. Armenian Christian ecosystem.

Two findings establish the baseline reality:

a) Body Part 1: Only 3% of U.S. Armenians are "Faithful" in regularly attending church on Sunday, placing the Armenian Christian ecosystem in next to last place among 23 U.S. Orthodox Christian groups, but a consensus among community leaders is that 30% are "Faithful" and ranks in first place.

b) Body Part 7: Just 1% of Armenians aged 18 – 29 are "Faithful", a small fraction of the 10% who attend accredited Armenian schools, revealing a critical failure in long-term faith formation.

The map then reveals an extraordinary, addressable upside:

a) Body Part 10: Nearly 0% adoption of Biblically inspired, world-class benchmarking and management excellence, despite overwhelming evidence that such disciplines dramatically improve church vitality.

b) Body Part 11: 0% of churches systematically train and retain role-model households, even though training and retention are among the strongest predictors of sustained faith engagement.

Together, the 12 Body Parts form a systems map showing how weak measurement, absent benchmarking, and limited leadership development compound across the ecosystem – while also identifying where targeted intervention can generate extraordinary Social Return on Investment (SROI).

Khachkar Studios invites clergy, community leaders, donors, educators, and concerned faithful to study the systems map and listen to the accompanying short podcast, which explains both the diagnosis and the opportunity for renewal. See:

https://khachkarstudios.com/failing-us-armenian-christian-ecosystem-12-body-parts/

For Armenian Christian institutions now in visible crisis – whether in the United States or in Armenia –renewal begins with institutional transparency, accountability, and performance.

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

UPDATE #1: Khachkar Studios Allocates $10 Million of $100 Million Directly to the "Faithful" of the Armenian Eastern Diocese

UPDATE #1: Khachkar Studios Allocates $10 Million of $100 Million Directly to the "Faithful" of the Armenian Eastern Diocese

1. $10 million of the $100 million: To advance our mission and as part of Khachkar Studios historically unprecedented $100 million investment to...
Khachkar Studios to Invest $100 Million to Advance Judeo-Christian Faith

Khachkar Studios to Invest $100 Million to Advance Judeo-Christian Faith

[EMBARGOED UNTIL 08:00 EDT JULY 4, 2025] Khachkar Studios today announced a $100 million investment to advance Judeo-Christian faith, one of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

Religion

Religion

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics