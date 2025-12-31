Khachkar Studios Publishes New Systems Map of a Failing U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem

Our mission at Khachkar Studios: Empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world‑class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- [EMBARGOED UNTIL 08:00 EST DECEMBER 31, 2025]

Khachkar Studios today released a new systems map titled "A Failing U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem: 12 Body Parts – Currently Underperforming with Extraordinary Potential."

The systems map is grounded in Khachkar Studios' "Framework" – the financial discipline of world-class benchmarking and management excellence – and applies evidence-based analysis to the current state of the U.S. Armenian Christian ecosystem.

Two findings establish the baseline reality:

a) Body Part 1: Only 3% of U.S. Armenians are "Faithful" in regularly attending church on Sunday, placing the Armenian Christian ecosystem in next to last place among 23 U.S. Orthodox Christian groups, but a consensus among community leaders is that 30% are "Faithful" and ranks in first place.

b) Body Part 7: Just 1% of Armenians aged 18 – 29 are "Faithful", a small fraction of the 10% who attend accredited Armenian schools, revealing a critical failure in long-term faith formation.

The map then reveals an extraordinary, addressable upside:

a) Body Part 10: Nearly 0% adoption of Biblically inspired, world-class benchmarking and management excellence, despite overwhelming evidence that such disciplines dramatically improve church vitality.

b) Body Part 11: 0% of churches systematically train and retain role-model households, even though training and retention are among the strongest predictors of sustained faith engagement.

Together, the 12 Body Parts form a systems map showing how weak measurement, absent benchmarking, and limited leadership development compound across the ecosystem – while also identifying where targeted intervention can generate extraordinary Social Return on Investment (SROI).

Khachkar Studios invites clergy, community leaders, donors, educators, and concerned faithful to study the systems map and listen to the accompanying short podcast, which explains both the diagnosis and the opportunity for renewal. See:

https://khachkarstudios.com/failing-us-armenian-christian-ecosystem-12-body-parts/

For Armenian Christian institutions now in visible crisis – whether in the United States or in Armenia –renewal begins with institutional transparency, accountability, and performance.

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation