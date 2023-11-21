Khadas Black Friday Deals

News provided by

Khadas

21 Nov, 2023, 06:36 ET

Sale on exclusive products like Khadas Mind, Tea and Tone2 Pro!

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Get ready for an electrifying Black Friday extravaganza! Starting November 17th until November 27th, 2023, Khadas is unveiling jaw-dropping deals, offering a spectacular discount for Khadas Music series and savings for the newly launched Khadas Mind series, across all Khadas Official e-commerce platforms. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to snag cutting-edge tech at unbeatable prices. Grab hold of these exclusive deals before they vanish into thin air!"

Discover the Future of Computing with Khadas Mind

Continue Reading
Khadas Black Friday Deals
Khadas Black Friday Deals

Revolutionize your work, creativity, and play with Khadas Mind, the ultimate portable modular workstation. Engineered for digital nomads and dynamic professionals, it connects with external modules to adapt seamlessly to all your diverse needs. Switch effortlessly between solo mode, multiscreen workstation mode, and high-powered NVIDIA graphics for AAA gaming. Experience unmatched versatility in a compact, 0.99 lbs (450g) package. Khadas Mind is equipped with Intel's latest 13th Gen processors, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, high-speed LPDDR5 DRAM, and dual NVMe SSDs. Visit mind.khadas.com to explore the Khadas Mind ecosystem, setting new benchmarks in portability, power, and innovation. Redefine how you work, create, and play with Khadas Mind—where the future of computing begins.

Khadas Tea: Redefining Mobile Audio Excellence Under $200

Introducing Khadas Tea, an ultra-slim DAC that redefines mobile audio excellence. Crafted from premium aluminum and equipped with the cutting-edge Sabre ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC technology, Tea delivers exceptional sound quality in a sleek, sturdy design. Its innovative MagSafe feature ensures seamless attachment to smartphones, such as Apple iPhones and Android phones equipped with a MagSafe compatible case, thus offering convenience without compromising aesthetics. With support for high-resolution audio formats such as DSD, FLAC and more, up to 8 hours of playback, and a well-balanced tonal profile boasting deep bass, lush vocals, and precise instrument separation, Khadas Tea stands as a pinnacle in portable audio for under 200 USD, outperforming competitors and earning our highest recommendation for those seeking superior sound on the move. Visit www.khadas.com/tea for more information.

Unveiling the Khadas Tone2 Pro: Redefining Audio Innovation and Versatility!

The Khadas Tone2 Pro stands as a testament to innovation in audio technology, boasting a compact design and versatile functionality that redefines the listening experience. Crafted by dedicated audio enthusiasts, its unique encoder knob, flexible power supply options, and balanced RCA connectors ensure seamless connectivity across various devices and setups. With USB compatibility for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, coupled with its advanced DAC chipset and high-resolution audio support, the Tone2 Pro delivers an unmatched auditory journey. Whether driving headphones, integrating with amplifiers, or serving as a pre-amp, this device harmonizes power precision and superior sound quality. To explore the world of unparalleled audio possibilities, visit www.khadas.com/tone2pro and discover the Khadas Tone2 Pro today.

Official Ecommerce Channels:

Khadas Official: https://www.khadas.com/
AliExpress: https://khadas.aliexpress.com/
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/khadas
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/khadas
Amazon DE: https://www.amazon.de/khadas
Amazon FR: https://www.amazon.fr/khadas
Amazon IT: https://www.amazon.it/khadas
Amazon ES: https://www.amazon.es/khadas
Amazon JP: https://www.amazon.co.jp/khadas

SOURCE Khadas

Also from this source

Khadas Surpasses $690,000 Kickstarter Goal for Mind Modular Workstation

Khadas, an emerging technology company that designs and manufactures cutting-edge computing and electronic devices, completed a 60-day Kickstarter...

Khadas Surpasses $690,000 Kickstarter Goal for Mind Modular Workstation

Khadas, an emerging technology company that designs and manufactures cutting-edge computing and electronic devices, completed a 60-day Kickstarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.