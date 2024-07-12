Khadas Expands Mind Portable Workstation Ecosystem with New Mind Graphics eGPU Module

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Khadas, a leading global consumer electronics brand dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing the next-generation of innovative portable technology products, launches the Mind Graphics eGPU Module, integrated with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti desktop graphics card, today. Available online at Khadas.com and Amazon (starting on August 1) for $999.00, the Mind family's newest heavyweight member further expands the hardware ecosystem centered around the Mind portable workstation. This powerful addition to the Khadas Mind lineup enhances performance for AIGC, creative design, video rendering, gaming and other demanding tasks with seamless acceleration.

Graphics

The new Mind Graphics not only upholds Khadas' signature compact and sleek design aesthetic but also introduces innovations in footprint and interface expansion, ensuring an improved user experience. Mind Graphics top features include:

Desktop-Level 4060 Ti, Supports Mind Link, All-Round USB-C Connections :The Mind Graphics eGPU Module features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti for gaming, video creation and AI, with DLSS 3 for higher frame rates, AV1 encoding for video compression and compatibility with Khadas Mind and Thunderbolt devices for up to 128 GT/s data transmission via Mind Link.

:The Mind Graphics eGPU Module features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti for gaming, video creation and AI, with DLSS 3 for higher frame rates, AV1 encoding for video compression and compatibility with Khadas Mind and Thunderbolt devices for up to 128 GT/s data transmission via Mind Link. Exquisite Design–Compact and Stylish : Mind Graphics features a sleek, compact 2.5L design with a built-in 300Wh power supply, crafted from durable Al-Si-Cu die-cast aluminum alloy for a premium look and feel.

: Mind Graphics features a sleek, compact 2.5L design with a built-in 300Wh power supply, crafted from durable Al-Si-Cu die-cast aluminum alloy for a premium look and feel. Effortless I/O Expansion: Mind Graphics is a versatile expansion hub with Thunderbolt 4/3 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen2, SD 4.0 card reader and 2.5 Gbps network support, plus HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a for up to four screens. It features a built-in microphone array, dual-driver speaker and 85W PD fast charging, consolidating GPU performance and device charging into one cable-free solution.

Khadas continues to deliver unique and high-performance portable computer hardware and software solutions through innovative engineering. Following the successful launch of the Mind portable workstation and Mind Dock expansion in 2023, the new Mind Graphics eGPU Module enriches the computing ecosystem, offering users high performance, productivity and efficiency. Khadas' design prowess and customer-first approach continues to push the boundaries of the work and play computing experience.

Learn more about the Mind Graphics and complete Khadas and Mind offerings at Khadas.com and Amazon.

About Khadas

Founded in 2016, Khadas is a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing innovative technology products. Committed to providing unique and innovative hardware products and software services, Khadas focuses on high integration, strong performance and expandability. Its product range includes modular computers, single board computers, audio products and more.

Contact:

Emily Wright

Interdependence Public Relations

(630) 862-1834

[email protected]

SOURCE Khadas