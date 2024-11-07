Kharon Partners with AIAG to Enhance Global Risk Insights and Address Forced Labor in Automotive Supply Chains

New Collaboration Equips Automotive Industry, OEMs, and Suppliers with Access to Kharon's Advanced Data and Technology Solutions for Navigating Forced Labor Due Diligence

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon announces a strategic partnership with Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG). Through this partnership, Kharon will expand its support for the automotive sector in navigating challenges related to forced labor risks within supply chains. This collaboration represents a unified approach between AIAG's established framework for automotive standards and Kharon's best-in-class risk analytics solutions to strengthen and advance supply chain transparency and integrity for the automotive industry.

Amid increasing resolve to eradicate forced labor from global supply chains, the automotive industry continues to take steps to strengthen its due diligence efforts, building on years of progress in this area. This partnership will support the industry in addressing these ongoing challenges and further advancing industry standards during a period of evolving scrutiny and expectations.

AIAG is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing standards and best practices for the global automotive sector, aiming to drive down cost and complexity in supply chains. This partnership will empower AIAG members and their network of global suppliers with access to Kharon's top-tier solutions and insights. Together, Kharon and AIAG will support the automotive industry in adopting a forward-looking approach to risk management, ultimately contributing to more transparent and ethical supply chains.

"We are thrilled to build on our legacy of helping advance standards and practices for the automotive industry through our new partnership with Kharon," said AIAG CEO Matt Pohlman. "This collaboration marks a significant step in our ongoing mission to help the automotive sector thrive with both success and integrity."

"This partnership with AIAG represents a significant opportunity to drive meaningful change in the automotive sector," said Paul Gerbino, VP of Partnerships at Kharon. We are proud to be chosen as one of four preferred service providers in the Automotive Industry Action Group Forced Labor Due Diligence Program, which has been developed in collaboration with leading OEMs, including Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota. The Kharon platform provides deep, expert-driven risk insights and integrates seamlessly with any of the versatile supply chain mapping platforms that have been selected for this program."

Kharon's expertise in generating data-driven insights, enhanced by subject matter expert analysts and advanced AI and Machine Learning (ML) systems, provides the automotive industry with comprehensive insights into global supply chain risks, including those associated with forced labor. By incorporating Kharon's data into their supply chain due diligence efforts, automotive organizations can gain comprehensive insights into global supply chain risks, including those associated with forced labor. Kharon's leadership in this area is underscored by its recent contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP ) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support forced labor investigations and enforcement.

"Collaborating with AIAG is a great opportunity to accelerate and scale supply chain transparency and integrity within the automotive industry," said Ethan Woolley, a Strategic Growth Director at Kharon. "We are eager to harness Kharon's advanced risk analytics to support AIAG members and their global suppliers in tackling challenges related to forced labor and supply chain risks. Most importantly, we will quickly advance industry standards during this critical period."

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 41 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now the largest global association, we're comprised of more than 4,800 companies in over 70 countries.

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks, critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting-edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats. Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Kharon