Ki Charter Expands ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Technology to San Marcos Campus

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that Ki Charter has expanded its contract following initial success. ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will now be deployed across the school's San Marcos campus.

Ki Charter is the premier educational provider for students who reside in residential facilities (RFs) and day centers across Texas. The school serves over 6,500 students annually (500% mobility rate) with a dedicated team of educators and staff. The San Marcos campus is located within the 65-acre San Marcos Treatment Center, the largest residential treatment center in Texas. The center houses approximately 200 residents (and community students) who attend Ki Charter, and employs 425 staff members, including 50 from Ki and 375 from the San Marcos Treatment Center.

"At Ki Charter, we serve a unique population of behaviorally challenged students, so our approach to security has to be comprehensive, proactive, and intentional," said Dr. Jerry Lager, Superintendent of Ki Charter. "Our Safety and Security Committee, campus teams, mental health staff, and local law enforcement all play a role in preventing and de-escalating potential threats, but ZeroEyes added a level of real-time awareness we simply didn't have before. After seeing how effective the technology was, expanding its use was an easy decision."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Ki Charter has built a thoughtful, multi-layered safety program, and we're proud to continue to play a role in strengthening it," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "Their leadership is deeply committed to protecting students and staff, and this expansion proves that they understand that proactive security is essential on a campus of this size and complexity."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

