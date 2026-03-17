Washoe County Sheriff's Office First Nevada Law Enforcement Agency to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Technology

In Partnership with Stonemont Security Solutions, Sheriff's Office Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence in Civic Facilities

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that, through a partnership with Stonemont Security Solutions, its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform is being deployed by Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada to protect community members and staff within public sector facilities from gun-related violence. This marks Nevada's first law enforcement agency to deploy ZeroEyes' AI gun detection.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office delivers comprehensive law enforcement services to the unincorporated areas of Washoe County, Nevada's second-most populous county. Organized into three primary bureaus -- administrative, detention, and operations -- the agency plays a vital role in advancing public safety, operational excellence, and strong community partnerships across the region. The Office includes 508 commissioned deputies, more than 300 civilian personnel, and a dedicated network of volunteers. The addition of ZeroEyes across county civic facilities, including courthouses and election sites, will further strengthen the Sheriff's Office's ability to maintain a safe and secure environment throughout the diverse and growing community.

"The Washoe County Sheriff's Office's distinction as the first law enforcement agency in the state of Nevada to deploy an AI-powered gun detection system reflects true leadership and forward-thinking public safety strategy," said Thad Debolt, president of Stonemont Security Solutions. "This initiative underscores the Sheriff's unwavering commitment not only to preventing gun violence and enhancing safety throughout Washoe County, but also to supporting and protecting the deputies who serve on the front lines each day. His dedication to leveraging innovative technology demonstrates a profound responsibility to both the community and the men and women who risk their lives to keep it safe."

"The launch of ZeroEyes at our Sheriff's Office facility marks an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance security and preparedness," says Sheriff Darin Balaam. "As the first law enforcement office in the state to utilize ZeroEyes, we are taking deliberate action to enhance situational awareness and response capabilities within our operations. Protecting our personnel and community is a top priority, and this technology adds an important layer of safety in support of that mission. We are hopeful that the success of this implementation will pave the way for expansion to additional facilities in Washoe County, further strengthening our ability to proactively safeguard our community."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, and technology can make a difference," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By integrating ZeroEyes into Washoe County's civic facilities, we can provide everyone who lives, works, and visits the community with an extra sense of security."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes