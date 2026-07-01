Achieved highest-ever June sales, marking a 10 percent year-over-year increase

Sportage, Carnival, Telluride, Seltos and hybrid variants of Sportage, Sorento and Carnival achieve best-ever June sales

Record-breaking first-half sales with continued strong demand for hybrid and electrified models

Full-scale launch of the all-new Seltos in July expected to sustain growth momentum in the second half

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Kia America – which has registered all-time annual sales totals for three consecutive years – is on record-setting pace once again with June's total of 70,507 units (+10 percent) completing the brand's best-ever June sales. Year-to-date, Kia has sold 430,727 units (+3 percent), setting all-time records for both June and first-half sales in the U.S. market.

KIA AMERICA ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE

Strong growth from key models in June including – Sportage hybrid (+165 percent); Sorento hybrid (+114 percent); Seltos (+56 percent); Carnival hybrid (+54 percent) and Telluride (+24 percent) – drove overall June sales performance. Notably, strong momentum from Kia's electrified lineup continued to drive overall growth, with hybrid models surging 187 percent and the broader electrified lineup increasing 118 percent year-over-year. Retail sales also increased 17 percent year-over-year, further supporting June's record performance.

Kia also achieved a record-breaking first-half sales performance, with balanced growth across its lineup. Key models delivering strong year-over-year gains included Sportage hybrid (+136 percent); Sorento hybrid (+34 percent); Seltos (+30 percent); Carnival (+21 percent); Telluride (+20 percent); Niro (+17 percent); and K5 (+11 percent).

"Kia's record-breaking first half sales performance was seen across our entire lineup of sedans and SUVs. The results illustrate our ability to react to shifting market demands by resetting our showrooms with the right mix of ICE, hybrid and electrified models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As we enter the second half of the year, we expect our momentum to continue, driven by strong anticipation for the all-new Seltos, which will begin full-scale sales nationwide in July, alongside the continued success of the 2027 Telluride, the expansion of our hybrid lineup, and the launch of the all-new EV3."

Best-ever June sales (by model):

Sportage HEV (+134 percent) / Sportage (+13 percent - all powertrains)

Carnival HEV (+54 percent) / Carnival (+34 percent - all powertrains)

Telluride (+20 percent)

Seltos (+13 percent)

Sorento HEV (+13 percent)

Best-ever June sales (by category):

HEV models (+187 percent)

Electrified (+98 percent)

SUVs (+4 percent)

Retail Sales (+17 percent)

Total Sales (+10 percent)

Best-ever first-half sales (by model):

Sportage HEV (+133 percent) / Sportage (+9 percent - all powertrains)

Carnival (+21 percent - all powertrains) / Carnival HEV (+21 percent)

Telluride (+20 percent)

Sorento HEV (+13 percent)

Best-ever first-half sales (by category):

HEV models (+115 percent)

Electrified (+68 percent)

SUVs (+4 percent)

Total sales (+3.4 percent)

Retail sales (+3.1 percent)

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Kia America announced that the Kia Sportage Hybrid will start production at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America facility in Georgia, marking three major milestones for the advanced manufacturing facility: the first Kia model, the first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and the third vehicle to be assembled at the site.

Two Kia vehicles, the completely redesigned 2027 Telluride X-Pro and the 2026 K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo, have earned top honors from the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) during its 2026 Spring Rally, held May 19–21 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 2027 Telluride X-Pro was named MAMA's Favorite Family Vehicle, while the 2026 K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo received the award for MAMA's Favorite Affordable Vehicle.



MONTH OF JUNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2026 2025 2026 2025 EV9 1,299 913 7,035 4,938 EV6 584 680 4,043 5,875 K4/Forte 10,553 11,564 73,579 75,535 K5 6,378 5,613 38,394 34,565 Soul 3 4,737 3,480 26,126 Niro 2,048 1,966 13,767 11,788 Seltos 6,627 4,259 32,504 24,939 Sportage 15,995 12,630 94,907 87,172 Sorento 8,602 7,050 49,348 50,919 Telluride 11,432 9,239 73,602 61,502 Carnival 6,986 5,198 40,068 33,152 Total 70,507 63,849 430,727 416,511

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America